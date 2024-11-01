Roswell vs. Milton: Live score, updates of Georgia high school football in 12th week (11/1/2024)
Two of the top Class 5A programs from Georgia square off when Roswell travels to Milton for the Region 7 champion.
Milton, which has defeated the Hornets in their past five meetings, including a 34-14 win in 2023, is led by quarterback Luke Nickel, who has passed for 2,025 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. He is a Miami Hurricanes commit.
In last year's meeting, Nickel passed for 241 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles went on to capture the Class 7A championship over Walton.
The two teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Georgia through Week 12. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER
Game updated once action begins.
---
About Roswell
Key players— WR/LB Wills Campbell, LB Brody Duffy, LB Ryder Duffy, WR Grant Cook, QB Trey Smith,
About Milton
Key players— TE Ethan Barbour, RB T.J. Lester, QB Luke Nickel, LB Hayden Tumminia, WR C.J. Wiley.
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---