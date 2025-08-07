Top Georgia Edge Rusher LaDamion Guyton Commits to Texas Tech Over Georgia, Tennessee
Benedictine Military School (Ga.) junior edge rusher LaDamion Guyton has announced his commitment to play college football at Texas Tech. According to 247Sports, he is regarded as the No. 2 recruit for the Class of 2027, the top-ranked edge rusher overall, and the top player from the state of Georgia.
Choosing Texas Tech Over SEC Powerhouses
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound, five-star edge rusher had received multiple offers, but settled on the Red Raiders over in-state Georgia, as well as Tennessee and South Carolina.
'Consistency and Family Feel' Sealed the Deal
Guyton revealed in his commitment ceremony why he decided to commit to Texas Tech. "It was the consistency and the family feel," Guyton said. "I just feel like i can start a great thing at the program, and I'm ready to be a part of it."
Support From an NFL MVP
The highly-touted prospect received the support from many on social media, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes.
Dominance in the First Two Years
Guyton spent his freshman and sophomore high school years at Savannah Christian before transferring to Benedictine Military School for his upcoming junior season. He built up quite the resume at Savannah, racking up 16.5 sacks and 134 tackles (33 for loss).