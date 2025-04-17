Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Georgia high school boys basketball Class AAAAAA Coach of the Year?
The Georgia high school boys basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees.
High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective GHSA classifications.
Voting will end on Friday, April 25 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 6A boys basketball coach of the year.
Larry Thompson, Wheeler
Thompson just finished his 7th season as the head coach at Wheeler High School where he led the Wildcats to a 29-3 record this season and won the Class 6A Championship Game over Norcross last month.
Geoffrey Pierce, Grayson
Pierce led the Rams to a 28-4 record this season and reached The Throne National Championship Quarterfinals before having their season come to an end against Brennan (Texas). The Rams were led this season by 6'6 junior guard Caleb Holt.
Barry Browner, Newton
Browner just finished his second season as the head coach with Newton High School where they finished the 2024-2025 season with a 21-10 record.
Tremayne Anchrum, McEachern
Anchrum just finished his fourth season with the Indians where they finished with a 24-6 record and had their season come to an end against Norcross on February 22.
Clay Wages, Lambert
Wages just finished his fourth season as the head coach at Lambert High School where the Longhorns went 26-3.
Jordan Griffin, Peachtree Ridge
Griffin just finished his fourth season with the Lions where they finished the 2024-2025 season with a 19-11 record. Peachtree Ridge had their season come to an end against Newton on February 22.
Bo Abney, Walton
Abney just finished his 7th season as the head boys' basketball coach at Walton High School where they went 22-6 and reached the Regional Finals before losing to Pebblebrook on February 26.
George Washington, Pebblebrook
Washington just finished his 13th season as the head coach at Pebblebrook High School where they finished with a 22-9 record and reached the State Semifinals.
Jesse McMillan, Norcross
The Blue Devils are coming off a 19-12 record this season and reached the regional finals before losing to eventual 6A champion Wheeler.
Jason Dasinger, Etowah
Dasinger just finished his 10th season at Etowah High School where the Eagles finished with a 23-7 record and reached the regional final before their season came to an end against Newton High School on February 26.
