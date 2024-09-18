Top 25 National Girls High School Volleyball Rankings
With the highly competitive Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas looming, tournament play last weekend brought out the best in high school volleyball teams across the country and the results shook up the High School on SI National Girls High School Top 25 rankings.
In Virginia, Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) stunned defending state champ Flint Hill to win the Virginia Beach Endless Summer Tournament and debut at No. 20 in this week’s poll.
In Kentucky, Sacred Heart (Louisville) went 5-0 to win the 2024 LIVT (Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament), including a victory against defending Florida state champ St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) in the final. The win helped Valkyries debut in the No. 22 spot.
In Missouri, unbeaten Lafayette of Wildwood (11-0) moved up three spots to No. 21 after winning the Rockwood Classic Yellow Division championship.
Up top, the top three ranked teams remained the same: Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas), Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) and Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.).
Some of the best teams in the country this weekend will converge on Las Vegas to compete in the 2024 Durango Fall Classic. Among the schools scheduled to compete are No. 11 Assumption (Louisville), No. 17 Carrollwood Day School (Tampa), No. 7 Cathedral Catholic (San Diego), No. 2 Cornerstone Christian, No. 13 Mater Dei (California), No. 14 Mira Costa (Calif.), No. 1 Prestonwood Christian, and No. 12 Redondo Union (Calif.).
These rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond. The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season.
The High School on SI National Girls High School Top 25 Rankings are compiled by SBLive freelancer Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (18-1)
Last week: 1
The defending TAPPS Class 6A state champion last week stretched its win streak to 17 with a 3-0 sweep of Trinity Christian (Addison). The Lions host Liberty Christian (Argyle, 21-6) to start the week.
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) (21-1)
Last week: 2
The Warriors battled past No. 4 Dripping Springs, 3-2, in a huge regular-season showdown. Leading Cornerstone this season are senior outside hitter Megan Fitch, senior middle hitter Elly Stewart, and senior setter Kala Thiele.
3. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (13-1)
Last week: 3
SBLive’s defending national champion stretched its win streak to nine by beating powerful Yorktown, 3-1; and Fishers, Lake Central (St. John) and Cathedral (Indianapolis) by 3-0 scores. The Royals host Westfield, Plainfield and Fishers this week. Senior outside hitter Lindsey Mangelson, a Mississippi State commit, continues to have a stellar season for HSE.
4. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (22-1)
Last week: 5
The Bobcats extended their win streak to 18 by sweeping Timber Creek (Fort Worth) and Keller by 3-0 scores. Junior outside hitter Kylie Kleckner had 17 kills; sophomore setter Sophee Peterson, five blocks and 34 assists; and sophomore defensive specialist, Kaitlyn Francis, 16 digs, for the Bobcats against Keller.
5. Dripping Springs (Texas) (32-2)
Last week: 4
The Tigers last week fell to No. 2 Cornerstone Christian, 3-2. Henley Anderson had 20 kills and 22 digs; Christa Wilburn, 17 kills and 12 digs; Riley Certain, 14 kills and 12 digs; Callie Krueger, 19 digs; and Lourdes Frontera, 57 assists, for DSHS.
6. Alpharetta (Georgia) (21-0)
Last week: 6
The defending Class 6A state champ Raiders have won 26 straight dating to last season after sweeping North Atlanta, 3-0; and beating West Forsyth (Cumming), 3-1. They play North Forsyth and Denmark High (Alpharetta) this week.
7. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) (19-1)
Last week: 7
The Dons followed up their Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament title by sweeping San Diego schools Francis Parker High and Torrey Pines by 3-0 scores. Senior outside hitter Mae Kordas, senior Libero Maya Evens and sophomore setter Kale’a Lee are leading the way.
8. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) (13-0)
Last week: 8
The defending WIAA Division 1 state champs last week went 4-0, including a 3-0 mark in the Manitowoc Lincoln Quad. Senior captain Olivia Durst recorded her 1,000th dig. DSHA beat Arrowhead (Hartland), Fond du Lac and MLHS (Manitowoc Lincoln) in the quad.
9. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (11-0)
Last week: 9
The defending Class 4A state runner-up Redwings last week swept Carmel (Mundelein), St. Charles East and Downers Grove North by 2-0 scores. They play Saint Viator (Arlington Heights), Waubonsie Valley (Aurora) and Rosary (Aurora) this week.
10. Plant (Tampa) (12-0)
Last week: 11
The defending Class 7A state champs extended their win streak to 24 dating to last season by beating Calvary Christian (Clearwater), 3-1; Trinity Catholic (Ocala), 3-0; and Tampa Prep, 3-1. The Panthers face a monster test this week against Florida power Berkeley Prep (Tampa). Plant is led by Maggie Dostic, Kaylee Peper, Lara Matta and Sophia Dostic.
11. Assumption (Louisville, Ky.) (15-1)
Last week: 10
The defending KHSAA volleyball state champs swept Mercy (Louisville) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) by 3-0 scores before going 4-1 and finishing fifth in the 2024 LIVT Tournament. Senior outside hitter Emma Barnett, senior middle blocker Janie Eichberger, junior defensive specialist Emily Keiran, senior Libero Kristen Simon, and senior setter Emilee Fuller continue to lead the Rockets.
12. Redondo (Beach) Union (11-3)
Last week: Unranked
The Sea Hawks are flying in the early going, beating the likes of Mira Costa, Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon, among others. They take on El Segundo this week.
13. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (13-3)
Last week: 12
The defending CIF Open Division state champs swept Dana (Point) Hills, 3-0, last week. The Monarchs play Orange Lutheran and Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) this week. Junior outside hitter Layli Ostovar, junior middle hitter Addison Coady, senior defensive specialist Sydney Raszewski, and senior setter Ayva Ostovar lead the way.
14. Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) (10-3)
Last week: 13
The Mustangs last week swept Torrance, 3-0. They host Palos Verdes this week. Junior outside hitter Audrey Flanagan, sophomore middle hitter Liliana Swanson, senior Libero Taylor Deckert and junior setter Milly Mcgee lead the way.
15. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (12-2)
Last week: 14
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ toppled Sacred Heart (Louisville) before going 3-2 and finishing sixth in the LIVT Tournament in Louisville. Senior outside hitter Sydney Buchanan, junior middle blocker/outside hitter Cayla Prohaska, junior Libero Lucy Maloney, and sophomore Peyton Heatherly lead the Mighty Macs.
16. Valor Christian (Highlands, Ranch, Colo.) (9-0)
Last week: 15
The defending 5A state champion Eagles stretched their win streak to an incredible 66 with a 3-0 sweep of Horizon (Thornton). Leading the Eagles are senior outside hitter Kenzey McGatlin, junior middle blocker Tegan Beuhler, and senior setter Chloe Elarton.
17. Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) (12-1)
Last week: 16
The defending Class 3A state champion Patriots followed their Florida Gem Classic title by sweeping Braden River (Bradenton), 3-0. Sophomore outside hitter Lydia Chinchar, senior middle hitter Sarah Dibbs-Frantz, senior Libero Mattea Casale, senior defensive specialist Soraia Bradshaw, and junior setter Jansen Warbritton lead the Pats.
18. Mount St. Mary Catholic (Oklahoma City) (22-1)
Last week: 17
Ranked No. 1 in Oklahoma, the Rockets ran their win streak to eight with a 3-1 victory against Bethany. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Ella Hale, senior middle hitter Georgia Ahlert, senior Libero/defensive specialist Mackenzi Bass, and senior setter Livia Ward, who has committed to Washington State.
19. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) (12-2)
Last week: 19
The Pandas last week swept previously unbeaten Simon Kenton (Independence) and Campbell County (Alexandria) by 3-0 scores. Leading the way are Ava Tilden, Ella Goetz, Julia Grace and Lizzy Larkins.
20. Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) (8-0)
Last week: Not ranked
The Mighty Hoppers opened some eyes last week with their 5-0 record and first-place finish in the Virginia Beach Endless Summer Tournament. Along the way, they beat national power and defending Virginia state champ Flint Hill, 2-0. Leading the way are seniors Jada Aksu, Shiraz Benyoucef, and Caycee Chhum.
21. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (11-0)
Last week: 24
The defending Class 5A state champ last week beat Eureka, 3-1; and then went 6-0 to win the Rockwood Classic Yellow Division championship. In the final against St. James Academy (Lenexa), Lafayette’s Shaye Witherspoon had 20 kills; Addy Wiese, 14 digs; Maya Witherspoon, 11 digs; and Carly DeSarno, 11 digs and 32 assists.
22. Sacred Heart (Louisville, Ky.) (23-4)
Last week: Not ranked
The Valkyries play a brutal schedule, but they took advantage last weekend when they went 5-0 and won the 2024 LIVT (Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament). They recorded some big wins there, including victories against Louisville’s DuPont Manual, Ryle (Union) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) in the final.
23. Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.) (5-1)
Last week: 22
The Huskies, who last year repeated as Division I Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state champ and won the Independent School League Division AA tournament, edged Bullis (Potomac, Md.), 3-2; and then beat Philip Barbour (Philippi, W. Va.), 2-0; and Cox (Virginia Beach), 2-1; lost to Georgetown Day (Washington, D.C.), 2-0; and defeated Kellam (Virginia Beach), 2-1, in the Virginia Beach Endless Summer Tournament. Leading the Huskies are senior outside hitter/setter Isabelle Bardin, and sophomore defensive specialist/opposite Caroline Semko.
24. Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills, Ohio) (12-1)
Last week: Unranked
The Lancers are enjoying a strong season, including a 3-0 sweep of defending OHSAA Division III state champ Lake Catholic (Mentor) last week. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Aubrey Anders, senior middle blocker Kayla Channell, senior Libero Brie Habeeb, and senior setter Ella Jackson.
25. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Georgia) (23-5)
Last week: 21
The defending Class 4A state champ Knights followed their 4-1 record in the Tournament of Champions in Alabama by sweeping Creekside (Fairburn), M.L. King (Lithonia) Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta) and Druid Hills (Atlanta) by 2-0 scores. Leading Pace are junior outside hitter/middle hitter Lawson Monroe, junior middle hitter Jolie Litvak, junior Libero/defensive specialist Gabby Emch, and junior setter Olivia Siskin.
Dropped out: Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, California), Cypress Ranch (Houston), Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio), St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.).
Honorable Mention: Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), Cypress Ranch (Houston), Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio), St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.), Grand Oaks (Texas), Roncalli (Ind.), Yorktown (Ind.), Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.), Lovejoy (Texas), St. Mary’s Dominican (La.), O’Connor (Phoenix), Bishop Gorman (Nev.), McGill-Toolen (Ala.), Mercy (Mich.), Marist (Ill.), Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Hudsonville (Mich.), Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.), Huntington Beach (Calif.), Lincoln Southwest (Neb.), Puyallup (Wash.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.), Pope (Marietta, Ga.), Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.), Skutt Catholic (Neb.), Kamehameha Kapalama (Hawaii).