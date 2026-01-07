Who's Playing in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii
The 2026 Polynesian Bowl is set showcase some of the nation's best high school football stars on Jan. 16 at Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Polynesian Bowl activities include a Junior & Senior Showcase, on Jan. 10 at Punahou High School. The event is designed to showcase local Hawaiian players who have not yet received Division I offers. The players who will compete in the bowl game begin arriving on Jan. 11 and there will be a welcome dinner as a team selection and draft party held later that evening.
A Packed Week of Practice, Cultural Tours, Fun and Community Service
Five days of practice, for both teams, get underway on Monday, but there are many fun activities and meals scheduled for the players, including tours of Pearl Harbor and the Polynesian Cultural Center, and time on Waikiki Beach. In addition, the athletes will take part in a community event with patients from Shriners Children Hospital.
National Television Exposure
The 2026 Polynesian Bowl will be televised live on the NFL Network. The contest is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. HT, which is 6:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET.
In the Presence of Legends
The contest is part of the celebration of the enshrinement of the 2026 Class of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, which will officially take place on Jan. 17 at the Polynesian Cultural Center. The class includes Rey Maualuga (Samoan ancestry), Chad Owens (Hawaiian ancestry) and Brandon Manumaleuna (Samoan ancestry).
Maualuga was named the winner of the 2008 Chuck Bednarik Award while at USC. The same year he was named an All-American and the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year for the Trojans. He was drafted into the NFL by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2009 for whom he played eight seasons. He also played one season with the Miami Dolphins.
Owens played for the University of Hawaii where he was a second-team All-American in 2004. He holds the programs all-time record for all-purpose yards with 5,451. He became a sixth-round draft pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars, in 2005, and played two seasons in the NFL. He then went on to great success in the Canadian Football League (CFL). He was a four-time all-star in the CFL, won two Grey Cup championships and was enshrined into the league's Hall of Fame. In 2012 he was also named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player.
Manumaleuna was an All-American tight end in 2011-12 for Arizona, before playing 10 seasons in the NFL, with the St. Louis Rams, San Diego Chargers and Chicago Bears. He had 115 career receptions for 1,008 yards and 13 touchdowns.
In addition to the newest Hall of Famers, several NFL Ambassadors will be on hand, including Michael Bennett, DeForest Buckner, Marcus Mariota, Haloti Ngata, Danny Shelton, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ronnie Stanley.
2026 Polynesian Bowl Game Committed Players
The following list of players have committed to play in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl and will divided into two teams, during a draft/team selection party on Jan. 11.
Player - High School - College
Kelsey Adams - OT - North Clayton (GA) - Georgia
Jordan Agbanoma - OL - Grayson (GA) - Uncommitted
Packs Ahovelo - OT - Kailua (HI) - Colorado State
Kaue Akana - WR - Orem (UT) - BYU
Ian Aloisio - OL - Timpview (UT) - Uncommitted
Ace Aliston - CB - Anderson (OH) - Uncommitted
Jahren Altura - DB - St. Louis School (HI) - Hawaii
Brandon Arrington - CB - Mount Miguel (CA) - Texas A&M
Kekua Aumua - TE - Kahuky (HI) - Florida
Dorian Barney - CB - Carrollton (GA) - Ole Miss
Devon Benjamin - S - Oaks Christian (CA) - Oregon
Faizon Brandon - QB - Grimsley (NC) - Tennessee
Jalen Brewster - DL - Cedar Hill (TX) - Texas Tech
Kennedy Brown - OT - Kingwood (TX) - Uncommitted
Lamar Brown - OL - University Lab (LA) - LSU
Jamier Brown - WR - Wayne (OH) - Ohio State
KJ Caldwell - S - Lilburn (GA) - Uncommitted
Ismael Camara - OL - Gilmer (TX) - Uncommitted
Helaman Casuga - QB - Corner Canyon (UT) - Texas A&M
Luke Crudgington - K - The Woodlands (TX) - Uncommitted
Kamarui Dorsey - LB - Hampton (GA) - Texas A&M
Vainuupo Fanuaea - TE - Nanakuli (HI) - Hawaii
