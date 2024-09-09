Top 25 Georgia high school football rankings (9/9/2024)
Week 4 is in the books and there was a ton of movement across the board.
There was a lot of movement behind the state’s Top 3 teams, starting with North Gwinnett who is up four spots to No. 4 in this week’s Power 25. They got there after beating Mill Creek and Colquitt County on the road in back-to-back weeks.
Buford is back up to No. 6 after scoring a blowout win on the road at Roswell, and Langston Hughes slips back to No. 9 after losing to No. 3 Douglas County.
Below is a look at how the rest of the Power 25 looks as we head into Week 5.
1. Milton (3-0)
Last Week: 1
The Eagles are still holding down the top spot in the State of Georgia after the completion of Week 4. They were off last Friday night, but will be back in action this Friday on the road at Blessed Trinity.
2. Carrollton (4-0)
Last Week: 2
The Trojans moved to 4-0 on the season last Friday night after scoring a comfortable 63-0 win over Lithia Springs. They have played an easy schedule up until this point, but that changes Friday night when they play host to a 3-0 Gainesville squad that has had two weeks to prepare for them.
3. Douglas County (4-0)
Last Week: 3
The Tigers got their first big test of the season last Friday night when they played host to Langston Hughes, the then No. 4 team in the state. They were able to grind out a 21-14 win to remain unbeaten on the season, and will now get Buford at home this Friday night.
4. North Gwinnett (3-0)
Last Week: 8
The Bulldogs are up four spots to No. 4 after earning another impressive win last Friday. After taking down Colquitt County on the road two weeks ago, there was no dropoff last Friday when they traveled to Mill Creek and scored a thrilling 37-34 win. The Bulldogs are 3-0 and have yet to play a home game this season.
5. Thomas County Central (4-0)
Last Week: 5
The Yellow Jackets remain in the No. 5 spot this week after they improved to 4-0 on the season with a 48-10 win on the road at Thomasville last Friday night. They’ll get one more tune-up game this Friday against Bainbridge before their region play starts on Sept. 27.
6. Buford (2-1)
Last Week: 10
The Wolves slipped back in the rankings in week’s 2-3 due in large part to their lackluster performance at home to Benedictine, a team they should have beaten by 2-3 touchdowns. After an off week in Week 3, the Wolves were back in action last Friday night and earned one of the more impressive wins of the season, routing Roswell 52-17 on the road. They’ll now get a shot at Douglas County on Friday, and a win would move them back closer to where they started the season in the rankings.
7. Collins Hill (4-0)
Last Week: 6
The Eagles are down one spot in this week’s rankings, and that has little to nothing to do with how they performed last week. They beat Parkview on the road 27-10 to improve to 4-0 on the season and remain as one of the best storylines through four weeks. The Eagles are off this Friday in what will be a well-deserved break.
8. Grayson (3-1)
Last Week: 7
The Rams are on an eerily similar track as they were last year when they lost to Walton in Week 1 and proceeded to win eight out of their final nine games to finish the regular season 9-1. After beating another out-of-state foe last Friday in Mallard Creek (NC) 28-14, the Rams are off this Friday before they start region play on Sept. 20.
9. Langston Hughes (2-1)
Last Week: 4
The Panthers drop down to No. 9 in this week’s Power 25 after losing a close one to Douglas County 21-14. The loss wasn’t bad by any means, but given how the teams around them performed last Friday, they were an unfortunate casualty in this week’s rankings.
10. Mill Creek (2-1)
Last Week: 9
The Hawks are down one spot to No. 10 after losing a heartbreaker at home to North Gwinnett 37-34 last Friday. It was a game the Hawks had in control for the first half, but let slip away late. They’re off this Friday and will return with region play against Mountain View on Sept. 20.
11. Gainesville (3-0)
Last Week: 11
The Red Elephants were off last Friday night, and their break came at a good time with Carrollton looming this Friday. With two full weeks to prepare for the Trojans, this is a very winnable game for Gainesville despite it being on the road.
12. Valdosta (4-0)
Last Week: 12
The Wildcats improved to 4-0 on the season last Friday after traveling down to Tampa, Florida and beating Jesuit 35-28. They now get a really intriguing matchup on the road at South Gwinnett this Friday night, one of the more underrated Gwinnett County programs.
13. Lee County (3-0)
Last Week: 13
The Trojans earned a well-deserved week off last week after winning their first three games to start the season. They’ll now travel to Colquitt County on the road in what will be a battle of two teams that have had two weeks to prepare for one another.
14. Marist (2-0)
Last Week: 14
There’s only been four weeks, and the War Eagles have now used up both of their bye weeks.That shouldn’t matter too much given how talented they are, but it now means they won’t have a week off for the rest of the regular season. They’ll host Northview Friday night for the first of eight straight region games.
15. Camden County (4-0)
Last Week: 15
The Wildcats are one week away from completing a 4-0 record against the state of Florida. Last Friday they beat Ribault High School 62-6 to improve to 4-0 on the season, and this week they’ll host Spruce Creek looking to improve to 5-0 on the season.
16. Colquitt County (2-1)
Last Week: 16
After losing at home to North Gwinnett 14-3, the Packers had a chance to regroup last week with the first of their two bye’s. Things won’t get any easier when they kick off this Friday, however. They play host to Lee County, who is 3-0 on the season and ranked 13th in the state.
17. Norcross (2-1)
Last Week: 20
A bye in Week 3 did the Blue Devils some good. After losing to Mill Creek 21-10 in Week 2, the Blue Devils were back in action last Friday and blasted Walton on the road 41-14. As a result, they’re up three spots to No. 17 in this week’s Power 25.
18. Coffee (3-0)
Last Week: 17
The Trojans were off last Friday night after starting off their season with three wins. They’ll host Gadsden County (FL) this Friday night looking to improve to 4-0.
19. North Cobb (4-0)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Warriors are ranked for the first time this season after improving to 4-0 on the season last Friday. They beat a previously undefeated Cass team 43-14 on the road for what was easily their most impressive win this season.
20. Eastside (4-0)
Last Week: 22
The Eagles have cracked the Top 20 for the first time this season after beating Archer 34-16 last Friday. With the win, the Eagles, who are in Class 4A, have now beaten two Class 6A teams. They’ll now get a much-deserved week off before starting region play the following week.
21. Cartersville (4-0)
Last Week: 23
The Purple Hurricanes are up two spots in this week’s Power 25 after beating a good Calhoun squad 35-13 on the road. Cartersville boasts one of the best defenses in the state, and it showed once again against the Yellow Jackets.
22. Roswell (2-1)
Last Week: 18
The Hornets are down four spots this week after getting blasted at home by Buford. It was a bad performance no matter how you slice it, but given it came against a Top 10 team in the state, a team that could be in the Top 5 after next week, it isn’t a loss that will hurt them in the long run.
23. Warner Robins (3-1)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Demons climb into the Power 25 for the first time this season after beating Houston County on the road 54-44 last Friday night. Their only loss came in Week 1 to No. 13 Lee County by a score of 45-28.
24. Jefferson (3-1)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Dragons opened up the season with a 23-7 loss on the road at Marist, and they haven’t lost since. They ripped off three straight wins, including a 45-28 win at home against Stephens County last Friday night.
25. Blessed Trinity (3-0)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Titans close out this week’s Power 25 with the final spot after having not been ranked before. They’re 3-0 on the season and will get a great test this Friday when they play host to state’s No. 1 team Milton.