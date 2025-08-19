Vote: Who Is the Georgia High School Football Defensive Player of the Week? - August, 18, 2025
Each week of the Georgia High School football season, we will nominate deserving players for your consideration as the Georgia High School Football Defensive Player of the Week. Here are this week's nominees.
Voting ends on Aug. 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Kenneth Hogges, Westside-Macon
Seminoles standout Kenneth Hogges was terrific in their season-opener, recording 14 tackles - including five for a loss - two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
Cameron Jones, Grayson
Junior Cameron Jones turned in a dominant performance in their blowout win on the road at Collins Hill, leading the team in tackles with 11 and sacks with three.
Ty’lon Jennings, Lowndes
Vikings defensive back Ty’lon Jennings intercepted a pass, defended two passes and blocked a field goal in their season-opener.
Kellen Moran, East Forsyth
Broncos’ Kellen Moran recorded 22 tackles, including one for a loss in his season-opener.
Quentin Hand, Banneker
Trojan’s Quentin Hand was dominant in his season-opener, recording 18 tackles - 16 solo - and sacking the quarterback twice.
Max Brown, Jefferson
Dragons’ Max Brown led the team in tackling with 16 - including seven for a loss - and recovered a fumble in their season-opener.
Kendall Sword, Discovery
Titans’ Kendall Sword was everywhere in their season-opener, posting 17 tackles, including five for a loss.
Zay Clark, Thomasville
Bulldogs’ Zay Clark couldn’t be stopped in their season-opener, recording four sacks in the game.
TJ Armstrong, Temple
Tigers defensive back TJ Armstrong got his hands on not one, but two interceptions in their season-opener to start off his season with a bang.
Ethan Luna, Pike County
Pirates safety Ethan Luna intercepted two passes and defended three more in a big night to open up the season.
Kobe King, Coahulla Creek
Colts defensive back Kobe King intercepted a pair of passes in their season-opener, and also defended two passes.
Kaden Carter, Lamar County
Trojans linebacker Kaden Carter was dominant in his season-opener, recording 11 tackles and three sacks.
Will Patterson, Sonoraville
Phoenix defensive end Will Patterson did his job in Week 1, recording three sacks to go along with five total tackles.
Caleb Thomas, Stockbridge
Tigers pass rusher Caleb Thomas sacked the quarterback three times in their season-opener.
Dylan Turman, Rockdale County
Bulldogs’ Dylan Turman was dominant in their season-opener, recording three sacks in a shutout victory over Salem.