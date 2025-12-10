High School

Elite of the Elite: 2025 Girls Soccer All-Americans Announced by United Soccer Coaches

Here are the girls soccer stars who rose above the rest and earned one of the sport’s highest countrywide honors

Kevin L. Smith

Dublin Jerome's Blake Sobczak (11) was one of nearly 90 girls soccer players selected as a 2025 All-American by the United Soccer Coaches.
Dublin Jerome's Blake Sobczak (11) was one of nearly 90 girls soccer players selected as a 2025 All-American by the United Soccer Coaches. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

United Soccer Coaches announced their 2025 fall high school girls soccer All-Americans.

Nearly 90 girls soccer players were selected. Honorees this year will be recognized at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony on Jan. 17, 2026 in Philadelphia.

Here they are:

Connecticut

Maya Goddard, Westminster School, senior (defense)

Bella Salina, Miss Porter’s School, senior (defense)

Molly Benson, Mercy HS, junior (midfielder)

Taryn Czick, Saint Joseph, junior (midfielder)

Addison Girard, Simsbury, junior (midfielder)

Clare Greisen, New Canaan, junior (forward)

Maeve Staunton, Northwest Catholic, senior (forward)

Anya Tansil, East Catholic, senior (forward)

Idaho

Campbell Wilson, Rocky Mountain HS, senior (forward)

Indiana

Emma Teague, Reitz Memorial, senior (keeper)

Blair Satterfield, Hamilton Southeastern, senior (defense)

Emma Ehret, Carmel, senior (midfielder)

Audrey Johnson, Homestead, junior (midfielder)

Adalyn Cameron, Carmel, senior (forward)

Sloane May, Hamilton Southeastern, senior (forward)

Kentucky

Amira Hendrick, Sacred Heart Academy, senior (keeper)

Ellery Taylor, Boyle County, senior (midfielder)

Joanna Bryant, Lexington Catholic, senior (forward)

Maine

Clara Oldenburg, Bangor, senior (midfielder)

Noelle Mallory, Cape Elizabeth, senior (forward)

Georgiana Stephenson, Bangor, senior (forward)

Natalie Tardie, Hermon, senior (forward)

Maryland

Giselle Falcon, Our Lady of Good Counsel, junior (forward)

Ava Hartman, Mercy, junior (forward)

Massachusetts

Emmy O’Donnell, Concord-Carlisle, junior (midfielder)

Sarah Tressler, Central Catholic, junior (midfielder)

Emily Burnham, Wellesley, senior (forward)

Sidney Heavey, Medfield, junior (forward)

Addison Kalaw, Buckingham Browne and Nichols, senior (forward)

Tyler Martens, Groton, junior (forward)

Nicole Proia, Natick, senior (forward)

Wylie Roossien, Phillips Academy, senior (forward)

Minnesota

Harlow Berger, Mahtomedi, senior (keeper)

Bella Naples, Chanhassen, senior (midfielder)

Rylee Lawrence, Stillwater Area, senior (forward)

New Hampshire

Sarah Frye, Nashua North, senior (midfielder)

Allison Frye, Nashua North, senior (forward)

New Jersey

Norah Quinn, Cinnaminson, senior (keeper)

Jaylene Rondon, Immaculate Heart Academy, senior (keeper)

Ava Mason, Rutgers Prep, senior (defense)

Gianna Hanf, Northern Burlington County Regional, junior (midfielder)

Emma McCarthy, Paul VI HS, senior (midfielder)

Reese Reimann, Bridgewater-Raritan, senior (midfielder)

Hope Ernst, Ramsey, sophomore (forward)

Bea Tinoco, Middletown, senior (forward)

New Mexico

Emma Gurule, Eldorado, senior (forward)

New York

Teigan Cunnane, Albertus Magnus, senior (midfielder)

Mia Gray, Byron Bergen Central, senior (midfielder)

Charlotte Keenan, Rye, junior (midfielder)

Michaela Panella, St. Mary’s, senior (midfielder)

Alexis Fragnito, Marcellus, junior (forward)

Ohio

Chloe Bigham, Hudson, senior (defense)

Braelyn Even, Stephen T. Badin HS, senior (defense)

Mady Linenkugel, Oak Hills, senior (defense)

Aubrey Reder, The Summit Country Day, senior (defense)

Madelyn Yost, Niles McKinley, junior (defense)

Nina Brandon, Anderson, junior (midfielder)

Paige Kudla, Strongsville, senior (midfielder)

Kelly McCandless, Berkshire, senior (midfielder)

Olivia McCuen, Pickerington, senior (midfielder)

Emma McTigue, Medina, freshman (midfielder)

Anna Kate Robillard, Centerville, senior (midfielder)

Addison Russell, Rocky River, senior (midfielder)

Mia Stevens, The Summit Country Day, senior (midfielder)

Hattie Yugovich, Ontario, senior (midfielder)

Addy Zawaly, Mariemont, junior (midfielder)

Vanessa Zufall, Highland, senior (midfielder)

Natasha Davis, Madeira, senior (forward)

Brenna Fyffe, Kenton Ridge, senior (forward)

Reese Gallagher, Archbishop Hoban, senior (forward)

Avery Hilvert, Olentangy Liberty, senior (forward)

Kelsey Kaylor, Woodmore, senior (forward)

Taryn Kozak, Beaumont School, senior (forward)

Delaney Marshall, Chippewa, junior (forward)

Ivy Miller, Granville, junior (forward)

Emma Miller, Bishop Watterson, senior (forward)

Emma Ogdahl, Perrysburg, senior (forward)

Sophia Ryan, Solon, senior (forward)

Lila Simon, Anthony Wayne HS, senior (forward)

Mya Simpson, Greeneview, senior (forward)

Blake Sobczak, Dublin Jerome, sophomore (forward)

Pennsylvania

Lilia Calvert, Abington Heights, senior (forward)

Emily McKee, Fox Chapel Area, junior (forward)

Rhode Island

Emma Goglia, Mt. Hope, junior (defense)

Alexa Barajas, North Kingstown, sophomore (forward)

Tennessee

Jayla Blue, Bearden, senior (forward)

Utah

Eliza Collings, Lone Peak, senior (keeper)

Vermont

Elsa Klein, Champlain Valley Union High School, junior (midfielder)

Washington

Saleen Koszorus, Bellevue, junior (midfielder)

