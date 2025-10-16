High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings – Oct. 15, 2025
California high school volleyball teams continue to shine as programs gear up for the postseason.
Torrey Pines (San Diego) is the latest school from the Golden State to win a title, going 8-0 to win the Southern California Invitational. The Falcons are one of five California schools in the top 10, and six in the top 25.
Unbeaten Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) remained at No. 1 after winning its 68th consecutive match dating to last season. Westfield (Ind.) made its debut at No. 24 after running its record to 23-1.
The rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (32-0)
Last week: 1
The defending national champion Bobcats stretched their win streak to 68 matches by beating Trinity and Timber Creek by 3-0 scores. BNHS takes on Keller (27-5) in a huge Texas showdown and V.R. Eaton this week.
2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (36-3)
Last week: 2
The Trailblazers stretched their win streak to 14 matches by beating Marymount, 3-1, in a showdown of national powers; and Harvard-Westlake and Bishop Alemany by 3-0 scores. Sierra Canyon won its regular-season series against Marymount, 2-1. Junior setter Olivia Shum-Koubek recorded 30 assists and three kills against Bishop Alemany. It was her second consecutive match with at least 30 kills.
3. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (28-4)
Last week: 3
The Monarchs last week swept Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita by 3-0 scores to extend their win streak to 13 matches.
4. Marymount (Los Angeles) (35-5)
Last week: 4
The Sailors bounced back from their 2-1 loss to Sierra Canyon by beating Notre Dame Academy (Los Angeles), 3-0, and Chaminade, 3-1.
5. Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) (31-0)
Last week: 5
The Chargers last week swept Leo, Angola and Fishers by 3-0 scores, and Roncalli, 3-1, in a showdown of Indiana powers. They close the regular season at home on Oct. 18 against Fort Wayne Northrop.
6. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (25-2)
Last week: 6
The defending AIA Class 6A state champs last week held off upset-minded Casteel, 3-1. They take on Sunnyslope and Corona del Sol in a match-up of Arizona powers this week.
7. Torrey Pines (San Diego) (29-4)
Last week: 10
The Falcons last week swept Westview, 3-0, and then went 8-0 to win the Southern California Invitational. Torrey Pines defeated crosstown rival Cathedral Catholic, 2-0, in the final.
8. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) (23-3)
Last week: 7
The Monarchs last week defeated Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory and Archbishop Riordan by 3-0 scores. They play Saint Francis and St. Ignatius College Preparatory this week.
9. Alpharetta (Georgia) (35-1)
Last week: 8
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders last week beat West Forsyth, 3-0 and North Forsyth, 3-1; and then swept Douglas County, 3-0. Alpharetta has won 29 consecutive matches entering the playoffs.
10. Assumption (Louisville) (29-4)
Last week: 9
The two-time defending KHSAA state champs Rockets followed up their ASICS Challenge championship by beating Holy Cross, 3-0, and Mercy, 3-1, in a battle of Louisville powers.
11. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (28-6)
Last week: 11
The Sea Hawks last week defeated El Segundo, 3-1, and Torrance, 3-0. They close the regular season this week against Mira Costa.
12. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (31-4)
Last week: 12
The independent Texas power has concluded its season.
13. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (24-3)
Last week: 13
The Mighty Macs last week beat Downers Grove North and IC Catholic Prep by 2-0 scores. They play in the Glenbard East Autumn Fest Tournament on Oct. 17-18.
14. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (37-3)
Last week: 15
DSHA defeated Menomonee Falls and Hamilton by 3-1 scores and then went 4-0 to win the DSHA Invite. DSHA swept all four opponents, including Slinger, 2-0, in the final. The school celebrated head coach Caitie Ratkowski’s 400th victory.
15. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (26-3)
Last week: 14
The Marlins followed up their third-place finish in the ASICS Challenge by beating Notre Dame Academy (Toledo), 3-0, and Marian, 3-2, in a battle of Michigan powers. They compete in the Motor City Power Series on Oct. 18.
16. Harrisburg (S.D.) (20-2)
Last week: 17
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers last week went 5-0 to run its win streak to nine matches, including a 2-0 sweep of St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.).
17. Marist (Chicago) (22-4)
Last week: 16
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ Redhawks last week defeated Loyola Academy, 2-0. They take on Benet Academy and Aurora East this week.
18. Rockford (Mich.) (31-1)
Last week: 20
The Rams last week went 6-0 to win the Beasts of the East championship, making them the first West Side team to take home the championship. The team recognized senior Izzie Delacher for hitting 3,000 career assists.
19. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (25-1)
Last week: 18
The Warriors last week beat Clearwater Central Catholic and Lakeland George Jenkins by 3-0 scores. They then beat Tampa Catholic, 3-0. The school recognized junior outside hitter/team captain Sophia Puleo for recording her 1,000th career kill against George Jenkins.
20. Winter Park (Fla.) (24-1)
Last week: 19
The defending Class 7A state champ Wildcats last week defeated Kissimmee Osceola, 3-2, and Bishop Moore, 3-0. They play Timber Creek this week.
21. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (28-3)
Last week: 21
The Royals last week beat Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory and Franklin Central by 3-0 scores. They play Zionsville this week.
22. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (25-2)
Last week: 22
The Redwings last week defeated St. Charles North, 2-1, and Marian Catholic, 2-0. They take on Marist and Wheaton-Warrenville South this week. Senior Ellie Stiernagle recorded a whopping 30 assists, four kills and six digs, and 6-foot-5 senior Lynney Tarnow, 14 kills, one ace, two digs and three blocks, against Marian Catholic.
23. Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz.) (26-3)
Last week: 24
The Mustangs last week beat Desert Mountain and Kellis by 3-0 scores and then went 6-0 to win the Rise N’ Roar Classic tournament. Sunrise Mountain defeated fellow Arizona power O’Connor for the title. Sunrise Mountain senior setter Lily Rolfes made the All-Tournament Team.
24. Westfield (Ind.) (23-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Shamrocks make their debut in the Top 25 after beating Hamilton Heights, 3-1, and Fishers, 3-0, to extend their win streak to eight matches. Their only loss has come to Hamilton Southeastern, 3-2, in a barnburner on Sept. 17. Westfield is ranked No. 2 in the IHSAA Coaches Poll.
25. Marian High (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) (35-4)
Last week: 23
The Mustangs swept Saint Ursula Academy (Toledo), 3-0; lost to Mercy, 3-2; and then went 6-1 in the Beast of the East tournament.
Dropped out: Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) (31-4)
Honorable Mention:
Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) 22-6
Waukee Northwest (Iowa) 21-0
Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) 31-4
Lovett (Atlanta) 36-3
Roncalli (Indianapolis) 27-5
Orangewood Christian School (Maitland, Fla.) 22-4
Allen (Texas) 31-5
Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) 29-1
James Wood High School (Winchester, Va.) 21-1
Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) 12-1
Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.) 8-2
Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix) 21-5
Argyle (Texas) 30-3
Norris (Firth, Neb.) 31-1
Pleasant Valley (Iowa) 25-5
Seton High (Cincinnati) 21-0
McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 41-2
Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 14-0
Cartersville (Ga.) 42-6
Southlake Carroll (Texas) 25-5
St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 25-5
Mansfield (Texas) 40-1
Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.) 27-3
Highland Park (Dallas) 33-8
Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) 23-9
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962