Thomas County Central vs. Gainesville: Live Updates from Georgia Class AAAAA State Championship Game
Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets (14-0) vs. Gainesville (12-2) for Georgia Class AAAAA state championship on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Live Updates
Pre-Game Notes
The unbeaten Thomas County Yellow Jackets, who won a state title just two years ago, will look to win their sixth overall championship when they take on the Gainesville Red Elephants (12-2). Thomas County is 5-2 in state title games. Gainesville is aiming for its first state championship since 2012 when Deshaun Watson quarterbacked the team. Watson went on to win a national title at Clemson is currently playing in the NFL.
Players to Watch
Thomas County Central
Jaylen Johnson, Sr., QB -- 2,503 yards passing, 37 TDs, four interceptions; 280 yards rushing, five TDs.
Jabari Watkins, Jr., WR -- 51 catches, 804 yards, 11 TDs.
Christian Lawrence, Sr., RB/SB -- 1.836 yards rushing, 24 TDs.
Omari Stephenson, Sr., LB --67 tackles, including 48 solo and 12 for loss.
Cam Brooks, Sr., DE -- 24 tackles, including 15 solo and 15.5 for loss, and 11.5 sacks.
Dannell Jester, Sr., SS -- 34 tackles, including 28 solo; three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Gainesville
Kharim Hughley, Jr., QB -- 2,344 yards passing, 32 TDs, six interceptions; 252 yards rushing, six TDs.
Nigel Newkirk, Jr., RB -- 1,496 yards rushing, 19 TDs
Philip Williams, Sr., WR -- 41 catches, 614 yards, five TDs.
Xavier Griffin, Sr., LB --96 tackles, including 67 solo and 12 for loss, and four sacks.
Jamarion Matthews, Sr., DL -- 58 tackles, including 46 solo and 21 for loss, and 10 sacks
Darryn Williams, Jr., LB -- 88 tackles, including 64 solo and nine for loss; six interceptions and one fumble recovery.