High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings – Oct. 2, 2025
In a week of national tournaments and some competitive regional events, California schools jostled for positioning once again in the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings.
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) was the biggest winner during the final week of September, defeated Marymount (Los Angeles) for the Nike Tournament of Champions (TOC) Southwest title in Phoenix. As a result, the Monarchs (24-4) bumped up a spot to No. 3, just behind California rival Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, 25-3). Marymount (31-4) dropped two spots to No. 4 – one of five California schools in the top 10.
In regional events, Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, 27-1) won the West Bend Sprawl and remained at No. 9. Calvary Christian (Clearwater, 16-1) jumped seven spots to No. 15 after winning the Warriors Invitational.
Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind., 24-2) remained at No. 18 after winning the Crown Point Invitational.
Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz., 17-3) made its debut at No. 22 after finishing third in the TOC Southwest.
The rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (30-0)
Last week: 1
The defending national champion Bobcats stretched their win streak to 66 matches by sweeping Bell and Keller Central by 3-0 scores and then beating Southlake Carroll, 3-1. Senior outside hitter Ashlyn Seay, junior setter Sophee Peterson, junior Libero Savannah Sterna, senior right-side hitter Lexi Proctor, and senior outside hitter Kylie Kleckner lead BNHS.
2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (25-3)
Last week: 3
The Trailblazers last week followed up their runner-up finish in the Durango Fall Classic by sweeping Harvard-Westlake and Bishop Alemany by 3-0 scores. Sierra Canyon then edged Marymount, 3-2.
3. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (24-4)
Last week: 4
The Monarchs are on a late-season surge, going 8-0 last week, including a 7-0 record and first-place finish in the Nike TOC Southwest. Mater Dei defeated Marymount, 2-0, in the championship match, avenging a 2-1 loss on Sept. 20.
4. Marymount (Los Angeles) (31-4)
Last week: 2
The Sailors last week went 7-1, including a 6-1 record and runner-up finish in the Nike Tournament of Champions Southwest in Phoenix. Marymount then fell to Sierra Canyon, 3-2, in a huge showdown between national powers.
5. Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) (24-0)
Last week: 5
The Chargers last week swept Warsaw, Yorktown and Noblesville by 3-0 scores, and then beat Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran and Northwood by 3-0 scores. Carroll takes on Homestead (Fort Wayne), Lake Central and McCutcheon this week.
6. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (22-2)
Last week: 6
The defending AIA Class 6A state champs swept Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale) and Desert Vista by 3-0 scores. Junior outside hitter Tessa Larkin, sophomore middle blocker Amari Frazier, senior middle blocker Allison Dunnion, senior Libero Mattea Saunders, and senior setters Vivian Hickman and Selah O’Connor lead Xavier.
7. Torrey Pines (San Diego) (20-4)
Last week: 7
The Falcons last week beat Rancho Bernardo and Carlsbad by 3-0 scores. They visit San Marcos this week.
8. Alpharetta (Georgia) (31-1)
Last week: 8
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders continued their phenomenal season by sweeping Centennial, 3-0, and defeating Cartersville, 3-2, in a matchup of two of Georgia’s best teams. AHS plays South Forsyth this week.
9. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee) (27-1)
Last week: 9
The Holy Angels beat Brookfield East, 3-1, and then went 6-1 to win the 38th annual Lynn LaPorte Sprawl at West Bend East High School. DSHA won its final six matches after falling to Slinger, 2-1. DSHA rallied to beat Arrowhead, 2-1, in the final.
10. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (20-5)
Last week: 10
The Sea Hawks beat Torrance, 3-0, and lost to Mira Costa, 3-0, in a matchup of top California teams.
11. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (29-4)
Last week: 11
The independent Texas power visits the Canyon Cougars on Oct. 3.
12. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (18-1)
Last week: 14
The Mighty Macs continue to roll, beating Marist, 2-1, in a battle of Chicago powers, and St. Laurence and Montini Catholic by 2-0 scores. They host Assumption on Oct. 2 in a national showdown and then compete in the ASICS Tournament on Oct. 3-4.
13. Marist (Chicago) (15-3)
Last week: 15
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ Redhawks beat Joliet Catholic, 2-0, and then fell to Mother McAuley, 2-1. They play Saint Viator, Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) and Huntley this week.
