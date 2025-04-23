Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Georgia high school girls basketball Class AAAA Coach of the Year?
The Georgia high school boys basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees.
High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective GHSA classifications.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting will end on Thursday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 4A girls basketball coach of the year.
Here are the nominees:
Kandra Bailey, Kell
The fourth-year head coach led the Lady Longhorns to a 22-6 record this season.
Mackenzie Bennett, Walnut Grove
The first-year head coach led the Lady Warriors to a 14-11 record this season.
Christal Caldwell, Pace Academy
Caldwell led the Lady Knights to a 13-12 record this season.
Brandon Cerezola, Starr's Mill
The first-year head coach led the Lady Panthers to a 22-7 record this season.
Akennia Ellis, Creekside
Ellis and the Creekside Seminoles won the Class AAAA Championship last month as well as finishing the 2024-2025 season with a perfect 32-0 record.
Hannah Harris, Dalton
The fifth-year head coach led the Catamounts to a 26-4 record this season and reached the Regional Finals before losing to North Oconee.
Mandy Lingenfelter, Ware County
Lingenfelter led the Lady Gators to their third consecutive Region 4 Championship this season.
Kyle Snipes, St. Pius X Catholic
The 15th-year head coach led the Golden Lions to their sixth consecutive winning season.
Erick Willis, North Oconee
The 10th-year head coach led the Lady Titans to a 29-2 record this season.
Rebecca White, Warner Robins
The seventh-year head coach led the Lady Demons to a 25-2 record. Warner Robins has won 20+ games in four of the past five seasons.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school girls basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App