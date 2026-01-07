High School

Who's Playing in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii

The committed players have been revealed for a game that serves as the crossroads for high school football and paridise

Gary Adornato

The 2026 Polynesian Bowl is set to take place in Honolulu, Hawaii on Jan. 16, 2026.
The 2026 Polynesian Bowl is set showcase some of the nation's best high school football stars on Jan. 16 at Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Polynesian Bowl activities include a Junior & Senior Showcase, on Jan. 10 at Punahou High School. The event is designed to showcase local Hawaiian players who have not yet received Division I offers. The players who will compete in the bowl game begin arriving on Jan. 11 and there will be a welcome dinner as a team selection and draft party held later that evening.

A Packed Week of Practice, Cultural Tours, Fun and Community Service

Five days of practice, for both teams, get underway on Monday, but there are many fun activities and meals scheduled for the players, including tours of Pearl Harbor and the Polynesian Cultural Center, and time on Waikiki Beach. In addition, the athletes will take part in a community event with patients from Shriners Children Hospital.

National Television Exposure

The 2026 Polynesian Bowl will be televised live on the NFL Network. The contest is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. HT, which is 6:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET.

In the Presence of Legends

The contest is part of the celebration of the enshrinement of the 2026 Class of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, which will officially take place on Jan. 17 at the Polynesian Cultural Center. The class includes Rey Maualuga (Samoan ancestry), Chad Owens (Hawaiian ancestry) and Brandon Manumaleuna (Samoan ancestry).

Maualuga was named the winner of the 2008 Chuck Bednarik Award while at USC. The same year he was named an All-American and the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year for the Trojans. He was drafted into the NFL by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2009 for whom he played eight seasons. He also played one season with the Miami Dolphins.

Owens played for the University of Hawaii where he was a second-team All-American in 2004. He holds the programs all-time record for all-purpose yards with 5,451. He became a sixth-round draft pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars, in 2005, and played two seasons in the NFL. He then went on to great success in the Canadian Football League (CFL). He was a four-time all-star in the CFL, won two Grey Cup championships and was enshrined into the league's Hall of Fame. In 2012 he was also named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player.

Manumaleuna was an All-American tight end in 2011-12 for Arizona, before playing 10 seasons in the NFL, with the St. Louis Rams, San Diego Chargers and Chicago Bears. He had 115 career receptions for 1,008 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In addition to the newest Hall of Famers, several NFL Ambassadors will be on hand, including Michael Bennett, DeForest Buckner, Marcus Mariota, Haloti Ngata, Danny Shelton, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ronnie Stanley.

2026 Polynesian Bowl Game Committed Players

The following list of players have committed to play in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl and will divided into two teams, during a draft/team selection party on Jan. 11.

