Elite of the Elite: 2025 Girls Soccer All-Americans Announced by United Soccer Coaches
United Soccer Coaches announced their 2025 fall high school girls soccer All-Americans.
Nearly 90 girls soccer players were selected. Honorees this year will be recognized at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony on Jan. 17, 2026 in Philadelphia.
Here they are:
Connecticut
Maya Goddard, Westminster School, senior (defense)
Bella Salina, Miss Porter’s School, senior (defense)
Molly Benson, Mercy HS, junior (midfielder)
Taryn Czick, Saint Joseph, junior (midfielder)
Addison Girard, Simsbury, junior (midfielder)
Clare Greisen, New Canaan, junior (forward)
Maeve Staunton, Northwest Catholic, senior (forward)
Anya Tansil, East Catholic, senior (forward)
Idaho
Campbell Wilson, Rocky Mountain HS, senior (forward)
Indiana
Emma Teague, Reitz Memorial, senior (keeper)
Blair Satterfield, Hamilton Southeastern, senior (defense)
Emma Ehret, Carmel, senior (midfielder)
Audrey Johnson, Homestead, junior (midfielder)
Adalyn Cameron, Carmel, senior (forward)
Sloane May, Hamilton Southeastern, senior (forward)
Kentucky
Amira Hendrick, Sacred Heart Academy, senior (keeper)
Ellery Taylor, Boyle County, senior (midfielder)
Joanna Bryant, Lexington Catholic, senior (forward)
Maine
Clara Oldenburg, Bangor, senior (midfielder)
Noelle Mallory, Cape Elizabeth, senior (forward)
Georgiana Stephenson, Bangor, senior (forward)
Natalie Tardie, Hermon, senior (forward)
Maryland
Giselle Falcon, Our Lady of Good Counsel, junior (forward)
Ava Hartman, Mercy, junior (forward)
Massachusetts
Emmy O’Donnell, Concord-Carlisle, junior (midfielder)
Sarah Tressler, Central Catholic, junior (midfielder)
Emily Burnham, Wellesley, senior (forward)
Sidney Heavey, Medfield, junior (forward)
Addison Kalaw, Buckingham Browne and Nichols, senior (forward)
Tyler Martens, Groton, junior (forward)
Nicole Proia, Natick, senior (forward)
Wylie Roossien, Phillips Academy, senior (forward)
Minnesota
Harlow Berger, Mahtomedi, senior (keeper)
Bella Naples, Chanhassen, senior (midfielder)
Rylee Lawrence, Stillwater Area, senior (forward)
New Hampshire
Sarah Frye, Nashua North, senior (midfielder)
Allison Frye, Nashua North, senior (forward)
New Jersey
Norah Quinn, Cinnaminson, senior (keeper)
Jaylene Rondon, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior (keeper)
Ava Mason, Rutgers Prep, senior (defense)
Gianna Hanf, Northern Burlington County Regional, junior (midfielder)
Emma McCarthy, Paul VI HS, senior (midfielder)
Reese Reimann, Bridgewater-Raritan, senior (midfielder)
Hope Ernst, Ramsey, sophomore (forward)
Bea Tinoco, Middletown, senior (forward)
New Mexico
Emma Gurule, Eldorado, senior (forward)
New York
Teigan Cunnane, Albertus Magnus, senior (midfielder)
Mia Gray, Byron Bergen Central, senior (midfielder)
Charlotte Keenan, Rye, junior (midfielder)
Michaela Panella, St. Mary’s, senior (midfielder)
Alexis Fragnito, Marcellus, junior (forward)
Ohio
Chloe Bigham, Hudson, senior (defense)
Braelyn Even, Stephen T. Badin HS, senior (defense)
Mady Linenkugel, Oak Hills, senior (defense)
Aubrey Reder, The Summit Country Day, senior (defense)
Madelyn Yost, Niles McKinley, junior (defense)
Nina Brandon, Anderson, junior (midfielder)
Paige Kudla, Strongsville, senior (midfielder)
Kelly McCandless, Berkshire, senior (midfielder)
Olivia McCuen, Pickerington, senior (midfielder)
Emma McTigue, Medina, freshman (midfielder)
Anna Kate Robillard, Centerville, senior (midfielder)
Addison Russell, Rocky River, senior (midfielder)
Mia Stevens, The Summit Country Day, senior (midfielder)
Hattie Yugovich, Ontario, senior (midfielder)
Addy Zawaly, Mariemont, junior (midfielder)
Vanessa Zufall, Highland, senior (midfielder)
Natasha Davis, Madeira, senior (forward)
Brenna Fyffe, Kenton Ridge, senior (forward)
Reese Gallagher, Archbishop Hoban, senior (forward)
Avery Hilvert, Olentangy Liberty, senior (forward)
Kelsey Kaylor, Woodmore, senior (forward)
Taryn Kozak, Beaumont School, senior (forward)
Delaney Marshall, Chippewa, junior (forward)
Ivy Miller, Granville, junior (forward)
Emma Miller, Bishop Watterson, senior (forward)
Emma Ogdahl, Perrysburg, senior (forward)
Sophia Ryan, Solon, senior (forward)
Lila Simon, Anthony Wayne HS, senior (forward)
Mya Simpson, Greeneview, senior (forward)
Blake Sobczak, Dublin Jerome, sophomore (forward)
Pennsylvania
Lilia Calvert, Abington Heights, senior (forward)
Emily McKee, Fox Chapel Area, junior (forward)
Rhode Island
Emma Goglia, Mt. Hope, junior (defense)
Alexa Barajas, North Kingstown, sophomore (forward)
Tennessee
Jayla Blue, Bearden, senior (forward)
Utah
Eliza Collings, Lone Peak, senior (keeper)
Vermont
Elsa Klein, Champlain Valley Union High School, junior (midfielder)
Washington
Saleen Koszorus, Bellevue, junior (midfielder)
