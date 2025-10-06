Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
No. 4 Eagle and No. 5 Rigby pulled off big wins over fellow teams in the High School on SI Idaho Top 15 statewide rankings, while Fruitland enters the rankings at No. 11 ahead of a showdown with No. 7 Homedale this week.
High School on SI Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
1. Rocky Mountain (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Meridian 69-0
Next up: at Middleton, Oct. 10
Junior Kaelan Custer ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns in limited action, and senior Tyke Harper ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns in the rout.
2. Bishop Kelly (6-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Skyview 64-0
Next up: at Vallivue, Oct. 10
Senior QB Ben Avella was 5-of-5 passing for 129 yards and three touchdowns before giving way early.
3. Hillcrest (6-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Blackfoot 41-21
Next up: vs. Twin Falls, Oct. 10
Dax Sargent’s second rushing touchdown just before halftime gave the Knights a 21-14 halftime lead, and they went on to win at Blackfoot.
4. Eagle (6-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def No. 13 Owyhee 34-20
Next up: at Kuna, Oct. 10
It was the Noah Burnham show as the senior ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns and threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Kindrick on the fleaflicker to lift the Mustangs to the road win.
5. Rigby (5-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 12 Highland 52-21
Next up: at No. 9 Madison, Oct. 10
The Trojans ripped off 28 consecutive points in the second quarter to build a 35-14 halftime lead en route to their highest point total of the season.
6. Skyline (5-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Shelley 29-10
Next up: vs. Thunder Ridge, Oct. 10
Senior Zyan Crockett scored on two short runs and returned a punt 60 yards for another touchdown to help the Grizzlies stave off the upset-minded Russets.
7. Homedale (6-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Weiser 24-14
Next up: at No. 11 Fruitland, Oct. 10
Senior QB Xavier Uranga connected with senior WR Lukas Hall for two touchdowns and junior Alec Campos for another to lead the Trojans.
8. Sugar-Salem (5-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Preston 42-0
Next up: vs. South Fremont, Oct. 10
The Diggers held Preston to 117 total yards and picked off two passes in posting their first shutout of the season.
9. Madison (4-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 5 Rigby, Oct. 10
The Bobcats got an extra week to prepare for their showdown with the defending 6A champion.
10. Lakeland (7-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Timberlake 62-0
Next up: at No. 15 Sandpoint, Oct. 17
Senior QB Peyton Hillman was nearly perfect, going 14-for-16 for 241 yards and five touchdowns, while senior RB Dre Smith ran for 110 yards and two scores.
11. Fruitland (6-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Payette 47-6
Next up: vs. No. 7 Homedale, Oct. 10
The Grizzlies enter the rankings with an impressive win fueled by junior QB Titus Vidlak, who threw for 166 yards and four touchdowns while running for another score.
12. Highland (5-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Rigby 52-21
Next up: vs. No. 6 Skyline, Oct. 17
The Rams couldn’t keep up when the Trojans got their offense untracked in the second quarter.
13. Owyhee (5-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Eagle 34-20
Next up: at Boise, Oct. 10
The Storm got a big game from senior RB Ellis Stanley (134 yards, one TD), but it wasn’t enough to pull off the upset, spoiling their best start to a season.
14. Timberline (5-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to Middleton 26-12
Next up: at Centennial, Oct. 10
What do we make of the 6A Southern Idaho Conference behind Rocky Mountain? The Wolves had been cruising before falling to Middleton, which a week earlier lost to previously winless Meridian. Timberline and Middleton close the year with Rocky Mountain, meaning it could end up being a three-way tie for second behind the Grizzlies.
15. Sandpoint (6-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Lake City 47-27
Next up: at Lewiston, Oct. 10
The Bulldogs bounced back from their loss to North Idaho rival Coeur d’Alene to beat another Panhandle neighbor, with senior QB Braden Buckhout throwing for two touchdowns and running for two.
Dropped out
13. Coeur d'Alene