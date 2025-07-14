The 25 Best Left Backs in World Soccer—Ranked
For years, the left back position was overlooked, often seen as a defensive afterthought rather than a key role. It wasn’t exactly a spot players aspired to—more of a necessary duty than a chance to shine.
But the modern game has completely flipped that script. Thanks to tactical innovators like Pep Guardiola and others, the left back role has become one of the most challenging and influential positions on the field. Today’s left backs are expected to do it all: defend with discipline, cover endless ground and contribute creatively to the attack.
This evolution has produced a new breed of left back—versatile, dynamic and often among the best players on their teams.
After extensive debate,Sports Illustrated have taken on the challenge and compiled those that are the very best in the business.
25. Lewis Hall
In Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, Newcastle United have two of the finest young full backs in world football—and remarkably, both were gifted to them by Chelsea.
We’ll get to Livramento later. For now, let’s talk about Hall.
A willing contributor going forward, he's always looking to push up the flank and deliver quality crosses, at the same time as being an excellent ball-striker that poses a real threat in the final third. Hall is a gritty customer too—no slouch defensively. He’s already locked up the likes of Bukayo Saka in one-on-one duels and continues to grow as a tenacious ball-winner.
What’s not to like?
24. Caio Henrique
Caio Henrique hasn’t always been the first name on the teamsheet at AS Monaco since joining the club in 2020. Between injuries, dips in form and uncertainty over his best position, his time in the principality has been stop-start at best.
But the second half of the 2024-25 season changed everything.
Once fully fit, Henrique cemented himself as Monaco’s first-choice left back and one of Ligue 1's best, playing a key role in their third-place finish and back-to-back qualification for the Champions League. Post-January, he turned into an assist machine—his clever movement, surging runs into the final third and wicked left foot creating chances with ease.
Just as important, though, is the progress he’s made defensively. His positional awareness has sharpened, he’s more alert around his own box and he’s grown into a well-rounded, two-way threat.
23. Ian Maatsen
Honestly, what is it about Chelsea and letting go of promising young full backs? Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Ola Aina… maybe the problem is simply having too many at once. Still, Ian Maatsen is another name on that growing list of talent discarded by the Blues who’s gone on to forge an impressive path elsewhere.
His breakout came during a standout loan spell with Burnley, where he gained the first-team minutes Chelsea wouldn’t give him. But it was at Borussia Dortmund where he truly exploded. Loaned out again in 2023-24, Maatsen played a pivotal role in the club’s fairytale run to the Champions League final—most memorably shutting down Kylian Mbappé over two legs in the semifinals.
Now a permanent fixture at Aston Villa, his electric pace, silky footwork and fearless attacking bursts down the flank have flourished. Under Unai Emery, Maatsen looks not only settled—but like one of the most exciting full backs in the Premier League.
The one that got away? Chelsea must be getting tired of hearing that.
22. Nuno Tavares
Nuno Tavares was, quite fairly, once regarded as one of Arsenal’s worst-ever signings. After arriving from Benfica, the Portuguese full back looked totally out of his depth in the Premier League—bereft of confidence, erratic in possession and, at times, almost technically uncoachable.
But Tavares is living proof that form is temporary and talent—when properly unlocked—is permanent.
Since leaving Arsenal, he’s quietly rebuilt his reputation on the continent. First at Marseille, where he was given license to roam high up the pitch and now with Lazio in Serie A, Tavares has found his rhythm again—establishing himself as one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking full backs.
Freed from the shackles of rigid defensive expectations, his speed, directness and willingness to take risks in the final third have flourished. It turns out, all he needed was the right system and a little faith.
21. Miguel Gutiérrez
Discarded by Real Madrid in 2022 without so much as a real chance, Miguel Gutiérrez has gone on to prove just how costly that decision might have been. Since joining Girona, he’s quietly grown into one of La Liga’s—and arguably the world’s—most exciting young left backs, playing a central role in the club’s remarkable rise from promotion to Champions League qualification.
A standout in their historic third-place finish in 2023-24, Gutiérrez continued to shine even as Girona’s form dipped slightly in 2024/25 following key departures like Artem Dovbyk and Aleix García. But while others left, Gutiérrez remained a stalwart—combining technical class with tactical intelligence.
