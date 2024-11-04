Graham Herzog of Owyhee voted SBLive/SI Idaho Boys Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)
Herzog received 84.75% of the vote, beating out Bishop Kelly’s Ben Avella
Congratulations to Owyhee’s Graham Herzog for being voted SBLive/SI Idaho High School Boys Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 21-27.
Herzog, a senior midfielder, scored two goals in the 6A state quarterfinals and had two more in the third-place match, helping Owyhee secure the bronze medal at the state soccer tournament.
Herzog received 85.75% of the vote, beating out Bishop Kelly junior quarterback Ben Avella, who finished with 11.86%. Avella accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) while passing for 191 yards in a 21-6 victory over Emmett.
We are accepting Idaho Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
— Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
