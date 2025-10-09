Boise Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025
There are 19 games scheduled across the Boise metro area between Thursday, October 9 and Friday, October 10, including six games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
In the marquee matchup of the weekend No.7 Homedale will play at No. 11 Fruitland Friday night in a matchup of unbeaten teams.
Boise High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
Mountain View (3-3) at Borah (1-5), 7:00 PM
Boise High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across the Boise metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by six ranked teams in action. You can follow every game on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Nyssa (2-2) at Vale (5-1), 7:00 PM
The Dalles (2-3) at Ontario (0-5), 7:00 PM
Nampa Christian (3-2) at Parma (1-5), 7:00 PM
New Plymouth (5-2) at Marsing (3-2), 7:00 PM
Cole Valley Christian (3-2) at Weiser (3-3), 7:00 PM
McCall-Donnelly (4-2) at Payette (3-3), 7:00 PM
#7 Homedale (6-0) at #11 Fruitland (5-0), 7:00 PM
Nampa (1-5) at Ridgevue (5-1), 7:00 PM
Columbia (4-2) at Skyview (2-4), 7:00 PM
Mountain Home (1-5) at Caldwell (0-6), 7:00 PM
#2 Bishop Kelly (6-0) at Vallivue (3-3), 7:00 PM
#1 Rocky Mountain (6-0) at Middleton (4-2), 7:00 PM
#4 Eagle (6-0) at Kuna (2-4), 7:00 PM
#14 Timberline (5-1) at Centennial (0-6), 7:00 PM
Capital (3-3) at Meridian (1-5), 7:00 PM
#13 Owyhee (5-1) at Boise (2-4), 7:00 PM