Silky on the ball, sharp in his passing and capable of slicing through midfield lines or arriving late in the box, he's more than a full back: he’s a playmaker from the flank.
20. Raphaël Guerreiro
Raphaël Guerreiro isn’t a poster boy. He’s not flashy, he’s not loud—but he’s exactly what every top manager dreams of.
First and foremost, he’s ridiculously versatile. Nominally a left back, Guerreiro has featured just about everywhere: left wing, central midfield, attacking midfield, right-back—and, remarkably, even centre back, despite standing at just 5'7". But here’s the kicker: wherever he plays, he doesn’t just fill a gap—he thrives.
Secondly, he’s wonderfully selfless. While he’s more than capable of scoring a thunderbolt or two himself, his first instinct is always to do what benefits the team—whether that’s making an overlapping run, cutting inside to play the extra pass, or digging deep to help out defensively.
Add in his impeccable technique, pinpoint long-range passing, intelligent positioning and ability to strike a volley clean as you like and you’ve got a pretty complete player. A quiet operator, sure—but one no coach ever wants to be without.
19. Destiny Udogie
Raw.
That’s the one word many would use to describe Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie. Raw pace. Raw power. Raw hunger. Raw aggression.
He has all of it in abundance—and that rawness makes him not just exciting to watch, but often unpredictable.
Sometimes, it works in his favour: surging forward with explosive energy, catching opponents off guard, or throwing himself into tackles with fearless intent. But it can also be his undoing—leading to rash challenges, poor positioning, dips in confidence and lapses in concentration.
The potential is there, unquestionably. But right now, Udogie struggles to consistently channel his aggression and athleticism into composed, disciplined performances. That’s where new Spurs boss Thomas Frank could be key—offering the kind of structure and clarity Ange Postecoglou couldn't that might help him mature. If he can strike that balance, the sky’s the limit.
18. Andrea Cambiaso
Versatile wing-back Andrea Cambiaso has been like a Swiss army knife for Juventus since breaking into the first-team in 2023-24, able to fill multiple roles with ease. Over the past two seasons, he’s been used not only as a traditional full back, but also in an inverted role and further forward on the wing, showing his tactical flexibility.
Cambiaso is a do-it-all performer: solid defensively, dynamic going forward and comfortable adapting to multiple positions. His versatility, combined with relentless work rate, has made him indispensable during a period of transition at the club, as Juventus have navigated squad changes and sought to redefine their identity.
He may rarely grab the headlines with flashy moments, but Cambiaso’s consistent impact on the pitch makes him one of the most valuable and reliable players Juventus' squad—a true workhorse whose importance often goes underappreciated but is impossible to overlook.
17. Andrew Robertson
Andrew Robertson may now be past his blistering peak—the form that once had many calling him the best left back in the world—and Liverpool have already planned for the future with the signing of Milos Kerkez. But make no mistake: most teams would still be lucky to have him.
Sure, the explosive pace that once defined his overlapping runs may have dipped slightly, dulling some of his impact in the final third. Yet the Scotsman remains a tenacious defender—solid in every challenge, relentless in recovery and never giving an opponent a moment's peace.
He’s also an unapologetically vocal leader. Make a mistake near him? You’ll hear about it immediately—and get a detailed rundown on how to fix it next time.
That combination of quality, intensity and old-school mentality makes Robertson more than just a player. He’s a presence. One who still sets the standard, even as a new era begins to take shape around him.
16. Álvaro Carreras
Manchester United have long been desperate for a reliable left back, especially with Luke Shaw’s ongoing fitness struggles. Yet somehow, they let one of the brightest young talents slip right through their fingers: Álvaro Carreras.
Signed by United in 2022, he was quietly sold to Benfica just a couple of years later for a bargain price after a few loan spells. Carreras quickly blossomed into one of Liga Portugal’s hottest young prospects—and arguably its best left back—so it was perhaps no surprise when Real Madrid paid the big bucks to take him home to Spain.
Carreras has that rare blend of sharp tactical awareness, blistering pace and flair that turns defence into attack. His progressive passing and fearless runs down the flank have made him a standout performer, making him a likely candidate to be the long-term successor to Jordi Alba in the national team.
