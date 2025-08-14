High School

Prince Avenue Christian Football Routs Callaway in Georgia High School Football Opener

The Wolverines shake off a sluggish start with 33 second half points to win going away

Gary Adornato

Prince Avenue Christian junior RB Andrew Beard rushed for 187 yards and a touchdown in the Wolverines season-opening win over Callaway.
Prince Avenue Christian struggled to get its offense in gear early, as the Wolverines trailed, 17-13, at the half of Wednesday's opening game of the 2025 Georgia high school football season. PAC, however, rallied early and often in the second half to run away with a 40-17 victory in the Corkey Kell Classic.

New Quarterback Brent Musser Starts the Comeback

The game experienced a lengthy weather delay at halftime and second delay, early in the third quarter. The stoppages obviously played in the Wolverines favor.

When action resume the second time, Prince Avenue Christian took an immediate lead, as new quarterback Brent Musser bolted 63-yards for a touchdown to push the Wolverines in front, 20-17. Musser would go on to complete 11-of-17 passes for 94 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. He also added 192 yards rushing.

Andrew Beard Powers a Strong Running Game for the Wolverines

Junior running back Andrew Beard also had a huge night.

Beard followed Musser's TD run with a 54-yard scoring burst, which stretched Prince Avenue Christian's lead to 26-17. Beard finished with 187-yards rushing in the contest.

Prince Avenue Christian added two more scores in the second half to complete the scoring, while its defense pitched a second half shutout.

