North Oconee Downs Marist to Win First Ever State Championship
Playing in their first-ever state championship game, the North Oconee Titans downed Marist in a battle of unbeatens to win the Georgia Class 4A state championship 14-7 Monday night.
Deadlocked at 7-7 heading into the fourth quarter, the Titans mounted a 12-play, 78-yard drive that ended with quarterback Harrison Faulkner fighting his way into the end zone for a two-yard score.
That gave the Titans a 14-7 lead with just under six minutes remaining in the game, and they were able to hold off a late rally attempt by the War Eagles to win what was a defensive struggle from both teams.
Live score recap: North Oconee defeats Marist in Georgia high school football Class 4A championship (12/16/2024)
Faulkner, the son of Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, shook off two interceptions to finish his night with 203 passing yards and two touchdowns - one passing and one rushing.
On defense, the Titans held the War Eagles’ stout rushing attack to just 164 yards on 41 carries. The Titans out-gained the War Eagles in total yards 306-242 and made just enough plays down the stretch to win the game.
The win caps of a perfect 15-0 season by the Titans, who were playing in their first state championship game in program history. The War eagles were also undefeated on the season coming into the game and were denied from winning their fourth state championship.