15. Tino Livramento
Chelsea have a long-standing habit of letting academy gems slip through their fingers, only to watch them blossom elsewhere—and Tino Livramento might just be the most painful example yet.
Though capable of playing on either flank and even higher up as a winger, it’s at left back where Livramento has truly shone for Newcastle. He underlined that in the biggest way possible during the 2025 EFL Cup final, starting on the left as the Magpies beat Liverpool 2-1 to claim their first major domestic trophy in 70 years.
On that day, he delivered a statement performance—locking down Mohamed Salah defensively, while simultaneously giving Trent Alexander-Arnold nightmares at the other end. It was a coming-of-age display, one in which he didn’t just belong on the big stage—he owned it.
In truth, his form has even eclipsed that of Lewis Hall, despite the latter being Newcastle’s first-choice left back when fit. But with Livramento expected to return to his natural role on the right, that versatility only adds another string to his bow—and another reason why Chelsea may regret letting him go.
14. Jorrel Hato
Being named the youngest captain in Ajax’s storied history—a club that has produced icons like Johan Cruyff, Frank de Boer and Matthijs de Ligt—is no small feat. But Jorrel Hato has shown time and again that he’s no ordinary talent.
Hato plays with a maturity and composure well beyond his years. A natural leader on the pitch, he’s vocal, commanding and unafraid to take responsibility in high-pressure situations.
Defensively, he's quick, physically strong and sharp in his positioning. On the ball, he’s just as impressive—composed under pressure and confident enough to push forward, often initiating attacks with incisive passes or surging runs.
Although he’s capable of playing at left back, there’s a sense that his most natural home is at left centre back—a testament to his tactical intelligence and versatility. Ajax may be a launchpad, but his future looks destined for the highest level of European football.
13. Rayan Aït-Nouri
Rayan Aït-Nouri is a serious baller.
The Algerian dazzles with silky feet that could easily be mistaken for those of his more attack-minded countrymen like Riyad Mahrez and Saïd Benrahma. He turns on a dime, glides past defenders with jaw-dropping ease and makes dribbling look effortless.
But he isn’t just a flashy winger in a full back’s body—he pairs that flair with the vision and creativity of a top-tier playmaker and the defensive instincts of a seasoned veteran.
Now shining at Manchester City, he perfectly fits the mold of a modern Guardiola full back: think Philip Lahm but with a turbocharged dose of pizzazz and panache. Some compliment, we know, but Aït-Nouri’s mix of flair, intelligence and versatility more than earns it.
12. Myles Lewis-Skelly
Myles Lewis-Skelly plays—and carries himself—with the kind of swagger that some find off-putting. But like Jude Bellingham, it’s that very self-belief that allows him to perform at such a high level despite his age. Call it arrogance if you want, but when you’ve got the talent to back it up, who’s really complaining?
And Lewis-Skelly does have the talent. He’s a fierce competitor, relentless in and out of possession and refuses to let any cause die. But he’s not just grit and drive—technically, he’s elite. He can glide past players with ease, pick out teammates with precision and break lines with his dribbling and passing. That combination of tenacity and technical brilliance is exactly why he’s been trusted in midfield roles (that arguably suit him better) despite his youth.
The only concern? That the confidence doesn’t turn to complacency. Football has seen many equally gifted players—Ravel Morrison, Mario Balotelli, Antonio Cassano—lose their way chasing ego instead of excellence. Lewis-Skelly has the tools to go all the way, staying grounded will be the key.
11. Ferland Mendy
Ferland Mendy doesn’t always make the headlines—and that’s exactly why people tend to forget just how good he is.
Whether it’s a couple of shaky El Clásico showings, a patchy injury record, or the fact he’s not whipping in crosses every five minutes, Mendy’s often been misjudged. But make no mistake: he’s one of the very best in the world when on song.
While some assumed he was an electric, attack-first full back when he signed from Lyon in 2019, Mendy’s made it clear—he’s a defender, through and through. And not just any defender. When it comes to one-on-one duels, shutting down wingers and locking down his flank with the subtle brutality of a seasoned veteran, there’s barely a left back alive who does it better.
His speed? Blistering. His strength? Elite. His positioning? Razor-sharp. Watching him defend is like watching a trap snap shut—quick, ruthless, inevitable. Wingers try to take him on... and usually just bounce off.
