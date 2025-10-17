Conference titles, Eastern Idaho bragging rights on line in Week 8 of Idaho high school football season
Week 8 of the high school football season in Idaho is upon us, meaning we are just two weeks away from the start of the postseason — and High School on SI Idaho will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the season’s penultimate weekend, here are five games to watch around the state.
No. 1 Rocky Mountain (7-0) at No. 12 Timberline (6-1), Friday
The 6A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division crown will be on the line in Boise, where the Grizzlies look to extend their win streak over the Wolves to 14 games and earn a spot in next week’s SIC championship game.
Rocky Mountain has an average margin of victory of 26 points per game thanks to a balanced offense — 11 different players have found the end zone — directed by junior QB Kaelan Custer (1,109 total yards, 12 touchdowns). Timberline will be looking for their dynamic duo of senior QB Jack Brant and WR Hudson Lewis, who’ve connected 40 times for 714 yards and 12 touchdowns, to stay hot.
No. 3 Hillcrest (7-0) at No. 4 Rigby (6-1), Friday
Only bragging rights will be at stake when last year’s 5A (Hillcrest) and 6A (Rigby) state champions take the field, but the unofficial title of Eastern Idaho’s best team will be decided when these titans clash.
The Trojans won at Hillcrest 49-39 last year, and each team returns their star quarterbacks from that game — seniors Jake Flowers for Rigby and Tyson Sweetwood (1,666 total yards, 18 touchdowns) for the Knights.
No. 6 Skyline (6-1) at No. 10 Highland (5-2), Friday
Another cross-classification matchup sees the 5A Grizzlies head down I-15 to meet the 6A Rams in a late-season showdown that won’t affect playoff positioning but will give the winner much-needed momentum heading into the postseason.
Skyline is still employing a timeshare behind center, where juniors Cooper Thomas and John Giannini have split snaps, combining to throw for 1,157 yards and six touchdowns with seven interceptions. Highland has no such dilemma — junior Jacob Vincent has completed 63.5% of his passes for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions.
No. 11 Madison (4-3) at No. 15 Minico (6-1), Friday
Another Eastern Idaho matchup that crosses classification lines, with the 6A Bobcats traveling to face the 5A Spartans, who still have next week’s showdown with Twin Falls to look toward that will decide the Great Basin Conference title.
Buhl (5-1) at Kimberly (4-3), Friday
The 4A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship will likely be decided in this matchup, with the teams sporting identical records from last year’s tilt (a 42-7 win for Kimberly) and the same stakes — the Bulldogs would secure at least a share of their third consecutive title with a win, while the Indians could win their first title since 2022.