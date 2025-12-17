High School

Thomas County Central vs. Gainesville: Live Updates from Georgia Class AAAAA State Championship Game

Unbeaten Yellow Jackets chase eighth state title; Red Elephants look to win first title since 2012 when Deshaun Watson quarterbacked the team

Jeff Gardenour

Thomas County Central running back Christian Lawrence (2), a Wake Forest signee, will lead the Yellow Jackets into the Class AAAA state title game against Gainesville on Dec. 17, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Thomas County Central running back Christian Lawrence (2), a Wake Forest signee, will lead the Yellow Jackets into the Class AAAA state title game against Gainesville on Dec. 17, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. / Christian Lawrence

Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets (14-0) vs. Gainesville (12-2) for Georgia Class AAAAA state championship on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Live Updates

(Please refresh this page throughout the game for live score updates and analysis)

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

1

2

3

4

F

Thomas County Central

Gainesville

Pre-Game Notes

The unbeaten Thomas County Yellow Jackets, who won a state title just two years ago, will look to win their sixth overall championship when they take on the Gainesville Red Elephants (12-2). Thomas County is 5-2 in state title games. Gainesville is aiming for its first state championship since 2012 when Deshaun Watson quarterbacked the team. Watson went on to win a national title at Clemson is currently playing in the NFL.

Players to Watch

Thomas County Central

Jaylen Johnson, Sr., QB -- 2,503 yards passing, 37 TDs, four interceptions; 280 yards rushing, five TDs.

Jabari Watkins, Jr., WR -- 51 catches, 804 yards, 11 TDs.

Christian Lawrence, Sr., RB/SB -- 1.836 yards rushing, 24 TDs.

Omari Stephenson, Sr., LB --67 tackles, including 48 solo and 12 for loss.

Cam Brooks, Sr., DE -- 24 tackles, including 15 solo and 15.5 for loss, and 11.5 sacks.

Dannell Jester, Sr., SS -- 34 tackles, including 28 solo; three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Gainesville

Kharim Hughley, Jr., QB -- 2,344 yards passing, 32 TDs, six interceptions; 252 yards rushing, six TDs.

Nigel Newkirk, Jr., RB -- 1,496 yards rushing, 19 TDs

Philip Williams, Sr., WR -- 41 catches, 614 yards, five TDs.

Xavier Griffin, Sr., LB --96 tackles, including 67 solo and 12 for loss, and four sacks.

Jamarion Matthews, Sr., DL -- 58 tackles, including 46 solo and 21 for loss, and 10 sacks

Darryn Williams, Jr., LB -- 88 tackles, including 64 solo and nine for loss; six interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Georgia