He may not rack up the assists or score screamers, but ask any top-tier winger who gives them nightmares and Mendy’s name will be on the list.
10. Antonee Robinson
Antonee Robinson’s rise hasn’t been flashy—but it’s been relentless. Overlooked at Everton, shuffled through loan spells at Bolton and Wigan, it wasn’t until 2020 that Fulham saw what others missed, snapping him up for a bargain £2 million ($2.7 million).
Fast forward to now and he’s one of the most complete left backs in the Premier League.
Voted Fulham’s Player of the Season in 2023-24 and topping the charts as the league’s highest-assisting defender in 2024-25, Robinson has evolved into a force down the left. Blistering pace, pinpoint delivery, tenacious defending—he’s the full package. On one end, he’s slicing through defenses with overlapping runs and wicked crosses. On the other, he’s locking down his flank with grit and consistency (though Fulham might wish they had two of him).
At this point, it’s not if he makes a move to an elite club—it’s when. And when that moment comes, don’t be surprised if he takes the step up without missing a beat.
9. Theo Hernandez
Theo Hernandez’s move from AC Milan to the Saudi Pro League might raise eyebrows. On paper, it looks like a step away from Europe’s elite––another player chasing the paycheck over prestige.
But let’s not overlook just how influential Hernandez was during his time at Milan. He wasn’t just a star; he became one of the club’s all-time greatest full backs.
Renowned for his electrifying pace, silky dribbling and a deadly eye for goal, Hernandez was a constant threat in the final third throughout his six seasons. He played a key role in Milan’s 2021-22 Serie A triumph, injecting energy and flair every time he charged forward. Defensively, he could be a bit unpredictable at times—but his attacking firepower more than made up for any occasional lapses.
Still, that’s all in the past tense now. Hernandez still possesses those game-changing qualities—but he’s about to showcase them on a very different stage.
8. Marc Cucurella
You have to admit, there’s something almost comical about Marc Cucurella tearing around the pitch like a man possessed, his iconic mop of curls bouncing wildly with every stride. But don’t let the cartoonish aesthetic fool you—this guy is all business.
One of the unexpected stars of Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, Cucurella has carried that momentum straight back to Chelsea and transformed his narrative at Stamford Bridge. After a rocky start, he’s won over fans with his relentless pressing, gritty tackling and that unmistakable never-say-die attitude—exactly the kind of spirit Chelsea fans crave in a squad sometimes lacking urgency and edge.
What’s more surprising? He’s added goals to his game—seven in the 2024/25 season, many of them clutch, high-stakes finishes that turned games on their head. Chaos merchant? Sure. But also a game-changer.
7. Alejandro Grimaldo
When Bayer Leverkusen finally ended Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga reign in 2023-24, Xabi Alonso’s wing backs were central to that historic triumph.
While Jeremie Frimpong brought chaos and speed on the right, it was Alejandro Grimaldo who orchestrated with elegance and precision down the left. Diminutive in stature but massive in influence, the Spaniard weaved through defenses with slick one-twos, clever rotations and a touch that always seemed one step ahead of the opposition.
But it’s his left foot that truly sets him apart—a wand capable of magic. Free-kicks? Curled in with the precision of a specialist. Crosses? Whipped like a prime winger. Long-range strikes? Thumped with the venom of a seasoned striker.
His 2023-24 campaign was the stuff of dreams—an explosion of end product and flair few saw coming. While 2024-25 wasn’t quite as electric, Grimaldo remains one of the most complete, technically gifted and dangerous left backs in world football.
6. Milos Kerkez
Just because Milos Kerkez spent the past few years at Bournemouth doesn’t mean he’s anything less than elite. From the moment he arrived in the Premier League, it was clear: this guy is the real deal.
Explosively quick, physically commanding and armed with a delivery that could make David Beckham do a double take, Kerkez is the prototype modern full back. He dominates in both directions—charging forward with purpose, locking things down at the back—and he does it all with a maturity beyond his years.
Now at Liverpool, he’s being groomed as the long-term successor to Andy Robertson—one of the greatest left backs the league has ever seen. And with his ceiling as high as it is, Kerkez might not just match that legacy. He might just rewrite it.
