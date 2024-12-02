Vote: Who should be the Georgia high school football Playoff Player of the Week? (12/2/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school football playoffs are heating up and we are tracking all the top performances with our state-wide Georgia High School Football Playoff Player of Week poll.
Check out this week's list of top nominees and we invite you to cast your vote(s) to select this week's winner.
Congratulations to last week's winners: Jayden Rubbo of Thomas County Central.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Tyrese Woodgett, Coffee
We have a new state record holder for single-game rushing yards, and his name is Tyrese Woodgett. The Trojans senior carried the ball 20 times for 605 yards and scored seven touchdowns in their win over Sequoyah last Friday.
Alex Sanchez, Grayson
Rams senior wide receiver Alex Sanchez made the absolute most of his opportunities in their big 38-14 win over Collins Hill last Friday. He caught five passes with three of them going for touchdowns. All-in-all, he totaled 96 yards on the night.
Nick Woodford, Northeast
Raiders senior running back Nick Woodford helped lead his team to a huge win over Fannin County in last Friday’s quarterfinals. The senior carried the ball 35 times for 374 yards and scored five touchdowns in the win.
Teddy Jarrard, North Cobb Christian
Eagles sophomore quarterback Teddy Jarrard came up big in their 30-27 upset of top-seed Savannah Christian last Friday. He completed 31 of his 51 pass attempts for 327 yards and tossed three touchdown passes to three different receivers.
Brooks Goodman, Blessed Trinity
Titans junior quarterback Brooks Goodman was very efficient in their big win over Benedictine last Friday. He completed all but three of his pass attempts for 174 yards and tossed two touchdowns in the win.
Lawson Sullivan, Fannin County
Rebels senior quarterback did everything he could to try and help lead his team to a victory over Northeast last Friday. He threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns and had a monster game on the ground, rushing for 229 yards and three touchdowns in a close loss.
Tristen Payne, Milton
Eagles senior wide receiver Tristen Payne showed up when the lights were the brightest last Friday in their playoff win over Houston County. He caught seven passes for 135 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Anthony Booker, Stephenson
Jaguars junior running back Anthony Booker dominated in their win over Southeast Bulloch last Friday. He carried the ball 14 times for 231 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
TJ Stanley, Toombs County
Bulldogs senior quarterback TJ Stanley was brilliant in their win over Elbert County last Friday. He threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns, and also rushed for two more scores in the win.
Jaylen Elder, Morgan County
Bulldogs senior wide receiver Jaylen Elder went down swinging in the final high school game of his career. In a tough loss to Rockmart, Elder caught 13 passes for 209 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Charles Maxell, Bowdon
Red Devils senior quarterback Charles Maxell turned in a great night offensively in their win over Clinch County last Friday. He threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 77 yards in the win.
Andrew Beard, Prince Avenue Christian
Wolverines sophomore running back Andrew Beard turned in a career night against Calvary Day in last Friday’s playoff win. He carried the ball 34 times for 361 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Brady Marchese, Cartersville
Purple Hurricanes junior wide receiver Brady Marchese was far from the reason why they lost last Friday to North Oconee. The junior hauled in seven passes for 180 yards and scored three touchdowns in the loss.
Gavin Markey, Jefferson
Dragons senior quarterback accounted for five touchdowns in their playoff win over Cherokee Bluff. He rushed for 228 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground while throwing for two more in the win.