Top Georgia Edge Rusher LaDamion Guyton Commits to Texas Tech Over Georgia, Tennessee

Five-star Benedictine Military (Ga.) junior, ranked No. 2 nationally in Class of 2027, chooses Red Raiders for their 'consistency and family feel'

Harry Lichtman

Savannah Christian's Ladamion Guyton during practice on Monday, July 29, 2024 at Pooler Stadium.
Benedictine Military School (Ga.) junior edge rusher LaDamion Guyton has announced his commitment to play college football at Texas Tech. According to 247Sports, he is regarded as the No. 2 recruit for the Class of 2027, the top-ranked edge rusher overall, and the top player from the state of Georgia.

Choosing Texas Tech Over SEC Powerhouses

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound, five-star edge rusher had received multiple offers, but settled on the Red Raiders over in-state Georgia, as well as Tennessee and South Carolina.

'Consistency and Family Feel' Sealed the Deal

Guyton revealed in his commitment ceremony why he decided to commit to Texas Tech. "It was the consistency and the family feel," Guyton said. "I just feel like i can start a great thing at the program, and I'm ready to be a part of it."

Support From an NFL MVP

The highly-touted prospect received the support from many on social media, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes.

Dominance in the First Two Years

Guyton spent his freshman and sophomore high school years at Savannah Christian before transferring to Benedictine Military School for his upcoming junior season. He built up quite the resume at Savannah, racking up 16.5 sacks and 134 tackles (33 for loss).

HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