5. Alejandro Balde
It once looked like Barcelona had found the perfect heir to Jordi Alba’s throne—and after a brief stumble, that still holds true.
Alejandro Balde broke out in style during the 2022-23 season as Xavi’s side stormed to the La Liga title. But the following year proved more difficult, with injuries and inconsistency halting his momentum and eventually forcing him to the sidelines.
In 2024-25, though, Balde bounced back. Fully fit and firing, he reestablished himself as one of Barça’s most important players, playing a key role in their domestic treble triumph. His trademark bursts down the flank, improved decision-making and ever-growing defensive maturity made him a constant asset on both ends of the pitch.
Still just scratching the surface of his potential, Balde’s resurgence is proof that the left back spot at Camp Nou is in safe hands for years to come.
4. Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller is as famous for his sharp wit as his football skills and one of his most memorable jabs was nicknaming teammate Alphonso Davies the Bayern “Road Runner.”
But this isn’t just a joke—Davies really is like the cartoon character come to life. At times, he’s so devilishly quick that even the cameras struggle to keep up, legs spinning like something out of an animated race. The only thing missing is the classic “meep meep” sound effect (though who knows, maybe he’s got that too).
But Davies is far more than just a blur of pace. At Bayern, his raw speed has been refined with tactical intelligence, pinpoint defensive awareness and an eye for game-changing runs that keep opponents on edge.
Keeping with Müller’s analogy, if Alphonso Davies is the Road Runner, then his opposite number is almost always cast as Wile E. Coyote—scheming, scrambling and occasionally resorting to the dark arts to stop him, but never quite succeeding before Davies zooms away in a blur.
3. Federico Dimarco
Federico Dimarco’s rise at Inter is a tale of sheer defiance.
A product of the club’s own academy, he was cast aside in his early years—sold to Sion, bought back, then loaned out to Parma and Hellas Verona like a player Inter were eager to forget. But Dimarco didn’t fold. He thrived. And when he returned to Milan, it wasn’t to blend in—it was to take over.
So commanding was his form that Inter dropped Robin Gosens—once one of the best left backs in the world—without blinking, handing Dimarco full control of the left flank.
Since then, he’s become the heartbeat of this Inter side. Tireless, fearless and gifted with a wand of a left foot, Dimarco plays with a kind of controlled chaos—tearing up the wing, firing in whipped crosses, banging in outrageous goals and leading with electric intensity.
He was central to Inter’s 2023-24 Serie A triumph and key to their Champions League final runs in 2022-23 and 2024-25. And if he can finally add a European crown to his résumé, Dimarco won’t just be a cult hero—he’ll be an Inter icon.
2. Joško Gvardiol
Watch Joško Gvardiol play and you’d be forgiven for not realizing he’s a left back at all. The Croatian doesn’t just hug the touchline—he drifts, roams and glides into midfield, often popping up in the final third like a deep-lying No. 10 or even a second striker.
That might sound chaotic. It’s not. In fact, it’s what makes him so utterly unique.
Part inverted full back (a role practically invented by Pep Guardiola), part tempo-setting playmaker, part ruthless finisher—Gvardiol is the very definition of a complete player. He does everything and he does it all with composure and class.
Even when Manchester City faltered in 2024-25, Gvardiol was the standout—one of the few to emerge from the season with his stock rising. A defensive rock, a creative outlet and a goalscoring threat all rolled into one: there’s simply no one else like him.
1. Nuno Mendes
Nuno Mendes wasn’t always destined for the left back spot—he began as an attacking midfielder at Sporting CP. The switch wasn’t easy at first, but watching him now, it’s clear he’s mastered the role like no one else.
Right now, Mendes is the best left back on the planet––period. Standing around 5'11", he defies expectations with a low centre of gravity that makes him a rock-solid force, impossible to push off the ball. His strength lets him protect possession like a fortress, while his lightning pace turns him into a relentless engine, bombing up and down the left flank with fearless energy.
When it comes to the final third, the PSG star is pure magic. His crosses slice through defenses like laser beams and his silky dribbling leaves opponents grasping at air. Whether he’s threading the perfect assist or carving out danger himself, he’s a game-changer every time he steps onto the pitch.
Simply put, Mendes isn’t just a left back—he’s the blueprint for the position in the modern game.