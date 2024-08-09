Rome (Georgia) school bus carrying football players flips over after preseason scrimmage versus Rockmart
According to Rome City Schools (Georgia), a school bus carrying football players of the Rome High School's team flipped after the Wolves' preseason scrimmage against Rockmart late Thursday night.
The school district issued the following statement via a social media post on Facebook:
"A school bus has been involved in a wreck on Highway 101 returning from the football scrimmage. All students and staff have been accounted for and emergency services are on the scene. We will provide updates as soon as they become available."
Per the Rome News-Tribune on Facebook, several students were injured after a wreck involving the bus occurred around 11 p.m. Eastern Time as they were on their way back home from Rockmart. All players were accounted for and emergency crews were on hand.
Rome City Schools posted an update around 11:45 p.m. stating all buses were back on the road and would be arriving back in Rome, Georgia in around 30 minutes.
Rome finished 11-2 last season in AAAAAA, falling to eventual state champion Thomas County Central 19-16 in the third round of the playoffs.
The Wolves, who are ranked No. 21 in the SBLive Georgia Power 25 preseason rankings, open up the 2024 season next Friday when they take on Creekside at home.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega