Top 25 National Girls High School Volleyball Rankings (10/2/2024)
Indiana has long been a hotbed for volleyball talent, producing some of the best clubs and high school teams in the nation.
This year is no exception as Roncalli out of Indianapolis has exploded to a 22-0 start, including last week’s stunning 3-0 sweep of defending SBLive national champion Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.). The win vaulted the Royals 10 spots to No. 3 in this week’s Top 25 poll, while HSE dropped seven spots to No. 10.
Another team out of the Midwest, Mercy of Farmington Hills, Mich., made its debut at No. 7 after racing to a 15-0 start. The Marlins have beaten some of the top teams in Michigan this season.
A whopping eight teams in this week’s poll remain undefeated heading into October as schools prepare for the postseason.
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas) remain at No. 1 and 2, respectively. Both schools have won big regular-season tournaments.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the preseason SBLive Power 25 below.
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (22-3)
Last week: 1
The defending CIF Open Division state champ followed its Durango Fall Classic title by beating (Rancho) Santa Margarita, 3-1. The red-hot Monarchs have won 11 straight. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitter Westley Matavao, junior middle hitter Addison Coady, senior Libero Sydney Raszewski, junior setter Sam Capinpin, and senior outside hitter Presley Kiffin.
2. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (26-2)
Last week: 2
The defending TAPPS Class 6A state champion last week swept Bishop Lynch (Dallas), 3-0. Leading the Lions are senior outside hitter Macaria Spears, senior Libero Gillian Pitts, and senior setter Taylor Cook.
3. Roncalli (Indianapolis, Ind.) (22-0)
Last week: 13
The Royals are taking over the Hoosier State after sweeping two-time defending Class 4A state champ Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers) and Heritage Christian (Indianapolis) by 3-0 scores. Roncalli is led by junior outside hitter Lydia Stahley, sophomore middle hitter Ella Stone, junior Libero Reagan Turk, and junior setter Addie Haberthy.
4. Alpharetta (Georgia) (28-0)
Last week: 6
The defending Class 6A state champ Raiders next hosts South Forsyth (Cumming) on Oct. 3. The Raiders have now won 33 straight dating to last season.
5. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) (28-0)
Last week: 7
The defending WIAA Division 1 state champs followed up their Charger Challenge title by sweeping Brookville Central, 3-0, and then going 7-0 to win the West Bend Sprawl. In their 2-0 title sweep of Arrowhead (Hartland), senior outside hitter Madison Quest had 13 kills; junior middle hitter Alyiana McMahon, six blocks; senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Olivia Durst, 15 digs; and senior setter Jordan Czajkowski, 15 assists.
6. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (18-0)
Last week: 8
The defending Class 4A state runner-up Redwings followed up their Wheaton Warrenville South Classic title by beating Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn), 2-0. Benet hosts nine-time Nebraska state champion Skutt Catholic (Omaha) on Oct. 3.
7. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (15-0)
Last week: Unranked
Michigan’s top team and defending MHSAA Division 1 state champion is off to another hot start, recording wins against the likes of Detroit Country Day (15-1), Marian (Bloomfield Hills, 27-4) and Hudsonville (18-8). Leading the Marlins are sophomore outside hitter Kate Kalczynski, junior middle hitter Ella Andrews, senior Libero Keira McNutt, and senior setter Campbell Flynn.
8. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (26-1)
Last week: 4
The Bobcats extended their win streak to 22 by sweeping Bell (Hurst) and Keller Central by 3-0 scores. Junior outside hitter Kylie Kleckner, sophomore setter Sophee Peterson, and sophomore defensive specialist Kaitlyn Francis lead the way.
9. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (21-2)
Last week: 14
The Trailblazers last week stunned No. 5 Marymount, 3-2, and swept Harvard-Westlake (Studio City) and Campbell Hall (North Hollywood) by 3-0 scores. They have won 12 of their last 13 matches.
10. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (23-2)
Last week: 3
SBLive’s defending national champion last week had its 14-match win streak snapped at the hands of unbeaten Roncalli (Indianapolis), 3-0, before edging Zionsville, 3-2, and going 4-0 to win the Crown Point Invitational.
11. Marymount (Los Angeles) (21-4)
Last week: 5
The Sailors followed their runner-up finish in the Durango Fall Classic by falling to Sierra Canyon, 3-2, and then beating Notre Dame Academy (Los Angeles), 3-1. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Samantha Destler, junior middle blocker Elle Vandeweghe, junior Libero Declan Eastman, and junior setter Olivia Penske.
12. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) (29-3)
Last week: 9
The Warriors last week swept San Antonio Patriots HomeSchool and Westlake (Austin) by 3-0 scores. Leading Cornerstone this season are senior outside hitter Megan Fitch, senior middle hitter Elly Stewart, senior Libero Ashtan Dodson, and senior setter Kala Thiele.
