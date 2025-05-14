Vote: Who is the top returning boys basketball small forward in Georgia in 2025-2026
High School on SI Georgia is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be the top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.
Georgia high school basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Peach State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting small forwards making names for themselves putting up efficient numbers.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Boys Basketball Small Forwards in the state of Georgia
Solomon Bratton, Milton (Sophomore)
The 6'8 rising junior helped lead the Eagles to the Sweet 16 of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs.
Khamari Brooks, North Oconee (Junior)
The 6'5 rising senior wing is a two-sport athlete who should get a ton of interest to play football and basketball.
Will Dopfer, Lambert (Junior)
The 6'6 rising senior wing helped lead the Longhorns to a Sweet 16 appearance at the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs last season.
Colben Landrew, Wheeler (Junior)
Landrew helped lead the Wildcats to the Class AAAAAAA State Championship last season after spending his first two seasons at Thompson High School in Alabama. He also holds offers from Alabama, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, UAB, and several others.
Braydon Langston, East Hall (Sophomore)
Langston was named to the All-Georgia Basketball Coaches Association (GBCA) State Team last season. He was also named to the All-Region Team.
Marquise Leslie, Alexander (Junior)
The 6'6 rising senior averaged 10.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season for the Cougars. Leslie also shot 47% from the field during his junior season.
Maddox Melancon, Dutchtown (Junior)
Melancon averaged 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field and 37% from behind the arc for the Bulldogs last season.
Asa Montgomery, Hillgrove (Sophomore)
Montgomery averaged 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the field last season for the Hawks.
Jaron Saulsberry, Newton (Junior)
The 6'6 rising senior wing currently holds offers from Georgia, TCU, Boston College and more. Saulsberry was also named to the All-AAAAAAA Region Team this past season where he is expected to have a big summer on the recruitment trail.
Janon Singh, Grayson (Sophomore)
The 6'7 rising junior wing is poised to have a big season ahead for the Rams. He was a key piece for the Rams last season where they reached the Class AAAAAAA State Championship Game before coming up short against Wheeler back in March.
