High School

Grayson vs. Collins Hill: Live Score Updates from Georgia high school football showdown

The Rams and Eagles battle as they help open the 2024 Georgia high school football season

Andy Villamarzo

The fourth-ranked Grayson Rams open their 2024 season at home against the Collins Hill Eagles on Thursday, August 15.
The fourth-ranked Grayson Rams open their 2024 season at home against the Collins Hill Eagles on Thursday, August 15. / Colin Hubbard

Two traditional Georgia high school football powers are slated to meet to open the 2024 high school football season in the Peach State with a Friday evening kickoff between the Grayson Rams and the Collins Hill Eagles.

Grayson comes in with state championship aspirations as the No. 4 team in the SBLive Georgia Preseason Top 25 Football Rankings. Collins Hill is not so far removed from its own state championship glory and will come into the season opener ready for the challenge.

Georgia High School Football Scoreboard for Thursday, August 15, 2024

Stay with SBLive Georgia throughout the night and refresh this post repeatedly for constant live updates as the game progresses.

1

2

3

4

T

Collins Hill

Grayson

Below is our Live Update Feed created and updated as the contest progresses. Read from the bottom up to follow the action chronologically from beginning to end.

Live Updates

PREGAME: GRAYSON RAMS VS. COLLINS HILL EAGLES

- Update: This game will now be played on Friday, August 16 at 7:30 pm.

Published |Modified
Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.