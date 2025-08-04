Woodward Academy (Georgia) Lands Top-Ranked 2028 Basketball Recruit
Bentley Lusakueno, A 6-foot-9 rising sophomore power forward, is on the move from Pace Academy to Woodward Academy, He posted on his social media accounts on Saturday afternoon.
Lusakueno Posted A Message On His Social Media Account
"After a lot of conversation and prayer, my family and I have made the decision that I won't be returning to Pace Academy next school year. Instead, I'll be transferring to Woodward Academy.
This wasn't an easy choice. Pace has meant so much to me-- especially the coaches, my teammates, and the friendships I've built. But the long commute from our home on the Southside of Atlanta to Buckhead has taken a toll on our family. We've spent so much time on the road, and it's made it hard to have the kind of balance and family time we need. Transferring is something we felt was needed to do to be closer to home and restore that balance.
I'm incredibly grateful to Coach (White) and the entire basketball program for everything they've poured into me, on and off the court. That brotherhood is something I'll always carry with me. Thank you also to the teachers and staff at Pace Academy who've helped shape me.
We're also very thankful to the Admissions Office at Woodward Academy for welcoming us, especially this late in the process. I'm excited for this new chapter and can't wait to be a student at Woodward Academy. See you August 13th."
Lusakueno Put Up Solid Numbers At Pace Academy
During his freshman season, Lusakueno played in 31 games for the Knights, where he averaged 7.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 59% from the field.
Lusakueno Played with the Team USA U16 National Team
Lusakueno helped Team USA 16U win the Gold Medal at the AmeriCup where he averaged just 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in five games played where he came off the bench in each game during the run this summer.
Lusakueno Holds Several Division-1 Offers
During his freshman season, Lusakueno got an early start in his recruitment, where he received offers from Auburn, Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Miami, Missouri, Rice, and Tulane University.
Lusakueno Holds Top Ranking In Class of 2028
According to ESPN's Paul Biancardi, Lusakueno is rated as a five-star prospect and is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country for the Class of 2028.
Woodward Academy Loaded Ahead of 2025-26 Season
The War Eagles are among the heavy favorites to win the Class AAAAA State Championship, where they will be led by 6-foot-4 junior guard Jarvis Hayes Jr, alongside Lusakueno. The War Eagles finished the 2024-2025 season with a 27-5 record and had their season come to an end in the State Championship Game losing to Tri-Cities.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App