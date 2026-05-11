Texas Tech Football Lands Another Top-Tier Texas High School Football Recruit From DFW

Julian Caldwell is joining the pipeline of in-state talent that will play for Texas Tech.

During a ceremony on May 9 at Argyle High School, the senior-to-be picked the Red Raiders over Oregon and Texas. According to 247Sports, he had 43 offers to weigh.

What to know?

The 6-foot, 185-pounder said picking the Red Raiders was a “no-brainer.”

According to Rivals, he’s the No. 10-ranked recruit in Texas, No. 13 among wide receivers and 78th nationally in the Class of 2027.

He visited Texas Tech, unofficially and officially a total of six times, more than any other team. Texas was next with five and then Oregon with three.

ESPN gives him an 84 grade, No. 12 in his position, No. 9 in the state and 59th overall on the SC Next 300 list.

Finally, 247Sports says he’s No. 31 in Texas, the No. 30 recruit in the country and he’s 206 in the ’27 class, but ranks him as No. 17 at wide receiver and No. 93 nationally in its composite score.

The Under Armour All-American and All-American pick by MaxPreps, Caldwell had 94 catches for 1,737 yards and 20 touchdowns last year. The yardage was a new school record.

He averaged 124.1 yards per game, 18.5 yards per catch and had eight games with 100 yards or more receiving. He finished with 1,938 total yards, adding in rushing and kick returns for the Eagles, who were 12-2 and a regional finalist, falling to Melissa.

His breakout game was in Week 2, catching 10 passes for 263 yards and 4 touchdowns against Midlothian Heritage. He matched the 4-TD effort against Lubbock Cooper in the playoffs.

He posses good speed once he catches the ball. As seen in this highlight on Twitter.

Great overall team win last night! Beat Lovejoy 56-0! On to round 2!



Finished with 6 catches for 160 yards and 2 Touchdowns@toddrodgers13 @TXCoachGregory @CoachCaleNanny @SkysTheLimitWR pic.twitter.com/x2R8ozafpW — Julian Caldwell (@JulianCaldwell_) November 15, 2025

As a sophomore, he was second on the team in yards (581) and touchdowns (7) and averaged 27.7 yards per catch, according to previous reporting from High School on SI. That season, the Eagles went to the Class 5A Division II semifinals, falling to Dallas South Oak Cliff.

Recruiting DFW

He is the latest Dallas-Fort Worth area standout to pick Texas Tech.

Caldwell is the first wide receiver recruit in the 2027 class for Tech. Last year, Forney’s Imari Jehiel and Wollforth Frenship were Class of 2026 wide receivers who are headed to Lubbock.

Texas Tech is four-deep in receivers between seniors, juniors and sophomores heading into the 2026 season.

As of now, Caldwell is the 8th 4- or 5-star wideout that will be a target in the passing game.

This offseason, Joey McGuire’s bunch has landed commitments from DeSoto running back SaRod Baker and defensive lineman K’Adrian Redmond and defensive lineman Jalen Brewster from Cedar Hill, according to previous High School on SI reporting.

Baker is one of the top skill players in the state and is the No. 2-ranked running back in the state.

The Class 6A Offensive Player of the Year had offers from more than 30 teams and had visits set up with Texas A&M and Texas.

Tech loading up

Caldwell, when he signs, will be another in-state standout who will wear the Patrick Mahomes-sponsored jerseys.

Other future Red Raiders besides Baker include Benny Easter Jr. from Humble Summer Creek, quarterback Kavian Bryant from Palestine Westwood, and linebacker Jahdyn Nelson from Houston Langham Creek. Seven of the nine pledges for the Red Raiders are in-state recruits.

The Red Raiders were 12-2 last year and won the Big 12 Conference championship before falling in the College Football Playoffs.

McGuire is a former Texas High School football coach at Cedar Hill.