Prince Avenue Christian vs. West Forsyth; Live Updates, Georgia high school football
The Cory Kell + Dave Hunter Classic continues with this Thursday night clash between two sets of Wolverines as Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines visits West Forsyth as the opening weekend of Georgia high school football action goes full tilt.
West Forsyth is looking to improve on an 8-3 record from 2023, which included a playoff appearance, while PAC cruised to a 14-1 record and the GHSA Class A-Division 1 state championship.
SBLive Georgia 2024 Preseason Top 25 Football Rankings
Stay with SBLive Georgia throughout the night and refresh this post repeatedly for constant live updates as the game progresses. Also, for all of tonight's scores, check out our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard. You will in-progress scores and all of the finals.
Below is our Live Update Feed created and updated as the contest progresses. Read from the bottom up to follow the action chronologically from beginning to end.
1
2
3
4
T
Prince Avenue Christian
Woodward Academy
Live Updates
PREGAME: PRINCE AVENUE WOLVERINES VS. WOODWARD ACADEMY WOLVERINES
- Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm