Idaho High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 30, 2025
The 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs continue on Friday, October 31, with 28 games kicking off in the opening round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Idaho high school football playoffs.
Idaho High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 30, 2025
Class 1A Bracket
Play-in Round
Garden Valley vs. Challis - 10/31 at 6:00 p.m. MT
Hansen vs. Tri Valley - 11/1 at 1:00 p.m. MT
Timberline vs. Genesee - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. MT
Salmon River vs. Wallace - 10/31 at 5:00 p.m. MT
Class 2A Bracket
Play-in Round
Glenns Ferry vs. Kamiah - 10/31 at 2:00 p.m. MT
Oakley vs. Logos - 10/31 at 6:00 p.m. MT
Valley vs. Prairie - 10/31 at 1:00 p.m. MT
Potlatch vs. Hagerman - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. MT
Class 3A Bracket
Play-in Round
Firth vs. North Fremont - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. MT
Melba vs. Aberdeen - 11/1 at 2:00 p.m. MT
Malad vs. West Jefferson - 10/31 at 8:15 p.m. MT
New Plymouth vs. Declo - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. MT
Class 4A Bracket
Play-in Round
No. 9 McCall-Donnelly vs. No. 8 Buhl - 10/31 at 6:00 p.m. MT
No. 12 Bonners Ferry vs. No. 5 American Falls - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. MT
No. 10 Gooding vs. No. 7 Snake River - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. MT
No. 11 Teton vs. No. 6 Weiser - 11/1 at 12:00 p.m. MT
Class 5A Bracket
First Round
No. 1 Hillcrest vs. No. 16 Shelley
No. 8 Lewiston vs. No. 9 Lakeland
No. 4 Twin Falls vs. No. 13 Ridgevue
No. 5 Century vs. No. 12 Columbia
No. 2 Bishop Kelly vs. No. 15 Emmett
No. 7 Vallivue vs. No. 10 Blackfoot
No. 3 Skyline vs. No. 14 Bonneville
No. 6 Minico vs. No. 11 Sandpoint
Class 6A Bracket
First Round
Mountain View vs. No. 10 Highland
Rocky Mountain vs. No. 11 Owyhee
Middleton vs. Capital
Madison vs. No. 12 Boise
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.