Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Georgia high school girls basketball Class AAAAAA Player of the Year?
The Georgia high school girls basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees.
High School on SI will nominate 10 players who they think will be the player of the year in their respective Georgia High School Association (GHSA) classifications.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting will end on Friday, April 25 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 6A girls basketball player of the year.
Here are the nominees:
Ava Andrews, North Paulding, Forward (Senior)
The 6'1 senior wing was named to the All-County First Team this season for the Lady Wolfpack. The Wolfpack finished 26-3 this season and reached the regional final.
Savannah Aparicio, Etowah, Guard (Sophomore)
The 5'8 sophomore guard averaged 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game for the Lady Eagles this season.
Tatum Brown, Grayson, Guard (Senior)
The Jacksonville University signee led the Lady Rams to a state championship game appearance last month coming up just short in a 59-56 loss to Newton.
Leah DeWitt, Marietta, Guard (Freshman)
The 5'9 freshman combo guard averaged 25.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season for the Lady Blue Devils.
Ansley Dunn, Cherokee, Guard (Freshman)
The 5'8 freshman guard led the Lady Warriors in assists this season as well as making a Final Four appearance last month.
Lydia Ledford, Buford, Guard (Junior)
Ledford was named to the All-Gwinnett County First Team this season and helped lead the Lady Wolves to a Final Four appearance last month.
Bella Ragone, Mill Creek, Guard (Junior)
Ragone averaged 23.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Lady Hawks this season. Ragone is the No. 6 ranked small forward in the nation and the No. 2 overall ranked prospect in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Ella Rainwater, Buford, Guard (Sophomore)
The 5'6 sophomore guard was a lead catalyst in helping the Lady Wolves return to the Final Four last month before their season came to an end in the hands of 6A champions Newton.
London Smith, Newton, Guard (Sophomore)
Smith averaged 17.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season for the Lady Rams where they won the Class 6A Championship last month.
London Weaver, North Forsyth, Forward (Senior)
The 6'1 senior forward and Chattanooga commit led the Lady Raiders to back-to-back Final Four appearances.
