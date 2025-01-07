Top 25 Georgia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/7/2025)
Week 9 of the Georgia high school basketball season is in the books and there were quite a few changes and additions to the latest Power 25.
Several teams made big jumps up the rankings, including McEachern, Hillgrove, North Oconee, Cross Creek and Southwest Dekalb, while teams like Norcross and Kell made major tumbles. This week's Power 25 also saw the addition of four new teams.
See how the rest of the Power 25 came together as we head into Week 10 of the regular season.
TOP 25 GEORGIA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS
1. Grayson (13-1)
Previous Rank: 1
The Rams have all but completed its games against out-of-state opponents and they performed well, going 5-1. Their only loss came at the hands of national power Columbus (FL) just before Christmas. The Rams survived both of their games last week, beating rival Archer by one point and McEachern by eight. But both games were without Caleb Holt, who was out with the flu.
2. Wheeler (11-3)
Previous Rank: 2
The Wildcats are holding steady at No. 2 in the state after improving to 11-3 on the season. Their lone in-state loss is Grayson, and they only managed to beat Walton by three points in their first of two regular season meetings, but they’re holding serve as the state’s second best.
3. Milton (9-3)
Previous Rank: 3
Here’s where things start to get difficult. While Grayson and Wheeler have firm control as the state’s Top 2 teams right now, there’s a handful of teams behind them that all have an argument to be the state’s No. 3 ranked team. Right now, it’s going to go to Milton by the slimmest of margins. Their loss to Central (AL) looks bad considering Kell, Alexander and Southwest Dekalb have all beaten them. But their four-point loss to St. Joseph (CA) looks pretty good considering they’re a fringe Top 25 team in the nation with a 13-1 record.
4. Pace Academy (12-2)
Previous Rank: 5
The first movement in the Power 25 this week is Pace Academy, who trades spots with Woodward Academy. They dropped two games to out-of-state opponents, but are undefeated in the state. They still hold one of the most impressive wins of the season for any Georgia team, beating Holy Innocents in their first game of the season.
5. Woodward Academy (10-3)
Previous Rank: 4
With six games scheduled against out-of-state teams this season, the War Eagles come out of it with a mixed bag going 3-3. They played two overtime games and went 1-1. All-in-all, the War Eagles are still undefeated in the state of Georgia, but will have a difficult stretch of region games coming up.
6. Holy Innocents (11-2)
Previous Rank: 6
The Golden Bears stand pat at No. 6 in this week’s Power 25, and it was a fairly easy decision to make. They have a loss to No. 4 Pace Academy - albeit a close one - and they have a loss to North Tampa Christian Academy, a team that lost to No. 5 Woodward Academy just one day after beating the Golden Bears. For that reason, it would be naive to rank the Golden Bears in front of either the Knights or War Eagles, but it’s razor thin.
7. Cedar Grove (12-3)
Previous Rank: 8
The Saints were out-classed earlier this season against No. 1 Grayson and No. 2 Wheeler. But considering the fact that they’re competing out of Class 3A, what they’ve been able to accomplish this season has been very impressive. They have a win over Newton, and they’re fresh off an overtime loss to The Villages Charter (FL), who is comfortably inside the Top 50 nationally.
8. Newton (10-4)
Previous Rank: 9
The Rams have inched their way back up the rankings in recent weeks. They slot in at No. 8, but they, like some other teams, have some question marks. The best win on their resume is a two-point win against McEachern in their first game of the season. They’ve suffered close losses to No. 5 Woodward Academy, No. 6 Holy Innocents and No. 7 Cedar Grove, which is three of their four losses this season.
9. McEachern (10-3)
Previous Rank: 13
The Indians got off to a really rocky start this season, losing to Newton and Alexander in two of their first three games. But they entered last Saturday night’s showdown against No. 1 Grayson winners of nine in a row. They were unable to make it 10 in a row after an abysmal shooting performance against the Rams resulted in a 46-38 loss. And it’s hard to truly judge the showing given the Rams were without superstar guard Caleb Holt, who was out with the flu. But given their recent performances, it’s enough to move them into the Top 10 this week.
10. Walton (13-2)
Previous Rank: 7
The Raiders are down three spots in this week’s Power 25, and it’s because of a 10-point loss at home to Archer. It wasn’t a good loss by any means, but given the Raiders’ three-point loss on the road at No. 2 Wheeler two weeks prior, that’s plenty enough to keep them in the Top 10 this week. They’ve since rebounded nicely after the loss to Archer with three double-digit wins.
11. Tri-Cities (9-3)
Previous Rank: 11
Ask anyone in the state and they’ll tell you that Tri-Cities is a good basketball team. They’ve beaten all of the teams they should beat - minus maybe Davidson Day (NC) - but they don’t have any impressive wins to date. Will they continue to get out-classed by the good teams that they play? Or will they finally score a big win at some point this season?