Player - High School - College

Kelsey Adams - OT - North Clayton (GA) - Georgia

Jordan Agbanoma - OL - Grayson (GA) - Uncommitted

Packs Ahovelo - OT - Kailua (HI) - Colorado State

Kaue Akana - WR - Orem (UT) - BYU

Ian Aloisio - OL - Timpview (UT) - Uncommitted

Ace Aliston - CB - Anderson (OH) - Uncommitted

Jahren Altura - DB - St. Louis School (HI) - Hawaii

Brandon Arrington - CB - Mount Miguel (CA) - Texas A&M

Kekua Aumua - TE - Kahuky (HI) - Florida

Dorian Barney - CB - Carrollton (GA) - Ole Miss

Devon Benjamin - S - Oaks Christian (CA) - Oregon

Faizon Brandon - QB - Grimsley (NC) - Tennessee

Jalen Brewster - DL - Cedar Hill (TX) - Texas Tech

Kennedy Brown - OT - Kingwood (TX) - Uncommitted

Lamar Brown - OL - University Lab (LA) - LSU

Jamier Brown - WR - Wayne (OH) - Ohio State

KJ Caldwell - S - Lilburn (GA) - Uncommitted

Ismael Camara - OL - Gilmer (TX) - Uncommitted

Helaman Casuga - QB - Corner Canyon (UT) - Texas A&M

Luke Crudgington - K - The Woodlands (TX) - Uncommitted

Kamarui Dorsey - LB - Hampton (GA) - Texas A&M

Vainuupo Fanuaea - TE - Nanakuli (HI) - Hawaii

Ethan Feater - WR - DeSoto (TX) - USC

Trehsyn Fesili - LB - Miliani (HI) - Uncommitted

Dobie Foisia - OL - Orange Lutheran (CA) - Uncommitted

Samson Gash - WR - Catholic Central (MI) - Michigan State

Jonathan Genty - K - Roswell (GA) - Georgia Tech

David Green - K - High Point (NC) - North Carolina

Xavier Hasan - CB - Cardinal Gibbons (NC) - Uncommitted

Kaden Henderson - LB - Jesuit (FL) - Uncommitted

Raylaun Henry - CB - St. Frances (MD) - Texas A&M

Chris Henry Jr. - WR - Mater Dei (CA) - Ohio State

Benjamin Honebein - DE - Kailua (HI) - UC Davis

Kamo'i Huihui-White - OL - St. Louis (HI) - California

Xavier Husan - CB - Cardinal Gibbons (NC) - Uncommitted

Talanoa Ili - LB - Kahuky (HI) - USC

Jon Ioane - DL - Tustin (CA) - Uncommitted

Lincoln Irwin - LS - El Modena (CA) - Uncommitted

Lasiah Jackson - S - Leesburg (GA) - Uncommitted

DJ Jacobs - DE - Blessed Trinity (GA) - Uncommitted

Jayce Johnson - QB - Lowdes (CA) - Texas A&M

Juju Johnson - CB - Long Beach Poly (CA) - Uncommitted

Myson Johnson-Cook - RB - St. Louis (HI) - Uncommitted

Krew Jones - DE - Ridgeline (UT) - Uncommitted

Sione Kaho - QB - Lincoln (WA) - Uncommitted

Simote Katoanga - DL - Santa Margarita (CA) - USC

Koloi Keli - OL - Farrington (HI) - Oregon

Dane Kellner - S - Punahou School (HI) - Montana

Obot Kelvin - OT - Fruitland (ID) - Uncommitted

Taina Lave - WR - Campbell (HI) - San Diego State

Korz Loken - TE - Iola (WI) - Uncommitted

Jalen Lott - WR - Panther Creek (TX) - Oregon

Lincoln Mageo - OL - Oceanside (CA) - Uncommitted

Mark Matthews - OT - St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) - Uncommitted

Taelyn Mayo - CB - Lewisville (TX) - Uncommitted

Nainoa Melchor - RB - Kamehameha Kapálama (HI) - Uncommitted

Salesi Moa - S - Freemont (UT) - Uncommitted

Viliami Moala - DL - Thompson (AL) - North Carolina

Samu Moala - DE - Leuzinger (CA) - Texas A&M

Lopeti Moala - DL - Orem (UT) - BYU

Cederian Morgan - WR - Benjamin Russell (AL) - Uncommitted

Caden Moss - OT - Jackson Academy (MS) - Uncommitted

Bott Mulitalo - OL - Lone Peak (UT) - Uncommitted

Tevita Nonu - DL - O'Dea (WA) - Uncommitted

Joey O'Brien - S - La Salle College (PA) - Notre Dame

Felix Ojo - OT - Lake Ridge (TX) - Texas Tech

Mateo Orosco - K - Del Norte (CA) - Uncommitted

Gabriel Osenda - OT - Baylor School (TN) - Tennessee

Joseph Peko - DL - Westlake Village (CA) - Uncommitted

Tory Pittman III - S - Central (NE) - Nebraska

Jaron Pula - WR - Lone Peak (UT) - Utah

Kennan Pula - WR - Lone Peak (UT) - Utah

Taimane Purcell - TE - Kamehameha (HI) - California

Dayton Raiola - QB - Buford (GA) - Uncommitted

Jackson Reach - LS - Mira Costa (CA) - Uncommitted

Deshonne Redeaux - RB - Oaks Christian (CA) - USC

Oscar Rios - QB - Downey (CA) - Arizona

Noah Roberts - RB - Basha (AZ) - Uncommitted

Tyson Robinson - RB - Brandon (MS) - Uncommitted

Brayden Rouse - LB - Kell (GA) - Tennessee

Xavier Sabb - WR - Glassboro (NJ) - Uncommitted

Monshun Sales - WR - Lawrence North (IN) - Uncommitted

Omarii Sanders - LB - Franklin Road Academy (TN) - Uncommitted

David Schwerzel - DE - O'Dea (WA) - Stanford

Fameitay Siale - DE - O'Dea (WA) - Michigan State

Albert Simien - OL - Sam Houston (LA) - Uncommitted

Victor Singleton - CB - Central Catholic (IL) - Illinois

Brady Smigiel - QB - Newbury Park (CA) - Uncommitted

Terrance Smith - OT - Lansdale (PA) - Uncommitted

Malaki Soliai-Tui - LB - Kahuky (HI) - UCLA

Caleb Tafua - TE - Mesa (AZ) - Texas A&M

Ejay Tapeni - DL- Mililani (HI) - Uncommitted

Malakai Taufoou - S - Junipero Serra (CA) - Uncommitted

Tommy Tofi - OL -Archbishop Riordan (CA) - Oregon

George Toia - DL - Summit (CA) - Uncommitted

Tomuhini Topui - OT - Mater Dei (CA) - USC

Alifeleti Tuihalamaka - DL - Oaks Christian (CA) - Uncommitted

Marques Uini - OL - Cpperas Cove (TX) - Arizona State

Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais - DL - Cherry Creek (CO) - Washington

Samuelu Tetelopesega Utu - OT - Orange Lutheran (CA) - Alabama

Jett Washington - WR - Bishop Gorman (NV) - Oregon

Roman Wazni - LS - Berkely Prep (FL) - Uncommitted

Zion White - WR - IMG Academy (FL) - Uncommitted

Chris Whitehead - DE - Lloyd Bird (VA) - Uncommitted

Kamuela Wilhelm - OT - Punahou School (HI) - San Jose State

Makhi Williams - S - Ruskin (FL) - Florida State

Duvay Williams - CB - Jnipero Serra (CA) - Uncommitted

Madden Williams - WR - St. John Bosco (CA) - Texas A&M

Landen Williams-Callis - RB - Randle (TX) - Uncommitted

Esaiah Wong - OL - Kailua (HI) - USC

