Walker drops out of Georgia 3A-A private school state playoffs
Walker High in Marietta, Ga. has announced it will not participate in the Georgia 3A-A private high school football state playoffs, due to significant injuries to an already limited roster, according to a report by Georgia High School Football Daily.
The Wolverines join St. Francis High, from North Fulton County, in opting out of post-season play. St. Francis also forfeited the final game of its regular season due to only having 14 healthy players on its 21-man roster.
Walker finished at 2-8 this fall and really struggled after a 33-0 win over Heritage on Sept. 13. The Wolverines forfeited the next game to Best Academy and, as injuries mounted, lost their final four contests by a combined score of 201-13.
“We have made the difficult decision to forego our upcoming playoff game because of a significant number of injuries affecting almost one-third of our roster,” Walker athletic director Andrew Tulowitzky said in a statement to GHSF Daily and the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “Player safety is our top priority. Being back in GHSA football this season brought its share of challenges, but has also provided a great experience for our student-athletes and momentum for the future of our program. Our community values the Friday night experience, and we look forward to next season.”
Last season Walker played in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) playoffs, competing against other private schools with similar enrollments. However, since Walker remains a Georgia High School Association (GHSA) member, it does not have that option this year after the GHSA added a bylaw to discourage its members from participating in postseason play in other associations.