Vote: Who should be the South Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (10/8/2024)
As the 2024 Georgia high school football season pushes forward so do we with our tracking of the state's top performances with our weekly list of nominees for South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dominique Ball of Westover.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Antwaan Hill, Houston County
Bears senior quarterback Antwaan Hill could do no wrong in last Friday night’s 63-22 win over Northside. He tossed eight touchdown passes in the win to pair with 489 yards, and also caught a pass for 30 yards in the win.
Jaylen Johnson, Thomas County Central
Yellow Jackets quarterback Jaylen Johnson took out his frustrations on Veterans last Friday night, throwing for 405 yards and five touchdowns in a 61-10 route. He did all of that on just 17 completions.
Mike Smith, Bryan County
Redskins senior defensive back and wide receiver had himself a great night last Friday in their 28-14 win over Screven County. He intercepted two passes on defense and hauled in three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown on offense in the win.
Keyon Thomas, Westover
Patriots junior quarterback Keyon Thomas came up big in their 40-37 win over Bainbridge last Friday night. He completed 8 of his 15 pass attempts for 111 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing six times for 32 yards and a score in the win.
Ja’Veen Breedlove, Bainbridge
Bearcats sophomore running back Ja’Veen Breedlove was dominant in their slim 40-37 loss to Westover last Friday night. He finished his night with 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Shane Marshall, Irwin County
Indians senior running back Shane Marshall was dominant in their 42-30 win over Turner County last Friday night. He carried the ball 17 times for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon
Red Devils junior wide receiver Kaiden Prothro had a great night against Manchester despite the loss. He caught six passes for 99 yards and scored a touchdown.
Stephen Cannon, Benedictine
Cadets junior quarterback Stephen Cannon came up big in their 35-21 win over Warner Robins last Friday night. He completed 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 207 yards and tossed three touchdown passes in the win.
Terrelle Blount, Wilkinson County
Warriors junior running back Terrelle Blount scored two touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards in their 43-28 win over Hancock Central last Friday night.
Lee Johnson, Richmond Hill
Wildcats linebacker Lee Johnson came up huge in their 21-17 win over Tift County last Friday night. The senior recorded 16 tackles in the win, including three for a loss.
Ethan Tisdale, Heard County
Braves sophomore running back Ethan Tisdale turned in a dominant performance at home against Temple. He carried the ball 27 times for 158 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 31-14 win.