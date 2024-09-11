Top 25 national high school girls volleyball rankings (9/11/2024)
While Texas and California powers continued their in-season battles, Mount St. Mary Catholic of Oklahoma is serving notice it belongs among the nation’s best.
The Rockets out of Oklahoma City is off to a red-hot 21-1 start, including a 7-1 record and third-place finish in the prestigious Volleypalooza tournament in Texas. They are the latest Southwest team to be ranked in SBLive’s National Top 25 rankings, joining Texas powers Prestonwood Christian (Plano, No. 1), Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, No. 2), Dripping Springs (No. 4), Byron Nelson High School (Trophy Club, No. 5), and Cypress Ranch (Houston, No. 20).
In California, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) beat Mater Dei (Santa Ana) for the Dave Moh’s Memorial Tournament championship. Cathedral remains at No. 7, while Mater Dei jumped six spots to No. 12.
In Texas, No. 2 Cornerstone Christian visits No. 4 Dripping Springs on Friday in one of the biggest regular season matches of the year.
In the South, Assumption High (Louisville) will host the highly competitive LIVT (Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament) on Sept. 13-14.
The SBLive national high school volleyball
rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the preseason SBLive Power 25 below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
SBLIVE POWER 25 NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
1. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (17-1)
Last week: 1
The defending TAPPS Class 6A state champion last week stretched its win streak to 16 with a 3-1 victory against Hockaday (Dallas). The Lions play Trinity Christian (Addison) this week.
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) (20-1)
Last week: 2
The Warriors face a brutal matchup on Sept. 13 when they visit Dripping Springs.
3. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (9-1)
Last week: 3
SBLive’s defending national champion stretched its win streak to five by sweeping Bellmont (Decatur) and Carroll (Fort Wayne) by 3-0 scores. The Royals face Yorktown (11-1) and Fishers (11-5) this week.
4. Dripping Springs (Texas) (33-1)
Last week: 4
The Tiger play one of their toughest matches of the season on Friday when they host private school power Cornerstone Christian. Leading DSHS are junior Henley Anderson, senior middle hitter Ashley Euston, senior Libero Callie Krueger, senior outside hitter Riley Certain, and senior Lourdes Frontera.
5. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (21-1)
Last week: 5
The Bobcats extended their win streak to 16 by sweeping Trinity (Euless). They play Timber Creek (Fort Worth) and Keller (16-2) this week.
6. Alpharetta (Georgia) (19-0)
Last week: 6
The defending Class 6A state champ Raiders have won 24 straight dating to last season after sweeping Greater Atlanta Christian and Lambert (Suwanee) by 3-0 scores. They play North Atlanta and Forsyth (Cumming) this week.
7. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) (17-1)
Last week: 7
The Dons continue to roll, beating San Dieguito Academy and then going 7-0 to win the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament. Cathedral Catholic defeated longtime power, Mater Dei, 2-1, in the final in San Diego.
8. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) (9-0)
Last week: 8
The defending WIAA Division 1 state champs followed its Homestead Joust tournament title by beating Wauwatosa East and Kettle Moraine Lutheran last week.
9. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (8-0)
Last week: 9
The Redwings followed their Wheaton North Blue and Gold Volleyball Invitational title by beating Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort), 2-1, and Metea Valley (Aurora), 2-0. They play Carmel (Mundelein) and St. Charles East this week.
10. Assumption (Louisville, Ky.) (9-0)
Last week: 10
The defending KHSAA volleyball state champs went 5-0 last week, including a 3-1 victory against Sacred Heart (17-3, Louisville). The Rockets play Mercy (Louisville) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) before hosting the LIVT (Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament) on Sept. 13 and 14.
11. Plant (Tampa) (9-0)
Last week: 11
The defending Class 7A state champs followed up their Nike TOC Southeast title by beating South Florida powers St. Thomas Aquinas and Westminster Christian to remain undefeated. The Panthers have won 21 straight matches dating to last season. Plant is led by senior 6-foot-1 outside hitter Maggie Dostic, a Tennessee commit; 6-foot senior middle hitter Kaylee Peper; 6-0 senior outside hitter Lara Matta, Mercy University commit; and 6-0 sophomore setter Sophia Dostic.
12. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (11-3)
Last week: 18
The defending CIF Open Division state champs beat rival Mira Costa, 3-0, and then went 6-1 and finished as runner-up in the Dave Moh’s Memorial Tournament. Senior outside hitter Presley Kiffin and senior Libero Sydney Raszewski lead the Monarchs.
13. Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) (9-3)
Last week: 12
The Mustangs last week lost to Mater Dei, 3-0. They visit Torrance on Thursday.
14. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (8-0)
Last week: 13
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ followed up its Metea Valley tournament championship by sweeping Sandburg (Orland Park), 2-0 They visit Sacred Heart (Louisville) on Sept. 12.
15. Valor Christian (Highlands, Ranch, Colo.) (8-0)
Last week: 14
The defending 5A state champion Eagles, who have won 65 consecutive matches, take on Horizon (Thornton) this week. Leading the Eagles are senior outside hitter Kenzey McGatlin and senior setter Chloe Elarton.
16. Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) (11-1)
Last week: 15
The defending Class 3A state champion Patriots bounced back from their runner-up finish in the Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast by going 5-0 and winning the Florida Gem Classic in Tampa. CDS defeated Oviedo for the championship. Sophomore outside hitter Lydia Chinchar, senior Libero Mattea Casale, senior defensive specialist Soraia Bradshaw, and junior setter Jansen Warbritton lead the Pats.
17. Mount St. Mary Catholic (Oklahoma City) (21-1)
Last week: Unranked
Ranked No. 1 in Oklahoma, the Rockets are off to a blistering start, including a 7-1 record and third-place finish in Volleypalooza in Texas over Labor Day weekend. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Ella Hale, senior middle hitter Georgia Ahlert, senior Libero/defensive specialist Mackenzi Bass, and senior setter Livia Ward, who has committed to Washington State.
18. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, California) (5-0)
Last week: 20
The Monarchs, the defending CIF Open Division state runner-up, last week defeated Menio-Atherton, 3-1; Homestead (Cupertino), 2-1; Aragon (San Mateo), 2-0; and St. Ignatius College Prep (San Francisco), 2-0. They play Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco), Branson (Ross) and Marin Catholic (Kentfield) this week.
19. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) (10-2)
Last week: 16
The Pandas last week lost to Louisville power Sacred Heart, 3-2, and blanked St. Henry (Erlanger), 3-0. They play unbeaten Simon Kenton (12-0) and Campbell County (Alexandria) this week.
20. Cypress Ranch (Houston, Texas) (23-4)
Last week: 17
The Mustangs last weekend followed up their fifth-place finish at Volleypalooza by placing fourth in the 2024 CCISD Varsity Volleyball Tournament. Kinsley Hooper and A’Miyrie were named to the All-Tournament Team.
21. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Georgia) (19-5)
Last week: 19
The defending Class 4A state champ Knights are on a roll again, beating Maynard Jackson (Atlanta), 2-0, and then going 4-1 in the Tournament of Champions in Alabama. Leading Pace are junior outside hitter/middle hitter Lawson Monroe, junior middle hitter Jolie Litvak, junior Libero/defensive specialist Gabby Emch, and junior setter Olivia Siskin.
22. Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.) (1-0)
Last week: 21
The Huskies, who last year repeated as Division I Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state champ and won the Independent School League Division AA tournament, swept Elizabeth Seton (Bladensburg, Md.), 3-0, in their season-opener. They play Bullis (Potomac, Md.) this week.
23. Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio) (9-2)
Last week: 23
The defending OHSAA Division III state champs last week beat Holy Name (Parma Heights), 3-0; and Elyria Catholic, 3-0; and then defeated Huron, 2-0; and Olentangy Orange, 2-0; before losing to Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills), 2-0, in the championship match of the Lancer Invitational. Natalya Bergant and Julia Oster made the All-Tournament Team.
24. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (3-0)
Last week: 24
The defending Class 5A state champ last week beat Oakville (St. Louis), 3-0, and St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis), 3-1. Leading Lafayette are sophomore outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon, senior middle hitter Kira Dufner, junior Libero Addy Wiese, senior outside hitter Maya Witherspoon, and senior setter Carly DeSarno.
25. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.) (0-0)
Last week: 25
The traditionally tough California team, which last year went 35-6, plays Redwood (Larkspur), Marin Catholic and Branson this week.