Hawaii High School Football Final Scores: Aug 15, 2025
Friday's high school football schedule was limited to just five contests. Some of the highlights included Aiea bouncing back from an opening week loss, with a blowout win over Castle and Kalani edging Kohala in a tight defensive struggle.
Hawaii High School Football Scores: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025
(Scores listed alphabetically by winning team)
Aiea 60, Castle 2
Aiea dominated from the outset in this one, scoring 49 first quarter points and rolling to its first win of the season to improve 1-1.
Quarterback Caizel Jesus-Kapesi was very efficient through the air, completing 14-of-20 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He now has five touchdown passes this season. The Na Alli also got a big night from Trystn Lee "Hiki" Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo, who rushed for three touchdowns and scored on a 66-yard reception.
Campbell 21, Waipahu 6
Campbell's combination of quarterback Brayden Medeiros, who passed for 174 yards, and receiver Shaison Kupukaa, who had five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown, paced the Sabres. Elijah Mendoza also threw for a score and Adrian James Letua rushed for a TD.
Kaiser 30, Peal City 12
Leading 17-13 after three quarters, Kaiser pulled away to victory with 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Aiden Leong had a pair of rushing touchdowns to pace the Cougars. Brady Kim also rushed for a score, and quarterback Koa Reis connected with Caleb Hamasaki for a passing touchdown.
Kalani 7, Kohala 6
Playing at Farrington, Kalani improved to 2-0 by surviving a defensive battle with Kohala.
Truckee (Cal.) 25, Konawaena 17
In what might be considered an upset, Truckee traveled from California to pull off a 25-17 victory over Konawaena in the season opener for both teams.