NFL Insider Breaks Down Why the NFL Could Suspend Jalen Carter
The main topic of conversation the day after the season kicked off with a close divisional game between the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the most popular sports team in the world, the Dallas Cowboys, is a player getting ejected for spitting on an opponent during the first huddle of the game.
The NFL must be thrilled, especially considering they're really into good sportsmanship this season.
On the NFL Network, Tom Pelissero talked about how the league might handle the incident and whether Jalen Carter, the spitter in question who effectively served a one-game suspension by getting kicked out seconds into the game, could miss more time.
"Generally, if you're going back historically, the NFL, in terms of additional discipline has handled spitting incidents with fines, not suspensions," said Pelissero. "Also worth noting that there has been a lot of discussion about the NFL's emphasis on unsportsmanlike conduct and wanting players to show respect for each other."
Pelissero also mentioned the NFL is emphasizing sportsmanship this season, though spitting on someone would have also been ejection-worth in previous years.
As for Dak Prescott, who was not the second-spitter, but the first, there won't be any punishment because "There is no rule against spitting in the general direction of someone from a significant distance."
Now we wait.