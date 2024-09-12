Remnants of Hurricane Francine may impact Georgia high school football schedule
Tropical storm Francine, which made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday, is expected to impact Georgia on Thursday and Friday, dropping up to six inches of rain and possibly spawning isolated tornadoes in the state.
West Georgia is expected to see the most impact and the region is already under a flood watch which will extend into Friday evening. The timing of these weather developments could impact this weekend's schedule of Georgia high school football games. Not only will the weather make playing conditions difficult, but it could make traveling to and from the contest dangerous for athletes and fans.
At this point there have been no postponements announced with regard to Georgia high school football, but a number of high school and college athletic contests in the storm's path have been postponed in throughout the Southeast this week.
If games are postponed, the possibility exists that they will be played on Saturday and even Monday if weather conditions allow. Follow SBLive's Georgia High School Scoreboard for updates on any changes to the schedule as well as live score upates and finals on all games which are played.
