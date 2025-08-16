High School

Hawaii High School Football Final Scores: Aug 15, 2025

Aiea bounces back for its first win; Kaiser scores 30 in victory over Pearl City

Gary Adornato

Aiea bounced back from a season-opening loss to rout Castle oon Friday night in Hawaii.
Friday's high school football schedule was limited to just five contests. Some of the highlights included Aiea bouncing back from an opening week loss, with a blowout win over Castle and Kalani edging Kohala in a tight defensive struggle.

Hawaii High School Football Scores: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025

(Scores listed alphabetically by winning team)

Aiea 60, Castle 2

Aiea dominated from the outset in this one, scoring 49 first quarter points and rolling to its first win of the season to improve 1-1.

Quarterback Caizel Jesus-Kapesi was very efficient through the air, completing 14-of-20 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He now has five touchdown passes this season. The Na Alli also got a big night from Trystn Lee "Hiki" Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo, who rushed for three touchdowns and scored on a 66-yard reception.

Campbell 21, Waipahu 6

Campbell's combination of quarterback Brayden Medeiros, who passed for 174 yards, and receiver Shaison Kupukaa, who had five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown, paced the Sabres. Elijah Mendoza also threw for a score and Adrian James Letua rushed for a TD.

Kaiser 30, Peal City 12

Leading 17-13 after three quarters, Kaiser pulled away to victory with 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Aiden Leong had a pair of rushing touchdowns to pace the Cougars. Brady Kim also rushed for a score, and quarterback Koa Reis connected with Caleb Hamasaki for a passing touchdown.

Kalani 7, Kohala 6

Playing at Farrington, Kalani improved to 2-0 by surviving a defensive battle with Kohala.

Truckee (Cal.) 25, Konawaena 17

In what might be considered an upset, Truckee traveled from California to pull off a 25-17 victory over Konawaena in the season opener for both teams.

Gary Adornato