Ethan Feater - WR - DeSoto (TX) - USC
Trehsyn Fesili - LB - Miliani (HI) - Uncommitted
Dobie Foisia - OL - Orange Lutheran (CA) - Uncommitted
Samson Gash - WR - Catholic Central (MI) - Michigan State
Jonathan Genty - K - Roswell (GA) - Georgia Tech
David Green - K - High Point (NC) - North Carolina
Xavier Hasan - CB - Cardinal Gibbons (NC) - Uncommitted
Kaden Henderson - LB - Jesuit (FL) - Uncommitted
Raylaun Henry - CB - St. Frances (MD) - Texas A&M
Chris Henry Jr. - WR - Mater Dei (CA) - Ohio State
Benjamin Honebein - DE - Kailua (HI) - UC Davis
Kamo'i Huihui-White - OL - St. Louis (HI) - California
Xavier Husan - CB - Cardinal Gibbons (NC) - Uncommitted
Talanoa Ili - LB - Kahuky (HI) - USC
Jon Ioane - DL - Tustin (CA) - Uncommitted
Lincoln Irwin - LS - El Modena (CA) - Uncommitted
Lasiah Jackson - S - Leesburg (GA) - Uncommitted
DJ Jacobs - DE - Blessed Trinity (GA) - Uncommitted
Jayce Johnson - QB - Lowdes (CA) - Texas A&M
Juju Johnson - CB - Long Beach Poly (CA) - Uncommitted
Myson Johnson-Cook - RB - St. Louis (HI) - Uncommitted
Krew Jones - DE - Ridgeline (UT) - Uncommitted
Sione Kaho - QB - Lincoln (WA) - Uncommitted
Simote Katoanga - DL - Santa Margarita (CA) - USC
Koloi Keli - OL - Farrington (HI) - Oregon
Dane Kellner - S - Punahou School (HI) - Montana
Obot Kelvin - OT - Fruitland (ID) - Uncommitted
Taina Lave - WR - Campbell (HI) - San Diego State
Korz Loken - TE - Iola (WI) - Uncommitted
Jalen Lott - WR - Panther Creek (TX) - Oregon
Lincoln Mageo - OL - Oceanside (CA) - Uncommitted
Mark Matthews - OT - St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) - Uncommitted
Taelyn Mayo - CB - Lewisville (TX) - Uncommitted
Nainoa Melchor - RB - Kamehameha Kapálama (HI) - Uncommitted
Salesi Moa - S - Freemont (UT) - Uncommitted
Viliami Moala - DL - Thompson (AL) - North Carolina
Samu Moala - DE - Leuzinger (CA) - Texas A&M
Lopeti Moala - DL - Orem (UT) - BYU
Cederian Morgan - WR - Benjamin Russell (AL) - Uncommitted
Caden Moss - OT - Jackson Academy (MS) - Uncommitted
Bott Mulitalo - OL - Lone Peak (UT) - Uncommitted
Tevita Nonu - DL - O'Dea (WA) - Uncommitted
Joey O'Brien - S - La Salle College (PA) - Notre Dame
Felix Ojo - OT - Lake Ridge (TX) - Texas Tech
Mateo Orosco - K - Del Norte (CA) - Uncommitted
Gabriel Osenda - OT - Baylor School (TN) - Tennessee
Joseph Peko - DL - Westlake Village (CA) - Uncommitted
Tory Pittman III - S - Central (NE) - Nebraska
Jaron Pula - WR - Lone Peak (UT) - Utah
Kennan Pula - WR - Lone Peak (UT) - Utah
Taimane Purcell - TE - Kamehameha (HI) - California
Dayton Raiola - QB - Buford (GA) - Uncommitted
Jackson Reach - LS - Mira Costa (CA) - Uncommitted
Deshonne Redeaux - RB - Oaks Christian (CA) - USC
Oscar Rios - QB - Downey (CA) - Arizona
Noah Roberts - RB - Basha (AZ) - Uncommitted
Tyson Robinson - RB - Brandon (MS) - Uncommitted
Brayden Rouse - LB - Kell (GA) - Tennessee
Xavier Sabb - WR - Glassboro (NJ) - Uncommitted
Monshun Sales - WR - Lawrence North (IN) - Uncommitted
Omarii Sanders - LB - Franklin Road Academy (TN) - Uncommitted
David Schwerzel - DE - O'Dea (WA) - Stanford
Fameitay Siale - DE - O'Dea (WA) - Michigan State
Albert Simien - OL - Sam Houston (LA) - Uncommitted
Victor Singleton - CB - Central Catholic (IL) - Illinois
Brady Smigiel - QB - Newbury Park (CA) - Uncommitted
Terrance Smith - OT - Lansdale (PA) - Uncommitted
Malaki Soliai-Tui - LB - Kahuky (HI) - UCLA
Caleb Tafua - TE - Mesa (AZ) - Texas A&M
Ejay Tapeni - DL- Mililani (HI) - Uncommitted
Malakai Taufoou - S - Junipero Serra (CA) - Uncommitted
Tommy Tofi - OL -Archbishop Riordan (CA) - Oregon
George Toia - DL - Summit (CA) - Uncommitted
Tomuhini Topui - OT - Mater Dei (CA) - USC
Alifeleti Tuihalamaka - DL - Oaks Christian (CA) - Uncommitted
Marques Uini - OL - Cpperas Cove (TX) - Arizona State
Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais - DL - Cherry Creek (CO) - Washington
Samuelu Tetelopesega Utu - OT - Orange Lutheran (CA) - Alabama
Jett Washington - WR - Bishop Gorman (NV) - Oregon
Roman Wazni - LS - Berkely Prep (FL) - Uncommitted
Zion White - WR - IMG Academy (FL) - Uncommitted
Chris Whitehead - DE - Lloyd Bird (VA) - Uncommitted
Kamuela Wilhelm - OT - Punahou School (HI) - San Jose State
Makhi Williams - S - Ruskin (FL) - Florida State
Duvay Williams - CB - Jnipero Serra (CA) - Uncommitted
Madden Williams - WR - St. John Bosco (CA) - Texas A&M
Landen Williams-Callis - RB - Randle (TX) - Uncommitted
Esaiah Wong - OL - Kailua (HI) - USC