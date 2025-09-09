Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings - Sept. 9, 2025
Idaho’s best fared well against out-of-state competition last week, led by No. 1 Rigby’s come-from-behind win at Syracuse in Utah and Rocky Mountain romping past Provo in the Northwest Showdown.
Here are this week’s High School on SI Idaho top 15 rankings:
1. Rigby (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Syracuse (Utah) 42-38
Next up: at No. 8 Bishop Kelly, Sept. 12
The Trojans rallied from a 25-14 halftime deficit, closing the gap to 38-35 after three quarters before getting the winning score on senior Amani Morel’s fourth rushing touchdown of the game — a 21-yarder with 7:40 to play.
2. Rocky Mountain (2-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Provo (Utah) 49-14
Next up: vs. Mountain View, Sept. 12
Junior QB Kaelan Custer ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and Oakley Baxter added 83 yards and two scores as the Grizzlies rolled up 332 yards on the ground to win their Northwest Showdown matchup.
3. Hillcrest (2-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Bonneville 49-14
Next up: vs. Thunder Ridge, Sept. 12
Senior QB Tyson Sweetwood threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, and senior Dax Sargent ran for three scores and forced a fumble in the Knights’ fourth straight win in the annual Civil War rivalry game.
4. Eagle (2-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def Skyview (Vancouver, Wash.) 35-13
Next up: at Centennial, Sept. 12
The Mustangs led only 7-6 at halftime before recovering a blocked punt in the end zone to open the third quarter, sparking a second-half surge.
5. Skyline (2-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Blackfoot 35-21
Next up: at No. 7 Madison, Sept. 12
Senior Zyan Crockett ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns, and the Grizzlies pulled away from a 14-14 halftime tie.
6. Sugar-Salem (3-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Shelley 28-14
Next up: at Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.), Sept. 12
The Diggers tuned up for their matchup with Wyoming’s No. 1 team by beating the Russets as junior QB Frank Fillmore ran for two touchdowns, threw for another and finished with 178 total yards.
7. Madison (2-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. then-No. 15 Middleton 9-7
Next up: vs. No. 5 Skyline, Sept. 12
The Bobcats won a defensive struggle, failing to find the end zone but getting three field goals from senior Braysen Stoddard — the last a 44-yarder as time expired to pull out the victory.
8. Bishop Kelly (2-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. then-No. 11 Minico 62-14
Next up: vs. No. 1 Rigby, Sept. 12
Ben Avella was 16-of-22 passing for 288 yards and four touchdowns, and the Knights rolled up 551 total yards to avenge their triple-overtime loss to Minico in last year’s playoffs.
9. Highland (2-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost 70-6 to Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)
Next up: vs. Lake City, Sept. 13
There is no shame in the Rams getting blown out by Skyridge, one of the top teams in Utah. Junior Jacob Vincent’s touchdown pass to senior Zaydin Alo in the fourth quarter accounted for their only points.
10. Homedale (2-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Gooding 48-21
Next up: vs. Kimberly, Sept. 12
Senior Xavier Uranga tossed five touchdown passes — all to different receivers — and was 14-of-23 passing for 190 yards for the Trojans.
11. Owyhee (2-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Capital 28-20
Next up: at Meridian, Sept. 12
The Storm picked off Capital’s last-gasp pass in the end zone to preserve the victory after Asher Gaudet gave them the lead with his third touchdown of the night — a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
12. Sandpoint (3-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. No. 13 Post Falls 34-31
Next up: at Davis (Yakima, Wash.), Sept. 12
Junior Brock Yarbrough’s second field goal of the night was a 25-yarder with 25 seconds left that broke a 31-31 tie, and junior Jack Schriber’s first career interception with one second remaining sealed the victory — the Bulldogs’ first home win in the series since 2004.
13. Post Falls (1-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost 34-31 to No. 12 Sandpoint
Next up: vs. Eastmont (East Wenatchee, Wash.), Sept. 12
The Trojans lost to their North Idaho rivals for just the third time in the last 19 matchups despite big nights from Brandon Felix (24 carries for 199 yards) and Marshall Tomlinson (91 rushing yards, two TDs).
14. Timberline (2-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Nelson (Happy Valley, Ore.) 43-15
Next up: at Boise, Sept. 11
The Wolves followed up a Week 1 win against Borah with a dominant performance against one of Oregon’s top 6A teams, as WR Hudson Lewis caught seven passes for 193 yards and four touchdowns to lead the way.
15. Coeur d'Alene (1-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Lewiston 40-7
Next up: vs. Sunnyside (Wash.), Sept. 12
The Vikings forced four turnovers and built a 40-0 lead after three quarters to post their first victory of the season after losses to No. 1 Rigby and Oregon No. 14 Silverton.
Dropped out
No. 11 Minico
No. 15 Middleton