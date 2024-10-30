35 players to watch in Idaho 6A football state playoffs
The IHSAA 6A football state playoffs begin this week with four first-round matchups.
Coeur d’Alene, Eagle, Rigby and Rocky Mountain are waiting to face the opening-round winners in the quarterfinals.
SBLive/SI compiled a list of some of the top players to watch this postseason.
1. Berkley Beck, sr., Madison
Beck caught two touchdowns as Madison secured a spot in the playoffs with a 21-0 shutout of Highland. The 5-foot-8 senior is tough to tackle.
2. Kade Benedick, sr., Rocky Mountain
Benedick is a complete receiver who is averaging more than 20 yards per reception. He has 38 catches for 774 yards and 10 touchdowns.
3. Markell Bowens, sr., Highland
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Bowens is a force on the defensive line for defending state champion Highland. He has 34 total tackles (seven for loss) and 4.5 sacks.
4. Jack Brant, jr., Timberline
In his second year as a varsity starter, Brant led Timberline to a 6-3 record and a playoff berth. The junior quarterback has an offer from Idaho State.
5. Noah Burnham, jr., Eagle
One of the fastest tailbacks in the state, Burnham has been a workhorse for Eagle the past two seasons. His future at the next level could be on defense.
6. Devin Burton, sr., Post Falls
Burton gets it done at running back and linebacker for Post Falls. He scored two touchdowns in the team’s 28-6 win over Lake City that clinched a playoff berth.
7. Jayson Cady, sr., Coeur d’Alene
Cady is a play-making safety who has 104 total tackles (eight for loss), three interceptions and seven pass breakups. On offense, he has 18 receptions for 232 yards and a touchdown.
8. Marcellus Clay, sr., Capital
Clay has 778 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns this season as a running back/wide receiver hybrid. He has also been a factor on defense with two interceptions.
9. Colton Deatherage, sr., Kuna
A dangerous receiving threat from the tight end position, Deatherage has 48 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns. He is a three-sport athlete for Kuna.
10. Bryce Dredge, sr., Madison
Dredge ran for 102 yards in Madison’s decisive win over Highland. He is a star track and field jumper.
11. Jerzey Duenes, sr., Rigby
Duenes is averaging nearly nine yards per carry this season. He has 747 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.
12. Shepard Fish, sr., Capital
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Fish leads 6A with 12 sacks. An Idaho commit, Fish has 49 total tackles and two forced fumbles.
13. Jacob Flowers, jr., Rigby
In his first season as a starter, Flowers has thrown for 1,745 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Flowers’ older brother, Luke, won the 2022 state title with Rigby and is now at Montana.
14. Parker Graham, sr., Rigby
Graham is a two-way standout for Rigby at wide receiver and defensive back. He has an offer from Idaho State.
15. Dallyn Grimes, sr., Middleton
The top senior prospect in Idaho, Grimes is committed to Boise State. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder plays left tackle for Middleton.
16. Sam Haener, jr., Timberline
Haener is an impact player at defensive end and tight end for Timberline. He has an excellent frame at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.
17. Cameron Hickman, sr., Kuna
Hickman has 137 carries for 626 yards and six touchdowns. He has caught 21 passes for 96 yards.
18. Drew Holman, jr., Middleton
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Holman is a physical linebacker in the middle of Middleton’s defense who has four interceptions. He also gets time at quarterback and fullback on offense.
19. Hudson Lewis, jr., Timberline
Whether he’s playing wide receiver or defensive back, Lewis is a threat to find the ball and score a touchdown. His early offers include Idaho and Idaho State.
20. Ryan Lopez, sr., Borah
Lopez’s seven interceptions are the best among 6A playoff teams. The senior also plays receiver for the Lions.
21. Dylan Luekenga, sr., Borah
The leading passer in the 6A postseason, Luekenga has thrown for 2,428 yards and 22 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. The 6-foot-5 senior also plays basketball for Borah.
22. Trenton McLean, sr., Post Falls
McLean is a dangerous slot receiver for Post Falls. He is a standout high jumper with a personal record of 6 feet, 6 inches.
23. Cedric Mitchell, so., Highland
A sophomore tailback, Mitchell has 847 yards of total offense. He has eight total touchdowns.
24. Mason Monteleone, sr., Borah
Dylan Luekenga’s favorite target is Monteleone, who has 820 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. He is one of the most underrated receivers in Idaho.
25. Sione Perkins, sr., Eagle
Perkins is a massive offensive tackle at 6-foot-8 and 295 pounds with quick feet. He recently committed to Iowa State.
26. Feki Pouha, sr., Rigby
Pouha is a four-year starter who brings physicality on both sides of the ball. At 6-foot and 285 pounds, he is tough to deal with in the trenches.
27. Austin Ramsey, jr., Eagle
Ramsey is a dual-threat quarterback who has shined in his first season as Eagle’s starting quarterback. He has thrown for 1,745 yards and 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
28. Isaiah Reed, sr., Rocky Mountain
A senior edge, Reed leads the Grizzlies with 62 total tackles. The Nevada commit has four sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
29. Taeshaun Reese, sr., Rocky Mountain
Reese is the leading rusher for a balanced Rocky Mountain offense. The senior tailback has 120 carries for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns and has caught 12 passes for 234 yards and two scores.
30. Austin Rovig, sr., Rocky Mountain
Rovig is dangerous with his legs, but the Rocky Mountain senior quarterback really excels as a passer. He has thrown for 2,005 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions.
31. Rowan Rupp, jr., Rocky Mountain
Rupp is a game-wrecking defensive lineman who has 51 total tackles and 11 sacks. His early offers include Boise State and Nevada.
32. Caden Symons, jr., Coeur d’Alene
Symons’ 2,118 passing yards rank him second among 6A playoff teams behind Dylan Luekenga. The senior has thrown 20 touchdowns with six interceptions.
33. Jax Tanner, jr., Rocky Mountain
The No. 1 junior prospect in Idaho, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Tanner is a dominant force on Rocky Mountain’s offensive line. His numerous offers include Boise State, Oregon and Michigan.
34. Kai Wheeler, sr., Coeur d’Alene
Wheeler is another two-way standout at receiver and defensive back. He has 797 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions on defense.
35. Nate Williams, sr., Eagle
Williams plays both ways for Eagle at left tackle and defensive end. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior is committed to Idaho.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports