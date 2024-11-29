High School

North Gwinnett vs. Buford: Live score, updates of Georgia high school football quarterfinals (11/29/2024)

Great matchup between 6A powers in first meeting in 25 seasons - explosive North Gwinnett offense versus physical Wolves' defense

Dayton Raiola leads Buford into the 2024 GHSA Class 6A playoffs.
If North Gwinnett has designs of keeping its school-best undefeated season going, it has to solve one of the biggest riddles in the state of Georgia.

Moving the ball on Buford's fantastic shutdown defense.

The two programs meet at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time for the first time since 1999 in a GHSA Class 6A quarterfinal game at Tom Riden Stadium in Atlanta. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Georgia through Week 16. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: NORTH GWINNETT VS. BUFORD

FIRST QUARTER

Updates given when game starts.

About North Gwinnett

Key players— DL Cole Funderburk, LB Jake Godfree, QB Ryan Hall, DL Braxton Kyle, RB Tommy Lafayatte, LB Ethan Robinson, WR Erik Ronning, DB Malekhi Weedon.

About Buford

Key players— WR Jordan Allen, RB Justin Baker, RB/DB Tyriq Green, LB Aaron Holloway, LB Jadon Perlotte, DL Bryce Perry-Wright, QB Dayton Raiola, DB Devin Williams.