14. Harrisburg (S.D.) (13-2)
Last week: 12
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers last week beat Washington and Lincoln – a pair of Sioux Falls schools – by 3-0 scores. Junior outside hitter Gabi Zachariasen, eighth-grade outside hitter Julia Masselink, junior middle hitter Kya Keegan, junior Libero Lindsay Langner, sophomore setter Josalyn Samuels and sophomore outside hitter Kennedy Kokenge continue to lead the way.
15. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (16-1)
Last week: 22
The Class 3A Warriors went 5-0 to win the Warrior Invitational Tournament, beating Osceola (Seminole), 2-0, and St. Petersburg Northside Christian 2-1, in the final. Outside hitter Sophia Puleo was named tournament MVP, and right-side hitter/outside hitter Samantha Karjala made the All-Tournament Team for Calvary.
16. Rockford (Mich.) (22-1)
Last week: 13
The Rams powered past Grandville, 3-0, and Hudsonville, 3-1. They visit East Kentwood this week.
17. Assumption (Louisville) (21-4)
Last week: 16
The two-time defending KHSAA state champs Rockets have been idle for a few weeks but resume play at Mother McAuley on Oct. 2.
18. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (24-2)
Last week: 18
The Royals went 6-0 for the week, including a 4-0 record and first-place finish in the Crown Point Invitational in Indiana. Senior outside hitter Madison Miles, senior middle hitter Bre Morgan, senior Libero Maye McConnell, and junior setter Jasmine Daniels lead HSE.
19. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (21-2)
Last week: 17
The Redwings last week beat Saint Viator, 2-0, and Glenbard West, 2-0, before going 3-1 and finishing as runner-up in the Crown Point Invitational in Indiana. Benet fell to Hamilton Southeastern, 2-0, in the final.
20. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (19-2)
Last week: 19
The Marlins last week defeated St. Ursula Academy (Toledo), 3-0, and then went 4-0 to win the Motor City Power Series.
21. Marian High (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) (27-2)
Last week: 21
The Mustangs went 4-0 for the week. They visit Saint Ursula Academy (Toledo) this week.
22. Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz.) (17-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Mustangs finished 5-2 and in third place in TOC Southwest, beating Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) in the third-place match. Leading SMHS are senior outside hitters Addison Wiemann and Brooklyn Jenkins, senior middle blocker Lily Eskew, senior Libero Kami Milner, and senior setter Lily Rolfes.
23. Winter Park (Fla.) (17-1)
Last week: 23
The defending Class 7A state champ Wildcats last week beat Tampa Plant, 3-0, in a rematch of the last two state title matches, and Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.), 3-0. Leading Winter Park are junior outside hitter Isabel Incinelli, senior middle blocker Amber McClain, senior Libero Isabel Bertelsen, senior outside hitter Amelia Mancino, and senior Libero Paige Lehman.
24. Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) (23-3)
Last week: 20
The Black Hawks take on Lake Orion, Saline, Dexter and Novi on Oct. 4 in the Power Series at UWM.
25. Lovett (Atlanta) (34-3)
Last week: 24
The Lions went 7-2 last week, falling to Blessed Trinity Catholic, 2-0, and Walton, 2-1. Walton won the Cobb County championship.
Dropped out: Roncalli (Indianapolis)
Honorable Mention:
Roncalli (Indianapolis) 19-4
Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) 15-4
Westfield (Ind.) 18-1
Orangewood Christian School (Maitland, Fla.) 18-4
Allen (Texas) 29-5
Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) 20-1
James Wood High School (Winchester, Va.) 17-0
Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) 10-1
Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.) 6-2
Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix) 13-4
Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.) 19-5
Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) 15-2
Argyle (Texas) 27-3
Norris (Firth, Neb.) 26-0
Pleasant Valley (Iowa) 19-4
Seton High (Cincinnati) 18-0
McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 23-2
Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 10-0
Cartersville (Ga.) 38-6
Southlake Carroll (Texas) 21-5
St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 16-2
Austin (Texas) 31-4
Mansfield (Texas) 37-1
Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.) 21-2
Keller (Texas) 25-4
