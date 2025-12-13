Watch Live: Nation’s Top Soccer Seniors Face Off in 2024 All-America Games — Streaming Inside
The 15th Annual Boys and 13th Annual Girls High School Soccer All-America games are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 13, at Wando High School in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Both contests feature a Who's Who list of the nation's top senior players, many in their final action before heading off for their college careers.
The girls game kicks off at 11 a.m. Eastern, followed by the boys game at 1 p.m. and you can watch the both contests in the window below.
The nations top seniors clash in an East-West format
The East-West format features 40 boys and 40 girls, all selected from the nation’s top seniors who compete in fall seasons.
Many of the boys are headed to Top 25 college programs
The boys' match features six players already committed to NCAA Top 25 teams, and more than 20 players headed to the highest level of college soccer.
Some of the pre-match standouts figure to be goalkeeper Emmanuel Marmalejo from Berkshire School (Mass.), who is bound for Georgetown; Londen Sears from New Albany (Ohio), who has committed to Akron; Sam Hess from Naperville North (Ill.), who is committed to Indiana; and David Cho from Woodstock Academy (Conn.), who is committed to Marshall.
The game also features players who were rivals in the fall but will be teammates in college: Marshall DeGraff from Plainfield Central (Ill.) and Josh Pedersen from Naperville North (Ill.) are both headed to Bowling Green; Ryan Sullivan of St. Charles Prep (Ohio) and Sam Trivisonno of St. Ignatius (Ohio) are bound for Ohio State.
Click here for the Boys All-America Game roster.
The girls squads are comprised almost exclusively of future Division I players
The girls' match is almost exclusively comprised of NCAA Division I-bound players.
Some of the top prospects include Jayla Blue from Bearden (Tenn.), who is committed to Tennessee; Sierra Dupre from Upper St. Clair (Pa.), who is committed to Clemson; Sara Groseibl of Blair Academy (N.Y.), who is committed to Miami (Fla.); Alexa Lee from Rutgers Prep (N.J.), who is committed to Columbia; Ava Mason of Rutgers Prep (N.J.), who is committed to Binghamton; and Michaela Panella from St. Mary's (N.Y.), who is committed to Wisconsin. Camille Banks from Curtis (N.Y.) and Eliza Collings from Lone Peak (Utah) are committed to Texas Christian, who recently competed in the NCAA Women's College Cup semifinals and are ranked No. 5 in the recent RPI rankings.