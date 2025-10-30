High School

Idaho High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 30, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

The 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs get underway this weekend
The 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs continue on Friday, October 31, with 28 games kicking off in the opening round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Idaho high school football playoffs.

Class 1A Bracket

Play-in Round

Garden Valley vs. Challis - 10/31 at 6:00 p.m. MT

Hansen vs. Tri Valley - 11/1 at 1:00 p.m. MT

Timberline vs. Genesee - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. MT

Salmon River vs. Wallace - 10/31 at 5:00 p.m. MT

Class 2A Bracket

Play-in Round

Glenns Ferry vs. Kamiah - 10/31 at 2:00 p.m. MT

Oakley vs. Logos - 10/31 at 6:00 p.m. MT

Valley vs. Prairie - 10/31 at 1:00 p.m. MT

Potlatch vs. Hagerman - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. MT

Class 3A Bracket

Play-in Round

Firth vs. North Fremont - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. MT

Melba vs. Aberdeen - 11/1 at 2:00 p.m. MT

Malad vs. West Jefferson - 10/31 at 8:15 p.m. MT

New Plymouth vs. Declo - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. MT

Class 4A Bracket

Play-in Round

No. 9 McCall-Donnelly vs. No. 8 Buhl - 10/31 at 6:00 p.m. MT

No. 12 Bonners Ferry vs. No. 5 American Falls - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. MT

No. 10 Gooding vs. No. 7 Snake River - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. MT

No. 11 Teton vs. No. 6 Weiser - 11/1 at 12:00 p.m. MT

Class 5A Bracket

First Round

No. 1 Hillcrest vs. No. 16 Shelley

No. 8 Lewiston vs. No. 9 Lakeland

No. 4 Twin Falls vs. No. 13 Ridgevue

No. 5 Century vs. No. 12 Columbia

No. 2 Bishop Kelly vs. No. 15 Emmett

No. 7 Vallivue vs. No. 10 Blackfoot

No. 3 Skyline vs. No. 14 Bonneville

No. 6 Minico vs. No. 11 Sandpoint

Class 6A Bracket

First Round

Mountain View vs. No. 10 Highland

Rocky Mountain vs. No. 11 Owyhee

Middleton vs. Capital

Madison vs. No. 12 Boise

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

