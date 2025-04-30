Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Georgia high school boys basketball Class AAAA Player of the Year?
The Georgia high school boys basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees in their respective classifications.
High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the player of the year in their respective Georgia High School Association (GHSA) classifications.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting will end on Tuesday, May 6th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 4A boys basketball player of the year.
Chandler Bing, Pace Academy, Forward (Senior)
Bing, who just recently committed to the University of Vanderbilt, averaged 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game
Khamari Brooks, North Oconee, Guard (Junior)
The 6'5 junior guard helped lead the Titans to the state championship this season, where they defeated Pace Academy, 60-51 back on March 6.
Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy, Guard (Senior)
The 5'11 senior guard averaged 18.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.4 steals per game for the Knights this season.
Tyson Moore, Eagle's Landing, Guard (Senior)
The 6'1 senior guard averaged 17.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Eagles this season.
Caleb Jones, Benedictine, Guard (Senior)
The 6'4 senior guard averaged a state-high 31.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Cadets this season.
Banks Pourchier, North Oconee, Forward (Junior)
The 6'8 junior forward was named to the All-State First Team, courtesy of Sandy's Spiel.
Owen Ritger, Marist, Forward (Senior)
The 6'9 senior forward averaged 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the War Eagles this season.
Jay Walsh, Marist, Forward (Junior)
The 6'5 junior wing averaged 13.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season for the War Eagles.
Justin Wise, North Oconee, Guard (Sophomore)
The 6'4 sophomore combo guard averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season.
Jakobe Williams, Tucker, Guard (Junior)
The 6'0 junior guard was named to the All-State Second Team, according to Sandy's Spiel
