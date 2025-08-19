High School

Vote: Who Is the Georgia High School Football Defensive Player of the Week? - August, 18, 2025

Here are 15 nominees for your voting consideration

Colin Hubbard

Each week of the Georgia High School football season, we will nominate deserving players for your consideration as the Georgia High School Football Defensive Player of the Week. Here are this week's nominees.

Voting ends on Aug. 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Kenneth Hogges, Westside-Macon

Seminoles standout Kenneth Hogges was terrific in their season-opener, recording 14 tackles - including five for a loss - two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. 

Cameron Jones, Grayson

Junior Cameron Jones turned in a dominant performance in their blowout win on the road at Collins Hill, leading the team in tackles with 11 and sacks with three. 

Ty’lon Jennings, Lowndes

Vikings defensive back Ty’lon Jennings intercepted a pass, defended two passes and blocked a field goal in their season-opener.

Kellen Moran, East Forsyth

Broncos’ Kellen Moran recorded 22 tackles, including one for a loss in his season-opener. 

Quentin Hand, Banneker

Trojan’s Quentin Hand was dominant in his season-opener, recording 18 tackles - 16 solo - and sacking the quarterback twice. 

Max Brown, Jefferson

Dragons’ Max Brown led the team in tackling with 16 - including seven for a loss - and recovered a fumble in their season-opener. 

Kendall Sword, Discovery

Titans’ Kendall Sword was everywhere in their season-opener, posting 17 tackles, including five for a loss. 

Zay Clark, Thomasville

Bulldogs’ Zay Clark couldn’t be stopped in their season-opener, recording four sacks in the game. 

TJ Armstrong, Temple

Tigers defensive back TJ Armstrong got his hands on not one, but two interceptions in their season-opener to start off his season with a bang. 

Ethan Luna, Pike County

Pirates safety Ethan Luna intercepted two passes and defended three more in a big night to open up the season. 

Kobe King, Coahulla Creek

Colts defensive back Kobe King intercepted a pair of passes in their season-opener, and also defended two passes. 

Kaden Carter, Lamar County

Trojans linebacker Kaden Carter was dominant in his season-opener, recording 11 tackles and three sacks. 

Will Patterson, Sonoraville

Phoenix defensive end Will Patterson did his job in Week 1, recording three sacks to go along with five total tackles. 

Caleb Thomas, Stockbridge

Tigers pass rusher Caleb Thomas sacked the quarterback three times in their season-opener. 

Dylan Turman, Rockdale County

Bulldogs’ Dylan Turman was dominant in their season-opener, recording three sacks in a shutout victory over Salem.

