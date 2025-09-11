Boise Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-12, 2025
There are 21 games scheduled across the Boise metro area between Thursday, September 11 and Friday, September 12, including five games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The matchup of the weekend comes Friday night when No. 1 Rigby visits No. 8 Bishop Kelly in a battle of undefeated teams.
Boise High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
Timberline vs Boise, 7:00 PM
Boise High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 20 games scheduled across the Boise metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by the lone ranked on ranked matchup of the weekend between No. 1 Rigby and No. 8 Bishop Kelly as well as No. 10 Homedale hosting Kimberly. You can follow every game on ourBoise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Vale vs Ontario, 7:00 PM
Nampa Christian vs Cole Valley Christian, 7:00 PM
Marsing vs Ririe, 7:00 PM
Weiser vs Melba, 7:00 PM
Grangeville vs New Plymouth, 7:00 PM
Payette vs Nyssa, 7:00 PM
McCall-Donnelly vs Timberlake, 7:00 PM
Kimberly vs Homedale, 7:00 PM
Filer vs Parma, 7:00 PM
Skyview vs Vallivue, 7:00 PM
Emmett vs Ridgevue, 7:00 PM
Columbia vs Nampa, 7:00 PM
Mountain Home vs Canyon Ridge, 7:00 PM
Gooding vs Caldwell, 7:00 PM
Rigby vs Bishop Kelly, 7:00 PM
Mountain View vs Rocky Mountain, 7:00 PM
Owyhee vs Meridian, 7:00 PM
Kuna vs Middleton, 7:00 PM
Eagle vs Centennial, 7:00 PM
Borah vs Capital, 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here