12. Etowah (11-3)
Previous Rank: 12
The Eagles remain at No. 12 in this week’s Power 25 after playing an interesting stretch of games. Much like No. 11 Tri-Cities, the Eagles don’t have any impressive wins on their resume. They played both No. 3 Milton and No. 10 Walton close, but followed that up with a somewhat head-scratching 53-52 loss to Carver-Columbus. It was only by one point, and Carver-Columbus is a talented team that will have a great opportunity to win the Class 2A state championship this year. But it’s losses like that that are going to keep them slotted where they’re slotted.
13. Lambert (13-2)
Previous Rank: 16
You have to reward teams that win, and Lambert is a prime example of that. They’ve done nothing but rise up the rankings this season, and for good reason. They’ve won all of the games that they should’ve won, and have just one in-state blemish after losing to No. 5 Woodward Academy in late November. None of their wins are overly impressive, a common theme with teams ranked 10-13, but the Longhorns are well-deserving of the 13th spot.
14. Hillgrove (13-2)
Previous Rank: 20
Much like No. 13 Lambert, the Hawks are being rewarded for winning games, and not having any head-scratching losses. In 15 games, the Hawks haven’t lost a game they should have won. Their lone two losses have come against No. 9 McEachern and a really talented The Villages Charter (FL), who also beat No. 7 Cedar Grove. They have flirted with disaster a few times this season, but they’re finding ways to win.
15. Habersham Central (14-2)
Previous Rank: 17
The Raiders are up to 14 wins on the season and they’re up two spots in this week’s Power 25 as a result. They have a four-point loss to No. 13 Lambert which is keeping them slotted behind the Longhorns. And they have a head-scratching loss to Midtown. But with 14 wins under their belt, including wins against North Oconee and Winder-Barrow, we’ll give them the benefit of the doubt with that strange loss to Midtown.
16. Winder-Barrow (14-2)
Previous Rank: 18
The Bulldoggs have been in lockstep with No. 15 Habersham Central ever since losing to them in overtime by three points. They don’t have a bad loss like the Raiders do, but they’re locked in behind the Raiders for the time being. They’re playing very good basketball right now, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t continue to happen as they continue on.
17. North Oconee (13-2)
Previous Rank: 21
The Titans are up four spots in this week’s Power 25, and it’s no secret why. They’re currently riding an 11-game losing streak and haven’t lost since losing to No. 16 Winder-Barrow on Nov. 30. The Titans are going to be favored in all of their remaining games and probably won’t lose again.
18. Cross Creek (13-1)
Previous Rank: 22
The Razorbacks could very easily be undefeated in the state right now if not for a 1-point loss to River Bluff (SC) in late November. They haven’t done anything overly flashy this season, but they’re winning the games they should. Their best win remains against Grovetown in their first game of the season.
19. Southwest Dekalb (13-1)
Previous Rank: 24
The Panthers are up five spots in this week’s Power 25 after having very quietly jumped out to a 13-1 start. Their lone loss came at the hands of Tucker, which wasn’t the greatest of losses, but they’ve played very well otherwise. Their best win to date came against Central (AL), who has a win against No. 3 Milton.
20. Norcross (10-5)
Previous Rank: 10
The Blue Devils were once ranked No. 3 in the state. They’ve since fallen 17 spots to No. 20 after dropping to 10-5 on the season. This isn’t the same team they started the season with. Senior transfer Connor Teasley is out, and that has been a big blow for a team that could desperately use his scoring abilities right now. They’re fresh off an overtime loss to Meadowcreek, which isn’t a good loss.
21. Kell (12-4)
Previous Rank: 14
The Longhorns got off to a great start this season, nine out of their first 10 games. They’ve since dropped three out of their last six, including a bad loss to Sprayberry over the weekend. There’s still plenty of time for the Longhorns to right the ship, but things aren’t going so well for them right now.
22. Pickens (14-0)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
It’s time to start paying attention to Pickens. Sure, they haven’t played anyone of note so far this season. But they’re undefeated, and they’re smashing teams. If show and ice doesn’t cancel their matchup against Walton this Saturday, that will be a great measuring stick. But there’s a good chance that game will in fact get canceled due to the impending weather.
23. Cherokee Bluff (15-1)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
The Bears are in the Power 25 for the first time this season after improving to 15-1 on the season. Their schedule has been far from difficult, but they’re winning games. Their lone loss came at the hands of No. 13 Lambert, which isn’t a bad loss whatsoever.
24. East Hall (12-2)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
The Vikings are another newcomer to the Power 25 this week. They’re off to an impressive 12-2 start, and their only two losses have come against Top 25 teams in No. 17 North Oconee and No. 23 Cherokee Bluff. Their best win to date came against Gainesville a little over two weeks ago.
25. Gainesville (11-5)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
The Red Elephants are back in the Power 25 for the first time in a few weeks. Things haven’t gone smoothly for them so far this season, but they’ve played a challenging schedule. Four out of their five losses have come against Top 25 teams. They’re coming off of a quality win against FSUHS (FL), a team that had a similar loss to No. 8 Newton recently.