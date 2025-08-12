Vote Now: Who is the Nation’s Top Returning Volleyball Outside Hitter for 2025?
Outside hitters are considered the primary attackers in high school volleyball, possessing strength, speed and timing on the front line like no other.
Powering down balls with thunderous authority from the left side, outside hitters are the motor that makes offenses hum. Without them, points are low and victories become tougher.
In 2025, there are an abundance of elite outside hitters from coast to coast that have gained the attention of colleges and are ready to make their mark this fall.
We examined recruiting lists and statistics from multiple media sources to nominate 15 athletes for the Nation’s Top Returning Volleyball Outside Hitter for 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for the Nation’s Top Returning Volleyball Outside Hitter for 2025.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 31. The winner will be announced online.
Henley Anderson, Sr., Dripping Springs (Texas)
This 6-foot-3 Texas commit last fall crushed 549 kills, made 59 blocks and recorded 302 digs in leading the Tigers to the UIL Class 6A, Division 2 Area Championship before falling to Harlan, 3-1. Dripping Springs finished at 46-3.
Halle Thompson, Sr., Grand Oaks (Spring, Texas)
Powerful 6-foot-1 hitter was a force last fall for the Grizzlies, making 465 kills, 38 blocks and 257 digs. The Wisconsin commit’s efforts helped Grand Oaks finish 42-7 and win the Class 6A, Division I state title.
Audrey Flanagan, Sr., Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.)
The 6-3 Wisconsin commit ripped 478 kills, made 26 blocks and recorded 209 digs in helping the Sea Hawks finish with a 28-11 record while playing one of the toughest schedules in the nation.
Ayanna Watson, Sr., Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
This 6-4 hitter was a terror in 2024, smashing an incredible 705 kills, making 40 blocks and recording 286 digs. The Pittsburgh commit ranked among the nation’s leaders in kills, helping the Gaels finish 29-8 and win the 5A South championship.
Jayden Robinson, Sr., Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas)
Nebraska commit led Houston Skyline 17 Royal to the USA Volleyball national championship this summer. The 6-3 sensation last year had 371 kills, 39 blocks and 272 digs in guiding the Panthers to the UIL Texas State Regional Semifinals and a 36-12 record.
Layli Ostovar, Sr., Mater Dei (Santa Ana. Calif.)
The 5-11 hitter was named the 2024 Orange County Player of the Year after leading the Monarchs to a 37-5 record and the CIF-Southern Section Division I championship. The USC commit recorded 337 kills, 36 blocks and 275 digs.
Gabriella DiVita, Sr., Grosse Pointe South (Michigan)
The 6-1 Nebraska commit powered down 491 kills, made 21 blocks and recorded 263 digs last year, helping the Blue Devils go 19-14-1 and advance to the MHSAA Division I state playoffs.
Westley Matavau, Jr., Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
One of the top players in the 2027 class, the UCLA commit notched 276 kills, 23 blocks and 284 digs for one of California’s premier programs.
Tessa Larkin, Jr., Xavier College Prep (Phoenix)
The 6-1 Minnesota commit enjoyed a spectacular 2024 season for the Gators, blasting 474 kills, making 50 blocks and recording 337 digs. Her efforts led Xavier to the AIA Class 6A state title.
Ireland Real, Jr., Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)
The 6-4 tower of power made an astounding 543 kills, 41 blocks and 187 digs to lead the Eagles to a 25-15 record and the CIF State Regional Finals in 2024. She was named Best Spiker at the 2025 U19 Pan-American Cup.
Olivia Henry, Jr., IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Penn State commit was named the nation’s No. 2 overall player and No. 1 outside hitter for the 2027 class by Prep Dig.
Brynn Stephens, Jr., Walnut Grove (Prosper, Texas)
The 6-3 versatile star also plays setter and competes for the powerhouse TAV (Texas Advantage Volleyball) club team. The SMU commit last year made 383 kills, 22 blocks and 373 digs for Rock Hill (Frisco, Texas) before transferring to Walnut Grove.
Taylor Johnson, Soph., Hebron (Carrollton, Texas)
The 5-11 dynamo last year had a terrific freshman season, making a whopping 466 kills, 42 blocks and 125 digs. Her efforts led the Hawks to a 35-7 record and the UIL Texas State Class 6A, D2 Regional Semifinals.
Maya Ogbogu, Soph., Allen (Texas)
The 6-0 athlete wasted no time in becoming one of the Eagles’ top players as a freshman, making an incredible 506 kills, 57 blocks and 193 digs. Allen made the UIL Texas Class 6A D1 state semifinals last year.
Sade Bello, Soph., Cypress Ranch (Houston)
Prolific athlete, who has a 10-foot, 3-inch approach touch, made an immediate impact as a freshman, making 391 kills, 333 digs and 37 blocks for the Mustangs. Cypress Ranch last year went 39-7 and made the second round of the UIL Texas Class 6A D1 state playoffs.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962