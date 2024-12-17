Toombs County Defeats Northeast-Macon to Win First State Championship in Program History
Entering the Georgia Class A Division 1 state playoffs as the favorite, the Toombs County Bulldogs finished the drill Tuesday afternoon in the state championship game, beating Northeast Macon 38-18 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It’s the Bulldogs first state championship in program history dating back to 1987 when the school opened its doors.
Toombs County led Northeast 24-12 at the half before a strong fourth quarter allowed them to pull away for a comfortable win. Georgia State signee TJ Stanley was responsible for three of their touchdowns on the day. He threw for a pair and rushed for another to help cap off his high school career with a championship.
The Raiders matched the Bulldogs in touchdowns in the early goings, but couldn’t convert extra points. They trailed the Bulldogs 14-12 as a result, and eventually trailed 24-12 at the break.
Heading into the second half, they managed to trim Toombs County’s lead to just six points after a Reginald Glover 6-yard touchdown run, but that was as close as they could get.
Continuing to lead 24-18 heading into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs tacked on two more scores and ran away with the victory.