LaDamion Guyton Reveals Why He Committed to Texas Tech Over the Georgia Bulldogs
The top player in the 2027 recruiting class reveals what led him to choose the Texas Tech Red Raiders over Georgia Football and others.
The Georgia Bulldogs received some unfortunate news on the recruiting trail earlier this week as LaDamion Guyton, the No. 1-ranked player in the 2027 recruiting class, revealed that he would be committing to Texas Tech.
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs heavily pursued the in-state prospect throughout his commitment, but it was Texas Tech who ultimately won out on the sweepstakes for this highly-touted prospect. During his commitment ceremony, Guyton revealed what it was that tipped the scales in the Red Raiders' favor.
"It was the consistency and the family feel," said Guyton. "I just feel like I can start a great thing at the program, and I'm ready to be a part of it."
While missing out on an in-state prospect to a team such as Texas Tech is somewhat shocking to Bulldog fans. Kirby Smart and his staff will continue to diligently work to add more highly touted prospects to their 2027 class. Currently, the Bulldogs' 2026 class ranks first in the country, with more than 30 commits.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