13. Dripping Springs (Texas) (36-2)
Last week: 10
The Tigers last week beat Lake Travis (Austin), 3-1, and Akins (Austin), 3-0. Leading the way are Henley Anderson, Ashley Euston, Callie Krueger, and Lourdes Frontera.
14. Plant (Tampa) (14-0)
Last week: 11
The defending Class 7A state champs did not play last week because of Hurricane Helene. The Panthers face a major test on Saturday, Oct. 5, when they host Winter Park in a rematch of last year’s Class 7A title match. Plant is led by Maggie Dostic, Kaylee Peper, Lara Matta and Sophia Dostic.
15. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) (26-3)
Last week: 12
The Dons last week swept Academy of Our Lady of Peace (San Diego), 3-0. Senior outside hitter Mae Kordas, senior Libero Maya Evens and sophomore setter Kale’a Lee are leading the way.
16. Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) (17-5)
Last week: 15
The Mustangs last week beat El Segundo and Redondo (Beach) Union by 3-1 scores. They are led by junior outside hitter Audrey Flanagan, sophomore middle hitter Liliana Swanson, senior Libero Taylor Deckert, and junior setter Milly Mcgee.
17. Assumption (Louisville, Ky.) (20-4)
Last week: 16
The defending KHSAA volleyball state champs last week swept St. Henry (Erlanger) and Sacred Heart (Louisville) by 3-0 scores. Senior outside hitter Emma Barnett, senior middle blocker Janie Eichberger, senior Libero Kristen Simon, and senior setter Emilee Fuller continue to lead the way.
18. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (15-2)
Last week: 17
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ last week swept St. Ignatius College Prep (Chicago) and Marist (Chicago) by 2-0 scores. Senior outside hitter Sydney Buchanan, sophomore middle blocker/outside hitter Jayce Prohaska, junior Libero Lucy Maloney, and sophomore Peyton Heatherly lead the Mighty Macs.
19. Valor Christian (Highlands, Ranch, Colo.) (10-0)
Last week: 18
The defending 5A state champion Eagles have won 67 straight matches and play Dakota Ridge (Littleton) and Bear Creek (Lakewood) this week. Leading the Eagles are senior outside hitter Kenzey McGatlin and senior setter Chloe Elarton.
20. Mount St. Mary Catholic (Oklahoma City) (31-1)
Last week: 19
Ranked No. 1 in Oklahoma, the Rockets last week ran their win streak to 17 by sweeping Casady (Oklahoma City, 3-0), and then going 5-0 to win the Jenks Varsity Invitational. Junior outside hitter Ella Hale, senior Libero/defensive specialist MacKenzi Bass and senior setter Livia Ward made the All-Tournament Team.
21. Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) (12-0)
Last week: 21
The Mighty Hoppers, ranked No. 1 in the Washington, D.C. area, last week swept Episcopal (Alexandria, Va.), Wootton (Rockville, Md.) and Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) by 3-0 scores. Leading the way are seniors Jada Aksu and Shiraz Benyoucef, and sophomore Caycee Chhum.
22. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) (17-2)
Last week: 20
The Pandas last week swept Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Holy Cross (Covington) and Cooper (Union) by 3-0 scores. They play Dixie Heights (Edgewood) and Marist (Chicago) this week.
23. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (18-1)
Last week: 22
The two-time defending state champ and Missouri’s top team last week swept Parkway Central (Chesterfield) and Lindbergh (St. Louis) by 3-0 scores. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon, senior middle hitter Kira Dufner, junior Libero Addy Wiese, and senior setter Carly DeSarno.
24. Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills, Ohio) (15-1)
Last week: 23
The Lancers last week swept Magnificat (Rocky River), 3-0, and beat Huron, 3-1. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Aubrey Anders, senior middle blocker Kayla Channell, senior Libero Brie Habeeb, and senior setter Ella Jackson.
25. Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.) (13-2)
Last week: 25
The Huskies, who last year repeated as Division I Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state champ and won the Independent School League Division AA tournament, last week swept National Cathedral, 3-0; beat St. John’s, 3-1; and swept Jackson-Reed, 3-0; in three Washington, D.C., matchups. Leading the Huskies are senior outside hitter/setter Isabelle Bardin, sophomore middle blocker Hunter Ross, senior Libero Kadi Pynchon, and sophomore setter Ava Zender.
Dropped out: Sacred Heart (Louisville).
Honorable Mention: Sacred Heart (Louisville), Carrollwood Day School (Tampa), Pace Academy (Atlanta), Bishop O’Connell (Va.), Xavier College Prep (Phoenix), Los Alamitos (Calif.), Cypress Ranch (Houston), Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio), St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.), Grand Oaks (Texas), Yorktown (Ind.), Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.), Lovejoy (Texas), St. Mary’s Dominican (La.), O’Connor (Phoenix), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), Marist (Chicago), Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.), Huntington Beach (Calif.), Lincoln Southwest (Neb.), Pope (Marietta, Ga.), Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.), Skutt Catholic (Neb.), Keller (Texas), Redondo Union (Calif.)