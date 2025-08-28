Ryan Day Calls Caleb Downs “Best High School Player I’ve Ever Seen” on Downs 2 Business
When Ryan Day speaks about great football players, people tend to listen. The Ohio State head coach has recruited and developed some of the most talented athletes in the country, from NFL first-rounders to Heisman Trophy contenders. But in a recent appearance on the Downs 2 Business podcast, hosted by brothers Caleb and Josh Downs, Day made a statement that turned heads.
“He was the best high school player I’ve ever seen,” Day said of Caleb Downs, now a star safety at Ohio State after transferring from Alabama. The full episode can be seen anywhere you get your podcasts. The segment featuring Coach Day can be seen below. Full episode can be seen at the bottom of the article.
It was a bold declaration, but one that fits the reputation Caleb built long before arriving in Columbus.
Caleb Downs: A High School Phenomenon
Caleb Downs’ legend began at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia, where he quickly emerged as one of the nation’s top prospects. A five-star recruit, Downs was ranked as the No. 1 safety in the class of 2023 and one of the top overall players regardless of position. His high school career was defined by dominance on both sides of the ball — a defensive enforcer in the secondary, and a versatile offensive weapon when called upon.
Downs’ combination of instincts, physicality, and athleticism separated him from his peers. He wasn’t just fast; he read plays like a seasoned veteran, often putting himself in position before the ball was even snapped. Coaches praised his leadership, maturity, and relentless drive, qualities that helped Mill Creek capture a Georgia state championship in 2022.
Recruiting services and scouts universally agreed he was a once-in-a-generation prospect. Now, hearing Ryan Day echo that sentiment years later only validates the hype that surrounded him as a teenager.
Transition to College: Alabama to Ohio State
Downs committed to Alabama, where Nick Saban has built a dynasty on elite defensive backs. As a true freshman in 2023, Downs started immediately — a rare feat at a program loaded with blue-chip talent. He finished the season as the team’s leading tackler and one of the most impactful safeties in the SEC, earning Freshman All-American honors.
But with Saban’s retirement after the 2023 season, Downs entered the transfer portal in early 2024. His decision to commit to Ohio State was one of the biggest storylines of the offseason. For Day, landing Downs wasn’t just a recruiting coup — it was a statement of intent. The Buckeyes, known for their offensive firepower, were determined to field a defense capable of winning a national championship.
Day’s praise on the Downs 2 Business podcast underscores how central Downs is to that mission. In the Buckeyes’ scheme, his versatility allows him to play deep safety, roll down into the box, or cover slot receivers, making him one of the most valuable chess pieces in college football.
Josh Downs: From UNC to the NFL
The Downs 2 Business podcast isn’t just Caleb’s platform — it’s a family affair with his older brother Josh, who has already blazed his own trail from high school stardom to the professional ranks.
Like Caleb, Josh was a standout at North Gwinnett High School in Georgia, known for his explosiveness as a wide receiver. He was ranked the 9th best receiver in the class of 2020. At the University of North Carolina, he became one of the most productive pass-catchers in school history. Downs recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, finishing his college career with 202 receptions, 2,483 yards, and 22 touchdowns. His reliability and route-running made him a favorite target for quarterback Drake Maye.
In the 2023 NFL Draft, Josh was selected in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts. As a rookie, he quickly earned a role in the offense, working primarily out of the slot. His chemistry with quarterback Anthony Richardson and knack for moving the chains positioned him as one of the league’s most promising young receivers.
The Downs 2 Business Podcast: A New Platform
With their shared backgrounds across high school, college, and professional football, the Downs brothers created Downs 2 Business to give fans an authentic look at the game from both sides of the ball. The podcast mixes candid player interviews, personal stories, and unfiltered analysis. Past guests have included Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, with future episodes set to feature teammates and other prominent voices from across the sport.
Ryan Day’s appearance — and his striking endorsement of Caleb — is the latest example of how the podcast has become a platform for authentic conversations. Day’s comments weren’t made at a press conference podium but in a more relaxed setting, speaking directly to the very player he was praising and his brother.
That intimacy gives the show a unique feel — part family conversation, part insider’s perspective on football at every level. During the episode, Coach Day even recalled a lighthearted moment when Caleb jokingly made him believe, for just a second, that he wouldn’t be coming to Ohio State after transferring from Alabama.
What Day’s Praise Means
For Caleb Downs, Day’s words are both recognition and expectation. Being labeled “the best high school player” Ryan Day has ever seen sets an incredibly high bar. But if his trajectory from Mill Creek to Alabama to Ohio State is any indication, Downs thrives under pressure.
The Buckeyes’ 2024 season will test whether his presence on defense can be the difference in their pursuit of a national championship. For Josh Downs, already carving out his role in the NFL, the comment is further validation of the family’s football pedigree.
Together, the brothers have created a space to share their journey, and Ryan Day’s words are just the latest chapter in a story that continues to unfold across high school fields, college stadiums, and NFL Sundays.
Powered by DAZN and Whistle Sports, Downs 2 Business continues to showcase authentic stories and behind-the-scenes moments that bring fans closer to the game. Ryan Day’s words are just one example of the unique access the show provides. The full episode featuring his conversation with Caleb and Josh Downs can be viewed below.