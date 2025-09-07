SI

Kyle Brandt Threw Not-So-Subtle Shade at Ryan Clark in Defense of Peter Schrager

Brandt and Schrager were long-time co-hosts of 'Good Morning Football.'

Kyle Brandt defended long-time colleague Peter Schrager after an attack from Ryan Clark this week.
Kyle Brandt defended long-time colleague Peter Schrager after an attack from Ryan Clark this week.

Kyle Brandt wants it known that he appreciates non-players who have turned into NFL analysts in what was a not-so-subtle shot at ESPN's Ryan Clark.

During Friday's episode of Get Up, Clark got into a back-and-forth with Schrager over the contributions of A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb during the Eagles' win over the Cowboys on Thursday night. During the disagreement, Clark pulled rank and claimed Schrager believed Lamb had a better game because "That's the non-player in you."

Schrager defended himself, and the spat continued. Hours later, Clark publicly apologized for his comments.

On Sunday, before the first NFL window kicked off, Brandt praised the NFL Network's entire staff, then said, "And a special shout-out to the non-players today. We see you, we respect you, on our set, and on several others."

That is definitely a shot at Clark's comments. It makes sense because Schrager and Brandt were long-time cohosts on Good Morning Football, from its debut in August of 2016 until Schrager joined ESPN in April of this year. It seems like Brandt is sticking up for his friend.

