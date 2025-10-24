Boise Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across the Boise metro area on Friday, October 24, including three games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
This weekend, No. 1 Bishop Kelly, No. 7 Fruitland, and No. 12 Homedale will all be in action at 7:00 PM Friday night.
Boise High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
Vale (6-1) vs Burns (7-0) - 6:00 PM
Nampa Christian (5-2) vs New Plymouth (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Melba (1-6) vs Marsing (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Weiser (4-4) vs Payette (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Cole Valley Christian (4-3) vs #12 Homedale (7-1) - 7:00 PM
McCall-Donnelly (5-3) vs #7 Fruitland (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Ridgevue (6-2) vs Skyview (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Vallivue (4-4) vs Nampa (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Columbia (5-3) vs Canyon Ridge (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Parma (1-7) vs Caldwell (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Mountain Home (2-6) vs Burley (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Emmett (4-4) vs #1 Bishop Kelly (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Ontario (0-7) vs Pendleton (1-6) - 8:00 PM
Nyssa (3-3) vs McLoughlin (3-4) - 8:00 PM
