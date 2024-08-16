Walton vs. Brookwood football live stream: How to watch, buy tickets & get live score updates (8/17/2024)
Last year's Georgia high school football Class 7A runner up will begin its quest to get back to the state finals when Walton hosts Brookwood to kick off the 2024 high school football season on Saturday.
The Raiders lost several key 2023 players to graduation, but they still have enough talent to land at No. 20 in the Top 25 Georgia high school football preseason rankings.
You can watch Walton vs. Brookwood live on the NFHS Network.
Plan to attend this game in person? Buy your tickets here.
How to watch Walton vs. Brookwood football
What: No. 20 Walton kicks off the 2024 Georgia high school football season at home against Brookwood in the Corky Kell and Dave Hunter Classic.
When: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, August 17
Where: Walton High School | Marietta, Georgia
How to buy tickets: Buy tickets to see Walton vs. Brookwood with GoFan
How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network
Live score updates: Follow Walton vs. Brookwood on SBLive for live score updates
Walton
The Raiders only lost one game last year. Unfortunately, that one game happened to be a heartbreaking 31-21 loss to Milton in the GHSA Class 7A state championship.
Sadly for the 2023 squad, most of its key players graduated and will not have a chance to run it back in 2024, including quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski, as well as the Raiders' Top 3 leading rushers and Top 4 leading receivers.
That means that some fresh faces will need to step up and fill some big shoes if Walton hopes to return to the state finals again this season.
Brookwood
The Broncos have had almost exactly a year to stew on last season's 63-15 blowout against Walton, and Brookwood enters this rematch with a much stronger running game than it had when these two teams last met.
If the Broncos can pull off the upset, they will even the all-time series at six wins apiece, and be able to get some vengeance for last year's matchup that saw Walton set a then-school record for points scored.
