Boise Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get Boise area schedules and scores as the 2025 Idaho high school football season rolls on Friday, October 24

There are 14 games scheduled across the Boise metro area on Friday, October 24, including three games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

This weekend, No. 1 Bishop Kelly, No. 7 Fruitland, and No. 12 Homedale will all be in action at 7:00 PM Friday night.

Boise High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

Vale (6-1) vs Burns (7-0) - 6:00 PM

Nampa Christian (5-2) vs New Plymouth (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Melba (1-6) vs Marsing (3-4) - 7:00 PM

Weiser (4-4) vs Payette (3-5) - 7:00 PM

Cole Valley Christian (4-3) vs #12 Homedale (7-1) - 7:00 PM

McCall-Donnelly (5-3) vs #7 Fruitland (7-0) - 7:00 PM

Ridgevue (6-2) vs Skyview (2-6) - 7:00 PM

Vallivue (4-4) vs Nampa (1-7) - 7:00 PM

Columbia (5-3) vs Canyon Ridge (3-5) - 7:00 PM

Parma (1-7) vs Caldwell (0-8) - 7:00 PM

Mountain Home (2-6) vs Burley (0-7) - 7:00 PM

Emmett (4-4) vs #1 Bishop Kelly (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Ontario (0-7) vs Pendleton (1-6) - 8:00 PM

Nyssa (3-3) vs McLoughlin (3-4) - 8:00 PM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

