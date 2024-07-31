Top 10 active winningest coaches in Georgia high school football
Coaching matters in the state of Georgia, and the coaches on this list are all living proof of that. With the 2024 season fast approaching, let's take a look at who enters the season with the most active wins amongst head coaches in the state of Georgia.
1. Alan Chadwick, Marist, 431 wins
With 431 career wins over 39 seasons, Marist head coach Alan Chadwick leads the pack by a wide margin heading into 2024. Chadwick started his head coaching career at Marist way back in 1985 and has been there ever since, winning three state championships in 1989, 2003 and 2020. His 431 wins are the second most all-time in GHSA history, trailing only Larry Campbell, who retired in 2013.
2. Mark Stroud, Calvary Day, 263 wins
Since 1992, Calvary Day head coach Mark Stroud has earned 263 wins, good enough for the second most amongst active head coaches in Georgia. He spent his first 16 seasons coaching at Toombs County and won 120 games. Since 2008, he has spent all but one season serving as the head coach at Calvary Day, where he has won 139 games over 16 seasons. He had a one-year hiatus at Swainsboro in 2016 before immediately returning to Calvary Day in 2017.
3. Gerry Romberg, Westminster, 234 wins
Longtime Westminster head coach Gerry Romberg comes in third on the list with 234 wins and has coached the Wolverines since 1992. Over the past 33 seasons, Romberg has helped lead the Wolverines to seven region championships, and finally broke through with his first state championship in 2015.
4. Keith Maloof, Norcross, 224 wins
Keith Maloof has cemented himself as a Norcross legend having coached the Blue Devils to more than 200 wins over the past 26 seasons. After getting his start at Tucker back in 1996 where he won 22 games over three seasons, Maloof has gone on to coach the Blue Devils to 202 wins since 1999, including two state championships in 2012 and 2013. He also became the all-time winningest head coach in Gwinnett County history last year, passing Parkview legend Cecil Flowe.
5. Ed Dudley, Blessed Trinity, 223 wins
Unlike his counterparts, who have for the most part spent all, or the vast majority of their careers at one school, Blessed Trinity head coach Ed Dudley has served as a head coach in the state of Georgia at six different schools dating back to 1992. Over that span, he’s earned 223 wins, half of which came as the head coach at Walton (110) from 1995-2008. 2024 will mark his second season coaching at Blessed Trinity.
6. Frank Barden, Christian Heritage, 221 wins
Frank Barden has served as a head coach in the state of Georgia for the past 31 years, and a large chunk of that came at Cartersville. Barden led the Purple Hurricanes from 1996-2013 and won a state championship in 1999. Since leaving Cartersville, he’s coached at Stephens County, Saint Francis, and now Christian Heritage, where he has been since 2023.
7. Sid Maxwell, Dawson County, 193 wins
After getting his start as a head coach at Sequoyah back in 1994, Sid Maxwell has gone on to coach at three different schools and has earned 193 career wins over the past 30 years. At Sequoyah, he amassed a 97-67 record from 1994-2008, and then won 31 games over five seasons at Lambert. He’s coached at Dawson County since 2015, and has won 65 games.
Follow SBLive Georgia throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
8. Roger Holmes, Dublin, 193 wins
When Roger Holmes made the move from Beech High School in Tennessee to Dublin High School in 2002, he’s stayed put, winning 193 games and two state championships over the past 22 seasons. Holmes already has the school record for wins as a head coach by a wide margin and has made the playoffs in all but three seasons.
9. Paul Standard, Gilmer, 189 wins
The all-time winningest head coach in St. Pius history, Paul Standard, now the head coach at Gilmer, has amassed 189 wins since getting his start with the Golden Lions back in 2001. He won 174 games over 20 seasons at St. Pius before leaving for Gilmer in 2021. In three seasons at Gilmer, Standard has gone 15-17 and is knocking on the door of 200 career wins.
10. Mike Muschamp, Lovett, 187 wins
Lovett head coach Mike Muschamp had the arduous task of taking over for the program’s winningest head coach, Bill Railey, who coached the Lions to 198 wins and 11 region championships from 1982-2004. But since taking over in 2005, Muschamp has won 162 games and a state championship in 2013 to solidify himself as the second all-time winningest head coach in program history. Prior to Lovett, Muschamp coached at Savannah Country Day for five seasons, winning 25 games.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App